Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

780 U.S. 1

Iselin, NJ 08830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Classic

Apps

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$12.00

Banger Bites

$13.00

Boneless Bites

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Bites

$14.00
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Cheese steak sauted with onions, peppers & mushrooms stuffed into an eggroll and fried to perfection.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Cuban Quesadilla

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Gourmet Tuna Wontons

$14.00

Hot Pretzel Sticks

$10.00
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Seasoned in house & double fried, tossed in your choice of flavor or sauce served with blue cheese or ranch.

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$13.00

Meatball Bites

$13.00

Mozarella Wedges

$11.00

Nachos

$7.00

Pizza Florets

$13.00Out of stock
Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$11.00

Bite sized of pastry stuffed with seasoned pork lightly steamed and grilled to a crisp finish. Served with asian orange soy dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Salmon Skewars

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00
Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$16.00

Tender beef filet tips cajun seasoned and gilled medium served with our signature texas dip sauce

Thai Shrimp

Thai Shrimp

$16.00

Bite size shrimps tossed in our signature sriracha thai sauce

Tuna Bites

$16.00

Mr. Q's Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Beef Hot Dogs

$10.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$11.00

Mac N Cheese Bites With Jalapeño

$11.00

Sliders

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sliders

$13.00

Meatballs Sliders

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Salads

Classic Caesar salad

$13.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Salad

$19.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Buffalo pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pie

$13.00

Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

Drunken Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Nacho Pizza

$15.00
White Pie

White Pie

$15.00

Topped with spinach, ricotta cheese, mozzeralla, sliced tomatoes & gresh garlic

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Burgers

Black & Blue

$17.00

Cheddar Bacon

$18.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Classic

$16.00

Jersey Burger

$18.00

Mush & Mozz

$17.00
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$18.00

Stacked with onion rings & bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese and topped with our chipotle ranch sauce

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

Authentic Greek Gyro

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Po Boy

$15.00

Drunken Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Balsamic Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Pork Roll & Cheese

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

The Big Shot

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Sides

Cheese fries

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Grilled chicken

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Nacho Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Southern Fries

$12.00

Spanish Rice

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$10.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Cookie Lava Cake

$9.00

Cookies

$4.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Cook's Specials

Mexican Fiesta

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

780 U.S. 1, Iselin, NJ 08830

Directions

Gallery
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge image
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deccan Spice - Edison
orange star3.9 • 39
153 Wood Ave Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Cai's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 184
420 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley
orange star4.5 • 437
245 Richmond Valley Rd Staten island, NY 10309
View restaurantnext
Paragon Tap & Table
orange star4.5 • 864
77 Central Ave Clark, NJ 07066
View restaurantnext
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1 S Union Ave Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Iselin
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston