  • Big Pine Lodge - 43606 Mosquito Heights Road
Big Pine Lodge 43606 Mosquito Heights Road

43606 Mosquito Heights Road

Perham, MN 56573

Pizza OO

BYO Pizza

BYO Personal

$8.50

BYO Medium

$13.50

BYO Large

$15.50

Speciality Pizza- Personal

All Meat Personal

$12.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Deluxe Personal

$15.00

Tell Em Curt Sent Ya Personal

$12.00

Hawaiian Personal

$12.00

Veggie Lover Personal

$12.00

Spicy Earl Personal

$12.00

Lisa Special Personal

$12.00

Russ Delight Personal

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Personal

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Personal

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo Personal

$12.00

Cheeseburger Personal

$12.00

Taco Personal

$12.00

Specialty Pizza- Medium

All Meat Medium

$21.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Deluxe Medium

$26.00

Tell Em Curt Sent Ya Medium

$21.00

Hawaiian Medium

$21.00

Veggie Lover Medium

$21.00

Spicy Earl Medium

$21.00

Lisa Special Medium

$21.00

Russ Delight Medium

$21.00

BBQ Chicken Medium

$21.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Medium

$21.00

Chicken Alfredo Medium

$21.00

Cheeseburger Medium

$21.00

Taco Medium

$21.00

Specialty Pizza- Large

All Meat Large

$25.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Deluxe Large

$32.00

Tell Em Curt Sent Ya Large

$25.00

Hawaiian Large

$25.00

Veggie Lover Large

$25.00

Spicy Earl Large

$25.00

Lisa Special Large

$25.00

Russ Delight Large

$25.00

BBQ Chicken Large

$25.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

$25.00

Chicken Alfredo Large

$25.00

Cheeseburger Large

$25.00

Taco Large

$25.00

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Personal

$12.00

Half & Half Medium

$21.00

Half & Half Large

$25.00

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Personal

$9.75

Pepperoni Medium

$16.00

Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Personal

$8.50

Cheese Medium

$13.50

Cheese Large

$15.50

Food OO

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$10.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Pickle Fries

$10.99

Loaded Nachoes

$10.99

Tortilla Chips Taco Meat, Motz Cheese, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Totchos

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Nachoes

$10.99

Chips covered in Motz cheese, chicken, onion, black bean corn with a drizzle of BBQ

Wings Bone In (6)

$9.00

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Burgers Baskets Wraps

California Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

The Original Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Cod Nuggets

$13.00

The Boss

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

House Specialties

Little Pine Burger

$15.00

Big Pine Cheeseburger

$17.00

Hot Vosh

$15.00

Cheeseburger In Paradise

$15.00

The Kim

$15.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Quesadillas Street Tacos

Southwest Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fajita

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips (2) W/Fries

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger w/Fries

$6.95

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites (5) W/ Fries

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs (5) W/Fries

$6.95

Kids Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Smori Dessert Personal

$12.00

Drinks OO

SODA

Pither Soda

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr Pib

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemon Aid

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pib

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Water

Mello Yello

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Energy Drinks/Juices

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull (SUGAR FREE)

$3.00

Liquid Ice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 1:59 am
Location

43606 Mosquito Heights Road, Perham, MN 56573

