Restaurant info

Big Poppa Jerk's food trailer offers AUTHENTIC Jamaican Jerk Chicken in your favorite ready-to-eat options, like Jerk Wings, Jerk Tacos, and my famous Poppa Pockets. You can also enjoy an Upstate New York Favorite, "Big Poppa's Roc City Philly", which comes in steak or chicken and is served with Rochester's own Country Sweet sauce. Come get something different!!!