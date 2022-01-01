Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big River Steel Cafe

2027 East State HWY 198

Osceola, AR 72730

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Lunch 10:30am-1:00pm, orders are accepted until 1:00pm. The posted close time states 1:15pm. This 15-minute grace period is to allow pick up until 1:15 (Cafeteria Close Time). This 15-minute grace period also occurs with breakfast serving times. ORDERING ENDS 15 MINUTES BEFORE CLOSING

2027 East State HWY 198, Osceola, AR 72730

