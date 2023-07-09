Big Skillet Restaurant & Pancake House Elgin
90 Tyler Creek Plaza
Elgin, IL 60123
Food Menu
Angus Beef Burgers
BCB
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Big Skillet Royal Burger
American cheese, bacon and a fried egg
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Swiss Mountain
Sauteed mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese
Texas Burger
BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese
The Avo Bacon Burger
Avocado, bacon and mozzarella cheese
Mini Sliders
Baskets for Everybody
Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast Favorites
One Egg
cooked to your liking
Two Eggs
cooked to your liking
House Sirloin Steak and Eggs
8-oz sirloin steak and three eggs
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
served with three eggs
Chopped Steak and Eggs
served with three eggs
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
served with three eggs
Skirt Steak and Eggs
8-oz skirt steak and three eggs
Breakfast Sides
Angus Beef Patty
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Cinnamon Roll
Warmed upon request!
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Country Sausage Gravy Cup
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Ham Off The Bone
Hash Browns
One Biscuit
Pecan Roll
Try it grilled!
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side of Biscuits and Gravy (2)
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of French Toast (2)
Side of Pancakes (2)
Side of Potato Pancakes (2)
Toast
Two Eggs
Famously Big Skillets
Cheeseburger in Paradise Skillet
Beef patty, bacon, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses
Farmers Skillet
Bacon, sausage, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses
Irishman Skillet
Corned beef hash, onion, swiss cheese
Lumberjack Skillet
Sausage, onion, sausage gravy
Santa Fe Skillet
Chorizo, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and jack cheeses
Steak Tip Skillet
Sirloin steak, grilled onions, cheddar and jack cheese blend
The Big Skillet
Skillet with bacon, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese blend.
The Butcher Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar and jack cheeses
The Gyro Skillet
Gyro, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta
The Hobo
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar and jack cheese
Veggie Skillet
Mushroom, broccoli, onion, pepper, tomato, cheddar cheese
Flavorful Chicken
Chicken Fried Chicken
Topped with sausage gravy
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Smothered Chicken Breast
Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese
Southern Style Fried Chicken
Southwest Chicken
BBQ sauce, bacon and melted cheddar cheese
Teriyaki Chicken
Served with rice (no potato)
Tuscan Chicken
Sauteed with italian style bread crumbs, lemon and wine
From the Griddle
Banana Split French Toast
French toast topped with bananas,strawberries, whip cream, chocolate and strawberries
Cheese Blintzes
Crepes filled with cheese and served with sweetened strawberries and blueberries
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Cinnamon roll sliced, dipped in batter and grilled, topped with cinnamon sugar and vanilla glaze
Classic French Toast
Six halves of challah bread dipped in batter
Classic French Toast (Short Stack)
Crepes
Three crepes dusted with powder sugar
French Toast Half Stack
Four halves of challah bread dipped in batter
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Old Fashioned Pancakes
Four buttermilk pancakes
Old Fashioned Pancakes (Short Stack)
Three buttermilk pancakes
Old Fashioned Potato Pancakes
Four potato pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce
Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes
Three crepes stuffed with cheesecake filling and topped with sweetened strawberries
The Big Slam
Pancakes or french toast, three eggs, bacon, sausage and hash browns
House Specialties
Boneless Pork Chops
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Topped with brown gravy
Breaded Veal Cutlet
Two cutlets topped with beef gravy
Broiled Skirt Steak
With grilled onions
Chopped Steak
12 oz. topped with grilled onions
Country Fried Steak
Topped with country sausage gravy
Farmboy Pork Chops
Center cut pork chops breaded and fried, topped with country gravy
Homestyle Meatloaf
Topped with brown gravy
Liver and Onions
Liver and Onions with Bacon
Roast Turkey
Topped with turkey gravy. Served with stuffing
Roast Sirloin of Beef
Open Faced Sandwiches
Our Specialties
Avocado Toast
Whole wheat toast topped with avocado spread, corn, black beans, jalapenos, three poached eggs, drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing. Served with hash browns.
Bacon Quesadilla
Bacon, eggs, onion, cheddar jack grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Chorizo Tacos
Three flour tortillas, filled with chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, scrambled eggs, topped with avocado slices
Classic Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, canadian bacon, ontop English Muffin, Hollandaise. Served with hash browns.
Create Your Own Scrambler
Three eggs with up to three ingredients of your choice
English Muffin Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, two sausage patties, American cheese between a toasted English Muffin. Served with hash browns.
Southern Eggs Benedict
Two biscuit halves topped with tow sausage patties, three poached eggs, and country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
Uncle Julio's Burrito
eggs,chorizo,jalapeno,onion, tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns
Pasta Perfect
Baked Mostaccioli
Baked and topped with mozzarella cheese
Baked Spaghetti
Served with garlic bread
Broccoli Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with broccoli
Cheese and Potato Pierogies
Chicken Parmesan
Topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served over spaghetti
Louisiana Cajun Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine with grilled chicken, green peppers and mushrooms in tomato alfredo
Veal Parmesan
Topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served over spaghetti
Salads
Brown Derby Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg
Chef's Salad
Red onion, peppers, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Garden Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper and hard boiled egg
Chopped Greek Salad
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, anchovies, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion and oregano
Chopped Salad
Chopped chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper, tomato, cucumber, ditalini pasta and blue cheese crumbles
Classic Caesar
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and jack cheese
Julienne Salad
Ham, Turkey, peppers, hard boiled egg, American and Swiss Cheese
Stuffed Avocado
Two avocado halves topped with choice of tuna or chicken salad. Served with Tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cottage cheese
Taco Salad
Taco beef, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers, mexican blended cheese, avocado, in a deep fried tortilla shell. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Seafood
Sides
Starters
Super Sandwiches
BLT
on sourdough toast
BLT&E
Topped with two fried eggs
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buffalo chicken topped with lettuce and ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod topped with american cheese
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas, tilapia, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes
French Dip
Roast beef on french bread topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
House Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Topped with grilled onions
Monte Cristo
French toast grilled and stuffed with swiss cheese, ham and turkey
Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Sandwich
Southwest BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and bbq sauce
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread
The Omelette Shoppe
Build Your Own Omelette
With your choice of cheese
Denver Omelette
Ham, green pepper, onion
Farmer's Omelette
Onion, bacon, sausage, hash browns, American cheese
California Omelette
Avocado, mushroom, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese with a side of sour cream
Iron Man Omelette
Egg whites, spinach, mushroom, mozzarella
Gyro Omelette
Gyro, onion, tomato, feta
Country Omelette
Ham, sausage, onion, topped with sausage gravy
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, swiss cheese
Santa Fe Omelette
Chorizo, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Garden Omelette
Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato
Popeye Omelette
Spinach, bacon, mozzarella cheese
Greek Omelette
Spinach, tomato, feta
The Sandwich Shop
Wraps, Clubs & Melts
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Two sliders served on a pretzel bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing
Chicken Avocado Melt
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato and swiss on grilled sourdough bread
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, fontinella and parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Chicken Cheddar Melt Wrap
Chicken strips, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and honey dijon
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on marble rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Patty Melt
Half pound purber with American cheese and grilled onions on marble rye
Tex Mex Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing
Triple Decker BLT Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Triple Decker Turkey Bacon Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, american cheese and tomato on an english muffin
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, avocado, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Senior Menu
Senior Liver and Onions
Senior Chicken Fried Chicken
Senior Chopped Steak
Topped with sauteed onions
Senior Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
No potato
Senior Farm Boy Pork Chop
Breaded and deep fried. Topped with beef gravy
Senior Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Breaded and deep fried. Topped with beef gravy
Senior Meat Loaf
Topped with beef gravy
Senior Tilapia
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
Senior Chicken Parmesean
Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, over spaghetti (no potato)
Senior Cheese and Potato Pierogies
No potato
Senior Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Topped with homemade meat sauce (no potato)
Senior Deep Fried Walleye
Deep fried golden brown served with tartar sauce
Senior Veal Cutlet
Inflation Fighter Menu
Inflation Fighter - Breakfast
French Toast ($6.99)
4 halves of Challah bread grilled golden brown
Biscuits and Gravy ($6.99)
4 biscuit halves topped with hommeade sausage gravy
Three Eggs ($6.99)
Cheese Omelette ($6.99)
served with hash browns, toast or pancakes
Crepes ($6.99)
2 crepes served with powdered sugar
Pancakes ($6.99)
3 buttermilk pancakes
French Toast ($10.99)
Biscuits and Gravy ($10.99)
Three Eggs ($10.99)
Cheese Omelette ($10.99)
Crepes (10.99)
Pancakes ($10.99)
Inflation Fighter - Lunch
Bird Melt
Grilled rye, melted swiss, turkey breast, bacon, and grilled tomatoes
American Double Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheese
Cheesy Beef Melt
grilled onions, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Philadelphia Cheese Steak
sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
Steak Burrito
Served with beans and rice, topped with lettuce and tomato
Steak Fajita Wrap
sauteed onions and green peppers in a warm tortilla
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Big Skillet Daily Special
Monday Daily Special
Tuesday Daily Special
Wednesday Daily Special
Thursday Daily Special
Friday Daily Special
Saturday Daily Special
Modifiers
Add- Ons
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving Delicious Comfort Food
90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123