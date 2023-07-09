  • Home
Big Skillet Restaurant & Pancake House Elgin

No reviews yet

90 Tyler Creek Plaza

Elgin, IL 60123

Food Menu

Angus Beef Burgers

BCB

$13.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Big Skillet Royal Burger

$14.99

American cheese, bacon and a fried egg

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hamburger

$11.99

Swiss Mountain

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese

Texas Burger

$13.99

BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese

The Avo Bacon Burger

$14.99

Avocado, bacon and mozzarella cheese

Mini Sliders

$13.99

Baskets for Everybody

Basket O' Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Basket O' Fish and Chips

$14.99

Basket O' Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$24.99

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$21.99

Ribs and Chicken Tenders Combo

$24.99

Half slab with 4 chicken tenders

Ribs and Shrimp Combo

$24.99

half slab with 4 breaded shrimp

Ribs and Sirloin Steak Combo

$24.99

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy

The Farmhouse

$10.99

Biscuit topped with sausage gravy and three eggs

The Big Country

$12.99

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy and three eggs. Served with bacon, sausage links and hash browns

Breakfast Favorites

One Egg

$5.99

cooked to your liking

Two Eggs

$6.99

cooked to your liking

House Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$14.99

8-oz sirloin steak and three eggs

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.99

served with three eggs

Chopped Steak and Eggs

$14.99

served with three eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.99

served with three eggs

Skirt Steak and Eggs

$22.99

8-oz skirt steak and three eggs

Breakfast Sides

Angus Beef Patty

$5.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.99

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Warmed upon request!

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.99

Country Sausage Gravy Cup

$2.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Ham Off The Bone

$4.99

Hash Browns

$4.99

One Biscuit

$1.99

Pecan Roll

$4.99

Try it grilled!

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side of Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$5.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side of French Toast (2)

$3.99

Side of Pancakes (2)

$4.99

Side of Potato Pancakes (2)

$4.99

Toast

$2.49

Two Eggs

$5.99

Dessert

Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Fruit Pie

$5.99

Famously Big Skillets

Cheeseburger in Paradise Skillet

$13.99

Beef patty, bacon, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses

Farmers Skillet

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses

Irishman Skillet

$11.99

Corned beef hash, onion, swiss cheese

Lumberjack Skillet

$11.99

Sausage, onion, sausage gravy

Santa Fe Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and jack cheeses

Steak Tip Skillet

$12.99

Sirloin steak, grilled onions, cheddar and jack cheese blend

The Big Skillet

$13.99

Skillet with bacon, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese blend.

The Butcher Skillet

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar and jack cheeses

The Gyro Skillet

$11.99

Gyro, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta

The Hobo

$11.99

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar and jack cheese

Veggie Skillet

$11.99

Mushroom, broccoli, onion, pepper, tomato, cheddar cheese

Flavorful Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Topped with sausage gravy

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$13.99

Smothered Chicken Breast

$14.99

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese

Southern Style Fried Chicken

$13.99

Southwest Chicken

$14.99

BBQ sauce, bacon and melted cheddar cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

Served with rice (no potato)

Tuscan Chicken

$13.99

Sauteed with italian style bread crumbs, lemon and wine

From the Griddle

Banana Split French Toast

$11.99

French toast topped with bananas,strawberries, whip cream, chocolate and strawberries

Cheese Blintzes

$11.99

Crepes filled with cheese and served with sweetened strawberries and blueberries

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.99

Cinnamon roll sliced, dipped in batter and grilled, topped with cinnamon sugar and vanilla glaze

Classic French Toast

$9.99

Six halves of challah bread dipped in batter

Classic French Toast (Short Stack)

$7.99

Crepes

$9.99

Three crepes dusted with powder sugar

French Toast Half Stack

$8.99

Four halves of challah bread dipped in batter

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.99

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$8.99

Four buttermilk pancakes

Old Fashioned Pancakes (Short Stack)

$7.99

Three buttermilk pancakes

Old Fashioned Potato Pancakes

$9.99

Four potato pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce

Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes

$11.99

Three crepes stuffed with cheesecake filling and topped with sweetened strawberries

The Big Slam

$12.99

Pancakes or french toast, three eggs, bacon, sausage and hash browns

House Specialties

Boneless Pork Chops

$14.99

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Topped with brown gravy

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$15.99

Two cutlets topped with beef gravy

Broiled Skirt Steak

$22.99

With grilled onions

Chopped Steak

$14.99

12 oz. topped with grilled onions

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Topped with country sausage gravy

Farmboy Pork Chops

$14.99

Center cut pork chops breaded and fried, topped with country gravy

Homestyle Meatloaf

$13.99

Topped with brown gravy

Liver and Onions

$13.99

Liver and Onions with Bacon

$16.98

Roast Turkey

$14.99

Topped with turkey gravy. Served with stuffing

Roast Sirloin of Beef

$15.99

Open Faced Sandwiches

Hot Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes

Hot Veal Cutlet

$12.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes

Our Specialties

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Whole wheat toast topped with avocado spread, corn, black beans, jalapenos, three poached eggs, drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing. Served with hash browns.

Bacon Quesadilla

$11.99

Bacon, eggs, onion, cheddar jack grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Chorizo Tacos

$11.99

Three flour tortillas, filled with chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, scrambled eggs, topped with avocado slices

Classic Eggs Benedict

$10.99

poached eggs, canadian bacon, ontop English Muffin, Hollandaise. Served with hash browns.

Create Your Own Scrambler

$11.99

Three eggs with up to three ingredients of your choice

English Muffin Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Two scrambled eggs, two sausage patties, American cheese between a toasted English Muffin. Served with hash browns.

Southern Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two biscuit halves topped with tow sausage patties, three poached eggs, and country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

Uncle Julio's Burrito

$11.99

eggs,chorizo,jalapeno,onion, tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns

Pasta Perfect

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.99

Baked and topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Served with garlic bread

Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine tossed with broccoli

Cheese and Potato Pierogies

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served over spaghetti

Louisiana Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine with grilled chicken, green peppers and mushrooms in tomato alfredo

Veal Parmesan

$15.99

Topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served over spaghetti

Salads

Brown Derby Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg

Chef's Salad

$10.99

Red onion, peppers, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and pepperoncinis

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chicken Garden Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper and hard boiled egg

Chopped Greek Salad

$12.99

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, anchovies, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion and oregano

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Chopped chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper, tomato, cucumber, ditalini pasta and blue cheese crumbles

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and jack cheese

Julienne Salad

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, peppers, hard boiled egg, American and Swiss Cheese

Stuffed Avocado

$12.99

Two avocado halves topped with choice of tuna or chicken salad. Served with Tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cottage cheese

Taco Salad

$12.99

Taco beef, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers, mexican blended cheese, avocado, in a deep fried tortilla shell. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Seafood

Broiled Cod

$15.99

Deep Fried Walleye

$13.99

Fried Cod

$15.99

Grouper Fillet

$15.99

Blackened, grilled, broiled or deep fried

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia

$13.99

Two fillets, garlic parmesan crumb

Tilapia Florentine

$14.99

Served on a bed of sauteed spinach, mushrooms and fresh garlic

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.99

available after 3 PM

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

cheddar cheese, bacon, onion and sour cream

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Starters

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.99

baked with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four tenders breaded and deep fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce

Homemade Soup of the Day

$5.99+

House Salad

$6.99

cucumber, tomato and croutons

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Super Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

on sourdough toast

BLT&E

$11.99

Topped with two fried eggs

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy buffalo chicken topped with lettuce and ranch dressing

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Served on your choice of bread

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried cod topped with american cheese

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Three flour tortillas, tilapia, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes

French Dip

$12.99

Roast beef on french bread topped with mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

House Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Topped with grilled onions

Monte Cristo

$11.99

French toast grilled and stuffed with swiss cheese, ham and turkey

Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.99

Southwest BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and bbq sauce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Served on your choice of bread

The Omelette Shoppe

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.99

With your choice of cheese

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Ham, green pepper, onion

Farmer's Omelette

$12.99

Onion, bacon, sausage, hash browns, American cheese

California Omelette

$11.99

Avocado, mushroom, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese with a side of sour cream

Iron Man Omelette

$12.99

Egg whites, spinach, mushroom, mozzarella

Gyro Omelette

$11.99

Gyro, onion, tomato, feta

Country Omelette

$12.99

Ham, sausage, onion, topped with sausage gravy

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, swiss cheese

Santa Fe Omelette

$11.99

Chorizo, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Garden Omelette

$10.99

Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato

Popeye Omelette

$11.99

Spinach, bacon, mozzarella cheese

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Spinach, tomato, feta

The Sandwich Shop

Cheesy Bagel Egg Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted bagel with three fried eggs, bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese

Croissant Special

$12.99

Topped with grilled ham, three eggs and American cheese

Monte's Breakfast

$11.99

French toast bread with cheddar cheese, ham and scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns.

Wraps, Clubs & Melts

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Two sliders served on a pretzel bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken Avocado Melt

$12.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato and swiss on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, fontinella and parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Chicken Cheddar Melt Wrap

$11.99

Chicken strips, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and honey dijon

Classic Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on marble rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$10.99

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$10.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Half pound purber with American cheese and grilled onions on marble rye

Tex Mex Wrap

$11.99

Cajun grilled chicken, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing

Triple Decker BLT Club

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Triple Decker Turkey Bacon Club

$12.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad, american cheese and tomato on an english muffin

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Spinach, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, avocado, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Medium Roast Coffee

$2.99

Bottomless cup!

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk & Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Juice (Small)

$2.99

Juice (Large)

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.49

Soda

$3.49

Free Refills!

Senior Menu

Senior Liver and Onions

$11.99

Senior Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Senior Chopped Steak

$11.99

Topped with sauteed onions

Senior Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$11.99

No potato

Senior Farm Boy Pork Chop

$11.99

Breaded and deep fried. Topped with beef gravy

Senior Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Breaded and deep fried. Topped with beef gravy

Senior Meat Loaf

$11.99

Topped with beef gravy

Senior Tilapia

$11.99

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

Senior Chicken Parmesean

$11.99

Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, over spaghetti (no potato)

Senior Cheese and Potato Pierogies

$11.99

No potato

Senior Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$11.99

Topped with homemade meat sauce (no potato)

Senior Deep Fried Walleye

$11.99

Deep fried golden brown served with tartar sauce

Senior Veal Cutlet

$11.99

Inflation Fighter Menu

Inflation Fighter - Breakfast

French Toast ($6.99)

$6.99

4 halves of Challah bread grilled golden brown

Biscuits and Gravy ($6.99)

$6.99

4 biscuit halves topped with hommeade sausage gravy

Three Eggs ($6.99)

$6.99

Cheese Omelette ($6.99)

$6.99

served with hash browns, toast or pancakes

Crepes ($6.99)

$6.99

2 crepes served with powdered sugar

Pancakes ($6.99)

$6.99

3 buttermilk pancakes

French Toast ($10.99)

$10.99

Biscuits and Gravy ($10.99)

$10.99

Three Eggs ($10.99)

$10.99

Cheese Omelette ($10.99)

$10.99

Crepes (10.99)

$10.99

Pancakes ($10.99)

$10.99

Inflation Fighter - Lunch

Bird Melt

$9.99

Grilled rye, melted swiss, turkey breast, bacon, and grilled tomatoes

American Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Your choice of cheese

Cheesy Beef Melt

$9.99

grilled onions, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Philadelphia Cheese Steak

$9.99

sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Served with beans and rice, topped with lettuce and tomato

Steak Fajita Wrap

$9.99

sauteed onions and green peppers in a warm tortilla

Daily Board

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Fiesta Salad

$13.99

Prime Rib Grinder

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.49

Kids Cheese Omlette

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.49

Kids Full Breakfast

$6.99

Kids Micky Mouse Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Beverage

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Big Skillet Daily Special

Monday Daily Special

Old Fashion Pot Roast

$15.99

Pepper Steak

$13.99

Style Grouper

$14.99

Tuesday Daily Special

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.99

Roasted Half Chicken

$14.99

Cabbage Rolls

$12.99

Tilapia

$13.99

German Roast Pork Loin

$13.99

Wednesday Daily Special

All You Can Eat Fried Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops

$14.99

Old Fashion Pot Roast

$15.99

Stuffed Green Peppers

$12.99

Style Grouper

$14.99

Thursday Daily Special

Pastitsio

$14.99

Beef Stroganoff

$14.99

Friday Daily Special

All You Can Eat Walleye

$13.99

Cod Loin

$15.99

Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Prime Rib

$27.99

Stir Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Tuna Noodle Casserole

$12.99

Veggie Lovers Lasagna

$14.99

Saturday Daily Special

BBQ Ribs (Half Slab)

$21.99

BBQ Ribs and Chicken Fingers

$22.99

BBQ Ribs and Deep Fried Shrimp

$23.99

BBQ Ribs and House Sirloin Steak

$24.99

Old Fashion Pot Roast

$15.99

Prime Rib

$27.99

Modifiers

Add- Ons

Bacon

$1.25

Cheese

$1.00

Chorizo

$1.25

Green Peppers

$0.75

Ham

$1.25

Jalapenos Peppers

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Onions

$0.50

Sausage

$1.25

Spinach

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

No

Bacon

Biscuit

No Chorizo

No Cinnamon Roll

No Eggs

No French Toast

No Green Peppers

No Ham

No Jalapeno Peppers

No Mushrooms

No Onions

No Pancakes

No Potato

No Sausage

No Spinach

No Toast

No Tomatoes

No Vanilla Glaze

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving Delicious Comfort Food

Location

90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123

