Chicken
Seafood
Burgers

Big Shake's Hot Chicken Huntsville

1,334 Reviews

$$

4925 University Dr Suite 178

Huntsville, AL 35816

(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders
White Fish Platter
Big Shakes Combo Platters

Appetizers

Large Loaded Ghost Fries

$12.99

Small Loaded Ghost Fries

$9.99

HOT CHICKEN SLIDERS

$11.99

HOT CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$11.99

VEGGIE PLATE

$8.99

KIDS MEAL

$6.99

FRESH BAKED CORNBREAD

$2.99

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Gizzards & Fries

$10.99

Party wings

$14.50+

Fish Basket (only)

$8.99

FAMILY MEALS

10 TENDER FAMILY MEAL

$39.99

10 WHOLE WING FAMILY MEAL

$29.99

10 WHITING FAMILY MEAL

$29.99

20 TENDER FAMILY MEAL

$59.99

20 WHOLE WING FAMILY MEAL

$59.99

20 WHITING FAMlLY MEAL

$59.99

30 TENDER FAMILY MEAL

$84.99

30 WHOLE WING FAMILY MEAL

$84.99

30 WHITING FAMILY MEAL

$84.99

10 WHITE FISH FILLETS FAMIL MEAL

$34.99

20 WHITE FISH FILLETS FAMILY MEAL

$69.99

30 WHITE FISH FILLETS FAMILY MEAL

$94.99

New Year's Family Pack

$39.99Out of stock

12 Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Family Fries, 2 Pint Size Sides, Pickles, & White Bread. 4 Sauces included! Feeds 4-5

New Years Party Sampler

$119.99Out of stock

14 Tenders, 8 Whole Wings, 8 Catfish Fillets, 6 Pint Size Sides, 10 Deep-Fried Oreos. Choice of 10 Dipping Sauces. Feeds 10. Normally $140.

#2 Fish And Chicken family Meal

$49.99

Sampler Family Meal

$69.99

Combo Plates

Best Seller! Includes your choice of chicken and choice of fish. Choose 2 sides. White Bread, pickles and choice of dipping sauce.
Big Shakes Combo Platters

Big Shakes Combo Platters

$16.99

Fish Platters

White Fish Platter

White Fish Platter

$14.50

Our Catfish Platters include 2 Catfish Fillets, White Bread, Pickles and 2 sides of your choice. Tarter sauce on request.

Whiting Sandwich

$11.50

Big Shake's Whiting Sandwiches include 2 Pieces of Whiting Fish, Mustard, Onions and Pickles on White Bread. Comes with a side of your choice. Add cheese .50 *Whiting Fish may contain small bones*

Whiting Platter

$14.50

Big Shake's Fish Sammich'

$11.50

White Fish, Mustard, Onions, Pickles served on White Bread. Comes with 2 side choices. Add tartar and cheese to make a classic!

Fish Basket

$10.99

Fish Basket

$12.99

Catfish Platter (2pc)

$17.99

Catfish Sammich (1pc)

$12.99

Chicken Platters

(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders

(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50

Whole Wings (3)

$13.00
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich

Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side

Cheesy Hot Mess Sandwich

$10.99
Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders

Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders

$10.99

Three Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders, a Belgian Style Waffle, Syrup and Butter.

Hot Chicken Salad

$10.99

LEG QUARTER PLATTER

$10.99

Breast Quarters

$10.99
Taco Tuesdays

Taco Tuesdays

$9.99

Only available on Tuesdays. 2 Tacos. Crispy Hot Chicken, Pico de Gallo (made w/o jalapenos), Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Creme Fraiche or Regular Sour Cream and choice of a side. (Beer not included.)

Half chicken platter

$14.99

Add- Ons

Add Jumbo Tender (1)

$3.49

Add white fish Fillet (1)

$3.50

Belgian Waffle (1)

$3.99

Extra Pickles (2 oz)

$0.50

Add (1) Whole Wing

$3.49

Add Whiting Fish (1)

$3.49

Cornbread Loaf

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Extra Bread

$0.50

Extra Pickles lrg (6 oz)

$1.00

(2) Slices of Cheese

$0.75

Sandwich Bun (1)

$0.99

BREAST QUARTER

$6.49

LEG QUARTER

$5.50

Desserts

Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (4)

Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (4)

$4.50

Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (6)

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$2.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

Kids

Seasoned fries included at no charge

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Whole Wing

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Favorites

(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders

(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50

Big Shake's Original Combo Plate

$12.99
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich

Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side

White Fish Platter

White Fish Platter

$14.50

Our Catfish Platters include 2 Catfish Fillets, White Bread, Pickles and 2 sides of your choice. Tarter sauce on request.

Veggie Plate

$7.99

Includes your choice of 3 sides + cornbread

Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders

Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders

$10.99

Three Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders, a Belgian Style Waffle, Syrup and Butter.

Cheesy Shrimp

$9.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries Reg.

$2.75

Coleslaw Reg.

$2.75

Collard Greens Reg.

$2.75

Seasoned Fries Family Size

$5.50

Big Shake's Beans Reg.

$2.75

Mash Potatoes & Gravy Reg.

$3.50

Coleslaw Pint

$6.99

Collard Greens Pint

$6.99

Mash Potatoes and Gravy Pint

$6.99

Big Shake's Beans Pint

$6.99

Regular Onion Rings

$3.50

Large Onion Rings

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Mach and Cheese Pint

$7.50

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ (2)

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Queso

$0.75

Spicy ranch

$0.75

Ghost mayo

$0.75

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Specials

2 Wing Combo Meal Special

$9.99Out of stock

For all of October take advantage of Big Shake's Combo Meal Deal. Get 2 Jumbo Whole Wings, Seasoned Crinkle Fries, White Bread, Pickles and a Drink.

Fountain Drinks & Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

32 oz Fountain Drink

$2.99

Fountain Drink Regular

$2.25

BIG SHAKE BOX WATER

BOX WATER

$1.99

RedBull

Red Bull

$2.99

SMIRNOFF

Green Apple

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

WIne

Red

$7.00

White

$6.00

moscato

$5.00

Retail

Ghost Powder

$25.00

Big Shake's Seasoning Salt

$7.99

Big Shake's HOT Seasoning

$7.99

Habanero Hot Sauce

$8.99

Green Lantern Sauce

$8.99

Extreme Ghost Sauce

$8.99

3 Pack Gift Hot Sauce

$24.99

9 Shrimp Burgers (Cook at Home)

$45.00

Red Dust Fish Fry

$8.99

Famous Chicken Flour

$8.99

Big Shake's Sweet Cornbread Mix

$8.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville, AL 35816

Directions

