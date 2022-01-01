Big Sky imageView gallery
Chinese

Big Sky 2436 18th Street Northwest

2436 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Salad

Shredded Kale Caesar

$10.00

Shredded Tuscan Kale. House made (proper) Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino.

Flatbreads

Broccoli Rabe Pesto Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

Charred Cherry Tomatoes

Cacio e Pepe Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

Shredded Kale Caesar, Pecorino

Sandwiches

Aji Marinated Steak Wrap

$16.00

Avocado, Chimichurri, Sumac Pickled Onion grilled well done then wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with your choice of Tots or Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Thigh, Alabama White Sauce, Tangy Slaw, Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of Tots or Fries.

Big Sky Burger

$15.00

Smashed Wagyu Double Patty, Spicy Tomato Aioli, Caramelized Onion, White American, Shrettuce

Pressed Cubano

$15.00

Mojo Braised Pork, Ham, Gruyere, Mustard, Dill Pickle. Pressed and grilled on a flat top. Served with your choice of Tots or Fries.

Brioche Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gruyere and Cheddar, Pimento Ranch. Coated in Duke's Mayo (trust us) then grilled until golden brown. Served with your choice of Tots or Fries.

Brunch

Avacado Toast

$21.00

Handpicked Haas Avocados, fresh cilantro, tomato's , onions mixed and served on a toasted French loaf then drizzled with chili oil, Cotija cheese.

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Sautéed Tiger Shrimp served with a fried grit cake and covered in house made cheese sauce.

Big Sky Western Omelet

$23.00

Our tribute to the western front! 3 eggs, Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and avocado has this omelet bursting! Add cooked cube ham and you've got an omelet as big as the west.

Seasonal French Toast

$19.00

Brioche bread soaked in our house mixture deep fried, then topped with our seasonal fruit syrup. Ask about the seasonal selection available.

Spicy Chorizo Burrito

$23.00

Crumbled Spicy Mexican chorizo mixed with our onion-curried hash, diced jalapeno, cheddar cheese & avocado crema.

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Corn tortillas cooked in Tomatillo sauce and topped with Cilantro & Cotija cheese.

2 Eggs Any Style

$6.00

Ala Carte Bacon

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$8.00

Chili Oil, Herbs, Grilled Bread

Baked Ricotta

$10.00

Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Bread

Rosemary Tots

$10.00

Ciabatta Loaf

$6.00

Poblano Pepper Grits

$6.00

Fruit Tray

$6.50

Breakfast Burger

$26.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York style cheesecake drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Vanilla Ice cream W/ Toasted Almonds

$6.00

Honey Cake

$8.00

Subtly sweet 8 layers of cake and cream. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Starters

Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Smoked Salmon mixed with Cream Cheese, Chili Oil, Herbs, Grilled Bread

Baked Ricotta

$10.00

Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Bread

Charred Broccoli

$8.00

Salsa Macha, Peanuts, Crumbled Cotija Cheese

Confit Chicken Wings

$14.00

Miso Glaze, Alabama White Sauce. 8 to an order

Matchstick Fries

$8.00

Alabama White Sauce

Tots w/Pimento Ranch

$8.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$6.00

Hummus & Toasted Flatbread

$8.00

Garbanzo beans, tahini paste, roasted red peppers.

Chips & Guac

$11.00

Made to order Guacamole including Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño and spices.

Chicken Tender & Fry Basket

$13.00

All white chicken breast fried until golden and served on a baby basket of fries.

Jerk Chicken Wings

$14.00

House Confit wings rubbed in a Caribbean Jerk seasoning & celery garnish.

Honey Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Our house confit wings tossed in our house made honey buffalo sauce.

Chips N Salsa

$9.00

Tacos

Pulled Chicken

$3.50

Pulled Beef

$3.50

Carnitas

$3.50

Rosemary Marinated Mushrooms

$3.50

Chicken Birria

$4.50

Steak Birria

$4.50

Diablo Shrimp

$4.50

Taco Party

$25.00

Draft Beer

Big Sky Amber

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Boardroom Brewing Company Double IPA

$9.00

Flying Dog Blood Orange Pale Ale

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Magners Cider

$8.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Sierra Hazy IPA

$9.00

Stella

$8.00

Brau Hefeweizen

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

Miller High Life

$5.50

Angry O Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

N/A Beer

$4.50

Corona

$6.50

Truly Hard Sparkling

$6.00

Heineken

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Atlas Sour

$6.50

Sam Boston Lager

$6.00

Sierra Sunny Can

$5.50

Lemon Tea House

$6.00

Berry Teahouse

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Juice

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Pineapple Express Mocktail

$7.00

Mocktail

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

Kid Soda\Juice

Kid Soda\juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

San Pellegrino\Orangina

$3.50

By The Glass Wines

GL Bordeaux

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GL Champagne

$11.00

GL Riesling

$9.00

GL Merlot

$9.00

GL Pinot Noir

$9.00

Drink Menu

Buffalo Trace Perfect Manahttan

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon mixed with equal parts sweet & dry vermouth. Available chilled up or on the rocks

Category 5 Dark & Stormy

$12.00

The Kraken has been released and is making big waves. The sweet spiced Ginger Beer calms it down for your drinking pleasure.

La Paloma

$12.00

Avion Tequila brings this classic Tequila cocktail back to life. Served with a salted rim because, Tequila.

Ciroc French Martini

$13.00

Ciroc is a Ultra Premium Vodka distilled from French Grapes. A French Martini is a subtly sweet martini made with vodka. We've combined the two for you to enjoy.

Cloud 9

$10.00

Our Signature Vodka based house cocktail made with Cirrus Vodka from Richmond Virginia.

Unlimited Brunch Mimosas (No Food)

$50.00

Brunch Bloody Solo

$8.00

Brunch Hibuscus Solo

$10.00

Brunch Solo Mimosa

$8.00

Unlimited Brunch Champagne

$20.00

Dole Whip Piña Colada

$13.00

Watermelon Frozé

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Mojito 23

$13.00

Admiral Collins

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Stonewall

$13.00

Gay-Piphany

$13.00

Frozen Swirl

$13.00

Pitchers of Beer

P. Big Sky Amber

$24.50

P. Stella

$28.00

P. Guinness

$31.50

P. Lagunitas IPA

$31.50

P. Blue Moon

$28.00

P. Sierra Hazy IPA

$31.50

P. DC Brau Hefeweizen

$28.00

P. Miller Lite

$24.50

P. Boardroom VA Double IPA

$31.50

P. Flying Dog Blood Orange Pale Ale

$28.00

P. Magners Cider

$29.50

Trivia Deals

Jameson Orange Crush

$6.50

Jameson & soda pre-mixed

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

3 level rooftop restaurant specializing in elevated bar food and good times!

Location

2436 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Big Sky image

