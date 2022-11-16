Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex
1,940 Reviews
$
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539
Apex, NC 27539
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
18" PIZZAS
18" Cheese pizza
18" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
18" Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pep.
18" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil
18" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
18" Garlic Knot Pizza
Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapples, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce
18" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.
18" Greek Pizza
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
18" The Heater
Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.
18" Hawaiian Sunshine
Ham, Pineapple, onions, Jalapenos, bacon and grilled chicken.
18" Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.
18" Bianca
Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch base
18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions
18" BBQ Pizza
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce
18" Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and homemade alfredo sauce
18" Chicken Parm Pizza
Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.
18'' NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes
Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes
16" PIZZAS
16" Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" Grandma
Square pizza, thin crust, mozzarella, grandma sauce, fresh basil
16" Sicilian Pizza
Square thick crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
16" Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple
16" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
16" Garlic Knot Pizza
Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese
16" Hawaiian Sunshine
Ham, Pineapple, onions, Jalapenos, bacon and grilled chicken.
16" The Heater
Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.
16" Greek Pizza
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
16" Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.
16" Bianca
Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
16" BBQ Pizza
16" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil
16" Chicken Alfredo
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions
16" Chicken Parm Pizza
Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.
16" NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes
Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes
14" PIZZAS
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil
14" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
14" The Heater
Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.
14" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.
14" Greek Pizza
Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
14" Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers.
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple
14" Garlic Knot Pizza
Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese
14" Hawaiian Sunshine
14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions
14" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.
14" Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.
14" Bianca
Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
14" BBQ Pizza
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" Chicken Parm Pizza
Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.
14” gluten-free pizza
14" NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes
Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes
12'' Personal pizzas
Personal cheese pizza
Personal Pepperoni pizza
Personal Meatlover Pizza
Personal Marguerita Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken pizza
Personal Bianca Pizza
Personal Deluxe Pizza
Personal Classic Pizza
Personal Philly Cheese
Personal white with spinach and tomatoes
COMBOS
APPETIZERS
Cheesy Breadsticks
Chicken Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed jalapeno with yellow cheddar cheese fried to perfection with side marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
Bonesless Wings
Garlic Rolls
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic bread with mozzarella
SALADS
CALZONES / STROMBOLIS / ROLLS
Traditional Stromboli
Traditional Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Chicken Parmesan Roll
Grilled Chicken Roll
Veggie Roll
Cheese roll
Mozzarella cheese roll, and marinara sauce
Pepperoni roll
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, marinara sauce