Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - West

No reviews yet

955 W O St

Lincoln, NE 68521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Big Red's Famous Wings
Big Red Wrap

Volleyball

Volleyball

$125.00

Food

Appetizers

Famous Fries

Famous Fries

$9.99

Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$9.99

A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Big Red's Famous Wings

Big Red's Famous Wings

$17.99+

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.99

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with sals

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

$8.98

Appetizer Plates

Add a Side

$3.59

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Charge

$0.75

READY @

ALLERGY!!

Sandwiches

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$11.59

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Served on a grilled Hoagie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.

Club

Club

$10.99

A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99+

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$10.99

Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon

Philly

Philly

$10.99+

Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Rachel

Rachel

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Add a Side

$3.59

Burgers

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Choice of cheese.

Anytime

Anytime

$13.99

Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$11.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.

Bacon Double

Bacon Double

$15.99

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$13.99

Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.

Big Red Challenge

Big Red Challenge

$19.99

Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$11.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Western

Western

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Add a Side

$3.59

Big Red Favorites

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.

Big Red Wrap

Big Red Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

Jalapeno Wrap

Jalapeno Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$14.99

Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.

Golden Fried Shrimp

Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.

Add a Side

$3.59

Salads & Soup

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$6.98

A bowl of soup and side salad.

Side Salad

$3.59

Add a Side

$3.59

Dinners

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded, pan fried and smothered in gravy.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$22.99

10 oz hand cut, lightly seasoned, and charbroiled.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

8 oz beef breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country style gravy.

Add a Side

$3.59

Add 4 Shirmp

$5.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99
Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$5.99+

Oranges

$1.59

Add a Side

$3.59

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Just Brownie

$2.99

Drinks

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kid's Drink

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sour

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Ice

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Redbull

$4.50

Thursday Specials

Thursday Features

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo W/Salad

$10.99

Spaghetti W/Salad

$10.99

More Alfredo

More Spaghetti

Breadstick

Thursday Captain

Captain Morgan

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on three 14-foot super screens and 60+ TVs positioned for your ultimate sport viewing. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Selected as a 2022 Lincoln Choice Winner.

Website

Location

955 W O St, Lincoln, NE 68521

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

