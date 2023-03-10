Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - West

Restaurant info

No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on three 14-foot super screens and 60+ TVs positioned for your ultimate sport viewing. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Selected as a 2022 Lincoln Choice Winner.

Website