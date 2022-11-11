Main picView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136

No reviews yet

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136

Texas City, TX 77591

Order Again

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles 4pc

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits 6ct

$20.00

Catfish & Grits

Catfish & Grits

$17.65

Pancakes and bacon or sausage

Pancakes with sausage or bacon

$9.00

Pork chops fried w/grits and eggs

Pork Chops Fried W/grits

$18.00

Pork chops grilled W\grits & eggs

$18.00

Pork chops grilled w/grits and eggs

Pork Chops Grilled W/grits And Eggs

$18.00

Brunch Board w\ grits

Brunch Board

Brunch board

$35.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Fried Pork chop

$5.00

Catfish

$5.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Oxtails and grits w/toast

Oxtails with grits w\toast

$24.00

Kids Entrees

Kid's Catfish Strips & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese & Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Drunken Tequila Wings 6pc

$10.00

Creole Cafe Fries

$10.00

Boudin Balls 2 Ct

$8.00

Poppers

$8.00

Entrees

6 Wings W Fries

$11.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Catfish 2pc& Shrimp platter 6pc

$20.00

Chicken & Waffles 4pc

$17.00

Creole Connection 1 PC CATFISH FRIED

$24.00

Fried Catfish Platter 2pc

$17.00

Fried Pork Chops 2pc

$18.00

Golden Crawfish Etoufee

$15.00

Loaded Burger

$16.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Oxtails

$24.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice Plate

$12.00

Seafood Gumbo

$15.00

Short Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits 6ct

$20.00

Shrimp platter 8pc

$17.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.00

Veggie plate

$13.00

GRILLED PORK CHOPS 2PC

$18.00

GRILLED 2PC CATFISH

$17.00

GRILLED CATFISH 2PC AND 6 SHRIMP

$20.00

CREOLE CONNECTION 1PC CATFISH GRILLED

$24.00

Party Pack

$97.00

Roux Pack 1 Crab

$25.00

Roux Pack 2 Crab

$35.00

Shrimp roux pack 8 pc

$17.00

Shrimp

$300.00

Crab Boil

$320.00

Party Wings

$200.00

Hush Puppy

$15.00

Fruit Tray

$80.00

Cupcakes

$35.00

Dj House

$300.00

Wings-Special

6 wings

$6.00

8 wings

$8.00

10 wings

$10.00

12 wings

$12.00

20 wings

$20.00

50 Cent Wings

Signature Sides

Candied yams

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green beans

$5.00

Mac & cheese

$5.00

Mac & cheese w\Crawfish

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens

$5.00

Rice & Gravy

$5.00

Red beans & rice

$5.00

Okra fried

$5.00

Broccoli Cheese

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Add ons

Fried fish

$5.00

Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Boiled 6 Pc

$7.00

Featured Item

The Hangover

$21.65

Stuffed shrimp

$15.65

Poboys

Shrimp poboy 6ct

$15.00

Catfish poboy

$15.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

TEA

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Flavor Tea

$4.00

LEMONADE

Lemonade

$3.50

Red bull

Red bull

$3.00

Lg red bull

$5.00

Bottle water

Water

$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Creole Connection

$8.65

Hurricane

$8.65

French Margarita

$8.65

Grand Margarita

$10.00

Phils Love Potion

$8.65

Phils Cran Rita

$8.65

The Original Big Phil

$10.65

Pineapple Crush

$8.65

Green tea

$8.65

Lemon drop

$8.65

Cajun Crush

$8.65

Creole Jack

$8.65

The Palmers

$10.11

Momma T’s Tea

$8.65

The Mainland LIT

$9.00

Cougar Pride

$8.65

Rum punch

$8.65

Bourbon st. Soul

$8.65

Tay’s Secret

$8.65

Phils Mojito

$9.00

Hand Grenade

$10.00

Forever Summer

$10.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Frz Margarita

$7.00

The Double Hitter

$8.00

Home Runner

$5.00

LM Fish Bowl

$5.00

$2 Jager

$2.00

$2 Ammertto Sour

$2.00

$6 Premium

$6.00

2$ beer

$2.00

The Hulk

$12.00

Henny Lemonade

$15.00

Side Car

$14.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Henny Rita

$10.00

B Mama

$10.00

Stella Rose Black

$5.00

Stella Rose Peach

$5.00

Stella Groove Back

$7.00

Casa Freak

$10.00

Brunch Drink Specials

Mimosa (By the Glass)

$5.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Mimosa tower

$40.65

$4 U Call It

$4.00

Bottomless Refill

Strawberry Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Peach Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Bottom Mimosa Strawberry

$16.00

Bottom Mimosa Peach

$16.00

Tequila

House Tequlia

$6.47

1800

$8.00

Don Julio Sliver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Avion

$11.00

Patron

$8.00

Milagro

$11.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Rep

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Casamingos Rep

$11.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown apple

$9.00

Crown vanilla

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Jim beam

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Fire ball

$4.00

Makers

$11.00

Dusse

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Scotch

House Scotch

$7.00

JB

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

JW Red

$12.00

JW Black

$12.00

Rum

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Kracken

$11.00

Flor de Cana

$11.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tangueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Saffire

$11.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$9.00

Sky

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Deep eddys lemon

$7.00

Deep eddys sweet tea

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Tito’s

$9.00

Kettle one

$11.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Ciroc Berry

$9.00

Circo Pineapple

$9.00

Circo Apple

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Hennessy XO

$11.00

Grand Mariner

$9.00

Kaluah

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Patron citronge

$8.00

Hpnotiq

$10.00

Dissarono

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Jager

$7.00

Hennessey Margarita

$11.00

Remy

$10.00

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Pino Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Roscato

$8.00

Sutter Home (House)

$8.00

Kendal Jackson (Premium)

$10.00

Black Stella Rose

$7.00

Beer

Bud light

$4.00

Miller light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Micholob ultra

$4.00

Bud Platinum

$5.00

Bud light Lime

$5.00

Dos xx

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Shot

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00

DOW\DOM

DOW-$5

$5.00

DOM-$5

$5.00

DOW-$7

$7.00

DOM-$7

$7.00

Dow

$6.00

Specials

6$ Hennessy

$5.00

Mini fish bowl

$10.00

Big fishbowl

$15.00

Beer bucket

$15.00

Well Tower

$50.00

Premium tower

$65.00

Topshelf tower

$75.00

20$ Tower

$20.00

Feature

$5.00

Hookah

$25.00

Hookah Refill

$10.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Rose

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Semi Sweet Mocato

$4.00

Taylor Port

$5.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136, Texas City, TX 77591

Directions

