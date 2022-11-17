Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken
Big Shots Bar and Grill 1803 6th Ave
139 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!
Location
1803 6th Ave, Marion, IA 52302
Gallery