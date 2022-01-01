Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Shots Bar & Grill 6541 N Cosby Ave.

6541 N Cosby Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64151

STARTING SHOTS

Scoop Shot Potato Chips & Dill Dip

$4.95

A heaping pile of rigged potato chips with our Dill Shot Onion Dip!

Chip Shot

$5.95

House made tortilla chips with fire roasted salsa. Add white cheese dip for $3.75, 2oz sour cream for $.75

Sling Shot Nachos

$11.95

House made tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, cheese dip, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken for $3.75

Hummus Shot

$7.95

Traditional roasted garlic hummus, extra virgin olive oil, black olives, and green onion. Served with celery sticks and pepper cheese tortilla triangles.

Waffle Shot Fries & Dip

$5.95

Waffle fries with your choice of one dipping sauce. Add small cheese dip for $2.95, large $4.95.

Tot Shot

$4.95

Tator Tots with your choice of one dipping sauce. Add small cheese dip for $2.95, large $4.95.

Pot Shot Loaded Potatoes

$10.95

Choice of waffle fries or tots covered with shredded cheese and bacon then topped with green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Monster Shot Pretzel

$9.95

Super sized warm soft pretzel served with Big Shot Mustard and Cheese Dip.

Fowl Shot Tenders

$9.95

Crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wing Shot

$10.95+

Bone-in wings. Tossed in your choice from our Flavor Shot sauces. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Boneless wings. Tossed in your choice from our Flavor Shot sauces. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.

Bruschetta

$6.95

GARDEN SHOT SALADS

Lil' Shot Salad

$4.95

Small house salad with mixed lettuce, tomato, black olives, and shredded cheese. Choice of dressing.

Taco Shot Salad

$12.95

Mixed lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, jalapenos, black olives, and avocado on top of fresh made tortilla chips. Served with fire roasted salsa and our spicy ranch dressing on the side.

Long Shot Club Salad

$13.95

Mixed lettuce, smoked ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, and avocado. Choice of dressing.

HANDHELD SHOTS

The Little Shot Single

$6.95

One grilled 1/4 pound patty with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with Big Shot spread, lettuce, tomato and onion. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

The Big Double Shot

$9.95

Two grilled 1/4 pound patties with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with Big Shot spread, lettuce, tomato and onion. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Long Shot Club Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked ham, turkey, bacon and avocado on Big Shot toast with house mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Big Dog Shot Hot Dog

$6.95

1/4 lb. Nathan's all beef hotdog split in half and grilled, Big Shot Sauce, choice of our dill relish or orange sweet relish. Toasted hoagie roll. Add American cheese $1. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Pig and Dog Shot Bacon Hot Dog

$8.95

1/4 lb. Nathan's all beef hotdog split in half and grilled, Applewood smoked bacon, cheese, Big Shot Sauce, choice of our dill relish or orange sweet relish. Toasted hoagie roll. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Bird Shot Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken tenders on a toasted hoagie roll with cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and cole slaw. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Money Shot Cheese Steak

$13.95

Thinly shaved Ribeye steak grilled with sweet peppers, onions, and white American cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with our Moon Shot Horseradish Sauce. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Cold Turkey Shot

$12.95

Grilled Big Shot Toast, sliced smoked turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato. and our 1001 Shot Island Dressing. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Quick Shot 3 2 1

$6.95

3 strips of bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of American cheese on Big Shot toast. The perfect breakfast sandwich any time of the day. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Hot Shot Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Grilled smoked ham and white American cheese on Big Shot Toast. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled white American cheese on Big Shot Toast. Add a Side Shot for only $3.00!

SCRAMBLED SHOTS

Crack Shot

$8.95

Two scrambled eggs with hot dog slices, grilled onions, and shredded cheese. Served with a slice of Big Shot Toast and a handful of tots.

Piggy Shot

$8.95

Two scrambled eggs with smoked ham, chopped bacon, and shredded cheese. Served with a slice of Big Shot Toast and a handful of tots.

Veggie Shot

$9.95

Two scrambled eggs with mixed bell peppers and onions, mushroom, black olive, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, and shredded cheese. Served with a slice of Big Shot Toast and a handful of tots.

PARTING SHOTS

Mud Pie

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Nutter Butter

$6.50

SPECIALS

Monday 10 Wings

$10.95

Monday 10 Boneless

$10.95

Tuesday Sloppy Joe

$5.95

Tuesday Sloppy Dog

$7.95

Wednesday Meatloaf

$11.95

Thursday Pig Wings & Peaches

$13.95+

Friday Baked Cod

$12.95

Sunday Cheese Steak Omelette

$11.95

SIDE SHOTS & EXTRAS

Slap Shot Cole Slaw

$3.95

Herman's Famous Cole Slaw with a dash of our dry rub seasoning

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Flavor Shot Sauces

$1.00

Sling Shot Dressings

$1.00

Dunk Shot Dips

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

EXTRA TOPPINGS

BEVERAGES

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Yellow Red Bull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:15 am
A neighborhood hangout with fun bar food and snacks. Shoot some pool, play a round of Golden Tee, and play some music on the Jukebox. Don't forget to try the Big Shots Double!

6541 N Cosby Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

