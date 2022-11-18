Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Big Rig's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

226 Center Rd

Monroeville, PA 15146

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Brisket
Mac-n-Cheese
Classic Pulled Pork

Meats

Texas Brisket

$9.00+

Sliced Pork Belly

$9.00+

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$6.00+

Bardine Kielbasa

$7.00+

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00+

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00+

Turkey

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Classic Pulled Pork

$11.00

Nashville Crispy Hot Chicken

$13.00

Smoked Turkey Club

$13.00

The Twisted Pig

$16.00

Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

Salad

BBQ Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.00+

Sweet Vinegar Slaw

$5.00+

Collard Green

$5.00+

Twice Fried Potatoes

$5.00+

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00+

Corn Bread

$3.00

Twice Fried Loaded Potatoes

$14.00

Smokey Potato Salad

$5.00+

Braised Cabbage

$5.00+

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Vanilla Pudding

$4.00

Marshmallow Treats

$3.25

Gobs

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

FRESH Baked Cookies

$3.75

Glens Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.50+

Apple Pies - Small

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Ribs

$9.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

BBQ Platter

Big Rigs Family Platter

$68.00

Even Bigger Family Platter XL

$135.00

2 Ounce Side Sauces

Sides of Sauces/Dressings

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Water

$1.80

Cherry Pepsi

$2.35

Bottled Sweet Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.35

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Gatorade\ Dunkin Drinks

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.35

Turners Tea

$1.69

Orange Crush

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.99

Glass Bottles\ IBC Products

$2.85

Pepsi Cream Soda

$2.35

Grape Crush

$2.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Driven Smoke Meats

Website

Location

226 Center Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

Big Rig's BBQ image
Big Rig's BBQ image
Big Rig's BBQ image

