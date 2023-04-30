Big Poppa Jerk

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jerk Party Wings

Jerk Chicken Wings (4) w/Fries

$8.99

4 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings with your choice of 3 Sauces served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Jerk Chicken Wings (6) w/Fries

$10.99

6 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings with your choice of 3 Sauces served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Jerk Chicken Wings (12) w/Fries

$17.99

12 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings with 2 portions of your choice of 3 Sauces served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Street Tacos

Jerk Chicken Street Taco (2) w/Fries

$7.99

Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Onions, Lettuce, and Pineapple Salsa served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Jerk Chicken Street Taco (4) w/Fries

$13.99

Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Onions, Lettuce, and Pineapple Salsa served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Steak Street Taco (2) w/Fries

$8.99

Grilled Steak on a Corn Tortilla w/ Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Steak Street Taco (4) w/Fries

$14.99

Grilled Steak on a Corn Tortilla w/ Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries

Jerk Chicken Street Taco (No fries)

$3.50

Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Onions, Lettuce, and Pineapple Salsa

Steak Street Taco (No fries)

$3.99

Grilled Steak on a Corn Tortilla w/ Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes

ROC City Phillies

Roc City Philly- Steak - w/Fries

$15.99

Philly Cheesesteak w/Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Mayo, American Cheese, and Country Sweet Sauce

Roc City Philly- Chicken w/Fries

$14.99

Chicken Philly w/Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, and Country Sweet Sauce

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Cut Natural French fries

Country Sweet Sauce - MILD - 1.5 Oz

$1.25

1.5 Oz cup of ROC City Mild Country Sweet Sauce

Country Sweet Sauce - HOT - 1.5 Oz

$1.25

1.5 Oz cup of ROC City Hot Country Sweet Sauce

Jerk Sauce - 1.5 Oz

$1.25

1.5 Oz cup of Jamaican Jerk Sauce

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Big Poppa Jerk's food trailer offers AUTHENTIC Jamaican Jerk Chicken in your favorite ready-to-eat options, like Jerk Wings, Jerk Tacos, and my famous Poppa Pockets. You can also enjoy an Upstate New York Favorite, "Big Poppa's Roc City Philly", which comes in steak or chicken and is served with Rochester's own Country Sweet sauce. Come get something different!!!

19002 Saums Road, Houston, TX 77084

Directions

