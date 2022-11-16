Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Big Sergio’s pizza in Apex

1,940 Reviews

$

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539

Apex, NC 27539

Popular Items

18" Cheese pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings

18" PIZZAS

18" Cheese pizza

$16.50
18" Meat Lover's

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball

18" Classic Pizza

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pep.

18" Margherita Pizza

$22.95

Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil

18" Deluxe

$25.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

18" Garlic Knot Pizza

$23.95

Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.95

Ham, pineapples, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce

18" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.

18" Greek Pizza

$25.95

Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.

18" The Heater

$25.95

Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.

18" Hawaiian Sunshine

$25.95

Ham, Pineapple, onions, Jalapenos, bacon and grilled chicken.

18" Veggie Pizza

$24.95

Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.

18" Bianca

$22.95

Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch base

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.95

Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions

18" BBQ Pizza

$23.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

18" Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Grilled chicken and homemade alfredo sauce

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.95

Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

18'' NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes

$24.95

Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes

16" PIZZAS

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" Grandma

$19.95

Square pizza, thin crust, mozzarella, grandma sauce, fresh basil

16" Sicilian Pizza

$19.95

Square thick crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Meat Lover's

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball

16" Classic Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Ham, Pineapple

16" Deluxe

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

16" Garlic Knot Pizza

$19.95

Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese

16" Hawaiian Sunshine

$21.95

Ham, Pineapple, onions, Jalapenos, bacon and grilled chicken.

16" The Heater

$22.95

Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.

16" Greek Pizza

$21.95

Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.95

Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.

16" Bianca

$19.95

Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

16" BBQ Pizza

$19.95

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil

16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

16" NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes

$21.95

Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes

14" PIZZAS

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

14" Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Olive oil base, garlic, tomatoes, and basil

14" Meat Lover's

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball

14" The Heater

$18.95

Hot buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.

14" Deluxe

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

14" Greek Pizza

$18.95

Oil base, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese.

14" Classic Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers.

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Ham, Pineapple

14" Garlic Knot Pizza

$18.95

Garlic knots around the crust, pizza sauce and cheese

14" Hawaiian Sunshine

$18.95

14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella, American cheese, Philly steak, and onions

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Grilled chicken, ranch and mozzarella cheese.

14" Veggie Pizza

$16.95

Green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms.

14" Bianca

$16.95

Olive oil base, garlic, ricotta cheese.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

14" BBQ Pizza

$16.95

14" Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

14” gluten-free pizza

$16.99

14" NY White w/ spinach & Tomatoes

$16.95

Extra virgin olive oil, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spinach and Tomatoes

12'' Personal pizzas

Personal cheese pizza

$10.95

Personal Pepperoni pizza

$11.99

Personal Meatlover Pizza

$14.95

Personal Marguerita Pizza

$14.95

Personal Buffalo Chicken pizza

$14.99

Personal Bianca Pizza

$13.95

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Personal Classic Pizza

$15.99

Personal Philly Cheese

$14.99

Personal white with spinach and tomatoes

$15.99

COMBOS

Combo# 1 (2cheese slices)

$6.25

Combo #1 (1 cheese slice / 1 specialty)

$7.50

Combo #1 (2 specialty slices)

$8.75

Combo #2

$10.50

Combo #3

$10.99

Combo #4

$10.50

APPETIZERS

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.99
Chicken Wings

$11.99
Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Stuffed jalapeno with yellow cheddar cheese fried to perfection with side marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$7.49

Bonesless Wings

$9.99

Garlic Rolls

$5.00+
French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic bread with mozzarella

$4.25

SALADS

SM House Salad

$4.95

SM Garden Salad

$5.50

SM Antipasto Salad

$5.50

SM Caesar Salad

$4.95

SM Greek Salad

$5.50

LG House Salad

$7.50

LG Garden Salad

$7.95

LG Antipasto Salad

$7.95

LG Caesar Salad

$7.50

LG Greek Salad

$7.95

Chef Salad

$7.99

CALZONES / STROMBOLIS / ROLLS

Traditional Stromboli

$9.25

Traditional Calzone

$8.99

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.25

Chicken Parmesan Roll

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Roll

$9.25

Veggie Roll

$8.99

Cheese roll

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese roll, and marinara sauce

Pepperoni roll

$9.25

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, marinara sauce

PASTA DINNERS

Baked Ziti

$14.99

All dishes are coming with a side house salad, and garlic bread