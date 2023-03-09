Big Red's Biscuits & Deli

Restaurant header imageView gallery

41 Big Horn Drive

Dawsonville, GA 30534

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Biscuit

$1.29

Jalapeno cheddar

$1.79

Tx Toast

$1.49

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

No Bread

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.99

GLAZED DONUT

$1.29

SPECIALTY DONUT

$1.79

SIDES

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.49

SIDE GRAVY

$2.49

SIDE BACON

$2.29

SIDE COUNTRY HAM

$1.99

SIDE CITY HAM

$1.99

SIDE CHICKEN

SIDE STEAK

$2.29

SIDE EGG

$1.29

HASHBROWNS

$1.79

Bologna

$1.99

LUNCH

LUNCH

HAM SAMMY 6"

$7.49

HAM SAMMY 12"

$13.99

FRIED BOLOGNA

$4.99

CLUB 6"

$7.99

CLUB 12"

$14.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE DELUXE

$4.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK 6"

$7.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK 12"

$14.99

BLT

$5.99

BIG RED’S BURGER

$3.99

BRUNCH BURGER

$5.99

Chic Tender Basket

$8.99

Paddys Ham Sammy

$5.99

Irish Nachos

$7.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.99

ONION RINGS

$1.99

PASTA SALAD

$1.99

ASSORT CHIPS

$1.49

Hash Browns

$1.99

KIDS

KIDS CHICKENW/ SIDE

$3.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE W/SIDE

$3.99

DRINKS TakeOut

DRINKS

SMALL SODA

$1.49

MEDIUM SODA

$1.99

LARGE SODA

$2.51

ORANGE JUICE

$2.49

APPLE JUICE

$2.49

SMALL COFFEE

$1.99

LARGE COFFEE

$2.49

12 OZ MILK

$1.49

24OZ MILK

$1.99

TROPICAL JUICE

$2.49

ICED COFFEE

$2.49

Small Sweet Tea

$1.49

Med Sweet Tea

$1.99

LG Sweet Tea

$2.99

SMALL UNSWEET

$1.49

MED UNSWEET

$1.99

LG UNSWEET

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
THE BEST BREAKFAST AND LUNCH SPOT YOU'VE NEVER HEARD OF!

Location

41 Big Horn Drive, Dawsonville, GA 30534

Directions

