BIG PIG BBQ Ipswich Food Trailer

No reviews yet

116 County Road

Ipswich, MA 01938

Popular Items

Original Smashed Burger

$16.00

Brisket Bomb

$19.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00


Specials

Elote bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Burritos

$16.00

BBQ by The Half Pound

Pick Your Protein

Sandwiches

Brisket Bomb

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$16.00Out of stock

Original Smashed Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$10.00

OG BBQ Sandwich

$3.00

BP Sampler Platter

Sampler

Brewery Bites

3 corn or Flour Tacos filled with your choice of Meat and Pico De Gallo served with a side of our Kicked up Crema and your choice of Salsa

Loaded Brisket Fries

$16.00

Steak Tips and Frites

$25.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Bowl

$17.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla toasted and filled with melted Chihuahua Cheese and pulled pork served with a Sides of Pico de Gallo and Kicked up Crema

Brewery Nachos

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips with melted Chihuahua cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled onions and house made cheese sauce finished with drizzle of our Kicked Up Crema

Kids Bites

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Potato salad

$4.00Out of stock

Greens

Salad of The Day

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come and enjoy the best barbecue in Massachusetts along with some of the best brews in Massachusetts!

Location

116 County Road, Ipswich, MA 01938

