Big Shots Bar and Grill 1803 6th Ave

139 Reviews

$

1803 6th Ave

Marion, IA 52302

APPETIZER

HOUSE KETTLE CHIPS SMALL ORDER

$4.50

INCLUDES 1 COTTAGE CHEESE DIPPER

IRISH NACHOS

$10.25

KETTLE CHIPS W/CHEESE SAUCE, BACON, JALOPENOS

CREAMY MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.50

FILLED W/ MAC AND SMOKED GOUDA

SHRIMP BITES

$8.00

SPIRAL CUT WITH LIGHT BREADING

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$10.25

FRIES TOPPED W/CHEESE SAUCE, BACON

CHICKEN TENDERS (5CT)

$9.75

CHICKEN TENDERS TO SHARE

ONION STRAWS

$6.75

BEER BATTERED W/ DIPPING SAUCE

ROASTED BRUSSLE SPROUTS

$7.50

TENDER FRIED GREAT W/ SWEET CHILI SAUCE

MINI TACOS

$9.00

FILLED W/SHREDDED CHICKEN

PRETZEL BITES

$6.75

LIGHTLY FRIED, GREAT FOR DIPPING

COMBO BASKET (PICK 3)

$13.00

PICK 3 FROM COMBO LIST

BURGER BASKET

1/3 LB BURGER

$10.75

GRILLED, WHEAT BEER STOUT BUN W/ TOPING CHOICES

DOUBLE BURGER

$13.00

GRILLED, WHEAT BEER STOUT BUN W/ TOPING CHOICES

CHEYENNE BURGER

$12.50

GRILLED W/ CHEESE,BBQ&AIOLI, AND BACON

HOT ROD BURGER

$13.50

GRILLED, W/ MELT CHEESE,SAUTEED ONIONS/JALOPENOS, & BACON

WINGS

BONE IN WINGS 1/2 LB

$9.75

FRIED AND TOSSED OR SAUCE ON SIDE

BONE IN WINGS 1 LB

$16.50

FRIED AND TOSSED OR SAUCE ON SIDE

OTHER BASKETS

BONELESS WINGS BASKET

$9.00

FRIED AND TOSSED W/CHOICE OF SIDE

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH BASKET

$9.25

BUN W/ TOPPINGS AND CHOICE OF SIDE

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET(3CT) BASKET

$10.50

TENDERS W/ CHOICE OF SIDE & DIPPER

BIG COD SANDWICH BASKET(8oz) BASKET

$14.75

GOLDEN CRISP FLAKY COD W/SIDE

TENDERLOIN BASKET

$10.75

ON WHEAT BUN W/ TOPPINGS AND SIDE

BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 2 PC DARK THIGH/LEG

$5.75

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 2 PC WHITE BREAST/WING

$6.50

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 3 PC THIGH/WING/LEG

$7.75

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 4 PC BRST/THIG/WING/LEG

$10.75

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 8 PC 2 OF EACH

$19.00

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN 12 PC 3 OF EACH

$23.50

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN BREAST (1)

$4.00

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN THIGH (1)

$3.50

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

BRST CHICKEN WING

$2.50

JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN

Only Broasted Potatoes (4 CT)

$3.00

1 LG RUSSET WEDGED INTO 4 PC

QUESADILLA

10" CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

8" FLOUR W/ CHEESE MANY ADDS

CRUNCHY CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

10" SPINACH HERB W/ TOPPING CHOICES

CHEESE BURGER WRAP

$12.75

10" SPINACH HERB W/ TOPPING CHOICES

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$10.75

10" SPINACH HERB W/ TOPPING CHOICES

FRIED SHRIMP WRAP

$12.00

10" SPINACH HERB W/ TOPPING CHOICES

SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

LARGE SALAD W/ TOPPING CHOICES

SMALL SALAD(SIDE)

$3.50

SMALL SALAD W/VEGGIES & CHEESE

T-SHIRT, Black W/LOGO

Small T-Shirt Blk

$16.00

Medium T-Shirt Blk

$16.00

Large T-Shirt Blk

$16.00

X-Large T-Shirt Blk

$17.00Out of stock

2X T-Shirt Blk

$17.00Out of stock

3X T-Shirt Blk

$17.00

T-SHIRT, Black W/Union1803 rear w/logo

Small T-Shirt Union Blk

$16.00

Medium T-Shirt Union Blk

$16.00Out of stock

Large T-Shirt Union Blk

$16.00

X-Large T-Shirt Union Blk

$17.00

2X T-Shirt Union Blk

$17.00Out of stock

3X T-Shirt Union Blk

$17.00

T-SHIRT, Red W/Union1803 rear w/logo

Small T-Shirt Union Red

$16.00

Medium T-Shirt Union Red

$16.00

Large T-Shirt Union Red

$16.00

X-Large T-Shirt Union Red

$17.00

2X T-Shirt Union Red

$17.00

3X T-Shirt Union Red

$17.00

TANKTOP Black W/logo rear W/ togo call #

SMALL, BLK TANK TOP

$17.00

MEDIUM, BLK TANK TOP

$17.00

LARGE, BLK TANK TOP

$17.00

X-LARGE, BLK TANK TOP

$18.00

2X, BLK TANK TOP

$18.00

3X, BLK TANK TOP

$18.00

TANKTOP Red W/looking at my eyes rearW/logo

SMALL, RED TANK TOP

$17.00

MEDIUM, RED TANK TOP

$17.00

LARGE, RED TANK TOP

$17.00

X-LARGE, RED TANK TOP

$18.00

2X, RED TANK TOP

$18.00

3X, RED TANK TOP

$18.00

SWEATSHIRTS, FULL ZIP Black rear W/logo

SMALL, BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$33.00

MEDIUM, BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$33.00

LARGE, BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$33.00

X-LARGE, BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$34.00

2X, BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$34.00

3X , BLK ZIPPER SWEAT SHIRT

$34.00

CARD PROCESSING FEE

CREDIT CARD PROCESSING FEE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!

1803 6th Ave, Marion, IA 52302

