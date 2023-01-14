Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big sky beer Kalispell MT

85 Treeline Road

Kalispell, MT 59901

ace pineapple

ace pineapple cider

$6.00

bias red ale

bias red ale

$6.00

big sky moose drool

big sky moose drool

$6.00

cabinet mountain ross creek red ale

cabinet mountain ross creek red ale

$6.00

hidden legend apple mead

hidden legend apple mead

$10.00

hidden legend bearded saint

hidden legend bearded saint

$10.00

mac & jake african

mac & jack african

$5.00

meadowlark snowflake

meadowlark snowflake

$6.00

rogue dead n dead

rogue dead n dead

$6.50

rough cut rhubarb cider

rough cut rhubard cider

$4.50

western cider

western cider

$7.50

delirium tremens

delirium tremens

$8.00

tieton apricot cider

tieton apricot coder

$6.00

north coast pranqster

north coast pranqster

$6.00

st,bernardus abt

st,bernardus abt

$10.00

hofbrau dunkel

hofbrau dunkel

$8.00

tamrack sip and go naked

tamrack sip and go naked

$6.50

big sky shake

big sky shake

$6.00

bitter root dirt church

bitter root dirt church

$5.00

black foot river

black foot river

$7.00

boneyard rpm ipa

boneyard rpm ipa

$7.00

cabinet mountain yaak

cabinet mountain yaak

$6.00

elysian space dust

elysian space dust

$5.00

iron horse

iron horse

$7.00

kettlehouse shady

kettlehouse shady

$6.50

sacred waters hungry

sacred waters hungry

$6.50

stone ///fear

stone ///fear

$6.00

tamarack hat

tamarack hat

$6.50

ten mile creek

ten mile creek

$6.00

bavik super pils

bavik super pils

$5.50

estrella jalisco

estrella jalisco

$5.00

hofbrau original

hofbrau original

$8.00

new beligium

new beligium

$5.00

oskar blues mamas

oskar blues mamas

$5.00

bias brass tap

bias brass tap

$5.50

kona big wave

kona big wave

$5.00

laughing dog

laughing dog

$5.50

oskar blues death

oskar blues death

$6.00

highlander scottish

highlander scottish

$6.00

kettlehouse cold smoke

kettlehouse cold smoke

$6.00

bias mango sour

bias mango sour

$6.00

bozeman andsolt gose

bozeman andsolt gose

$6.00

duchese de bourgogne

duchese de bourgogne

$9.00

lindeman fraboise

lindeman fraboise

$8.00

thirsty street

thirsty street

$6.00

bridger ghost

bridger ghost

$6.00

clacier cow

clacier cow

$6.00

guinness draught

guinness draught

$7.00

left hand white

left hand white

$4.50

mother earth

mother earth

$6.00

oskar bluesbarrel

oskar bluesbarrel

$12.50

snake river

snake river

$6.00

sullivans black

sullivans black

$9.50

tamarack nitro

tamarack nitro

$6.50

thirsty street big bison

thirsty street big bison

$6.00

fremont winter ale

fremont winter ale

$6.00

harvest moon

harvest moon

$5.00

kalispell raspberry

kalispell raspberry

$6.00

lewis& clark

lewis& clark

$5.00

boulevard chocolate

boulevard chocolate

$7.50

hidden legend bearded saint

hidden legend bearded saint

$18.00

reverend nats punch

reverend nats punch

$7.00

rough cut rock

rough cut rock

$6.00

samuel smiths

samuel smiths

$8.00

schilling chaider

schilling chaider

$6.50

achouffe mcchouffe

achouffe mcchouffe

$7.00

chimay cent cinquante

chimay cent cinquante

$16.50

chimay cint cents

chimay cint cents

$12.00

chimay grande

chimay grande

$12.00

chimay premiere

chimay premiere

$12.00

duvel

duvel

$12.00

duvel triple

duvel triple

$10.00

gulden draak

gulden draak

$9.00

gulden draak 9000 quadruple

gulden draak 9000 quadruple

$9.00

kasteel cuvee

kasteel cuvee

$14.00

leffe blonde

leffe blonde

$6.00

north coast brother

north coast brother

$6.00

ommegang abbey

ommegang abbey

$14.00

ommgang blueberry

ommegang blueberry

$10.00

carlsberg elephant

carlsberg elephant

$6.00

ommegang double

ommegang double

$11.00

ommegang rare

ommegang rare

$7.50

ommegang three philosophers

ommegang three philosophers

$11.00

ommegang wine

ommegang wine

$9.00

orval trappist

orval trappist

$12.00

st,bernardus abt

st,bernardus abt

$12.00

st.bernadus prior

st.bernadus prior

$12.00

st.bernardus tripel

st.bernardus tripel

$8.00

trappistes rochefort 10

trappistes rochefort 10

$11.00

trappistes rochefort 6

trappistes rochefort 6

$7.00

trappistes rochefort 8

trappistes rochefort 8

$13.00

westmalle trappist

westmalle trappist

$10.00

kostrizer schwarzbier

kostrizer schwarzbier

$8.00

schneider aventinus

schneider aventinus

$12.00

achouffe cherry

achouffe cherry

$8.00

crabbies ginger

crabbies ginger

$5.00

eagle banana

eagle banana

$15.00

liefmans kriek

liefmans kriek

$10.00

press lime lemongrass

press lime lemongrass

$6.00

press pomegranate

press pomegranate

$6.00

samuel smiths raspberry

samuel smiths raspberry

$15.00

white claw black cherry

white claw black cherry

$4.00

white claw raspberry

white claw raspberry

$4.00

zesty huckleberry

zesty huckleberry

$5.00

samuel smiths strawberry

samuel smiths strawberry

$15.00

ghostfish grapefruit

ghostfish grapefruit

$8.00

widmer omission iPA

widmer omission iPA

$5.00

wid omission lager

wid omission lager

$5.00

ghostfish peak buster

ghostfish peak buster

$8.00

bud light

bud light

$4.00

colimita lager

colimita lager

$5.00

coors light

coors light

$4.00

corona extra

corona extra

$4.00

michelob ultra

michelob ultra

$4.00

north coast scrimshaw

north coast scrimshaw

$6.00

okocim o.k.beer

okocim o.k.beer

$6.00

pabst blue ribbon

pabst blue ribbon

$4.00

stella artois

stella artois

$5.00

athletic all out

athletic all out

$5.50

athletic free wave

athletic free wave

$5.50

athletic run wild

athletic run wild

$5.50

athletic upside

athletic upside

$5.50

bitburger drive

bitburger drive

$5.00

clausthaler classic

clausthaler classic

$4.50

clausthaler dry hopped

clausthaler dry hopped

$5.00

present cbd blood orange

present cbd blood orange

$6.00

present cbd lemon lime

present cbd lemon lime

$6.00

zesty huckleberry lemonade

zesty huckleberry lemonade

$5.00

zeaty mango flow

zeaty mango flow

$5.00

komes baltic

komes baltic

$8.00

komes raspberry

komes raspberry

$8.00

H A the muse

H A the muse

$25.00

stift engelszell splitter

stift engelszell splitter

$14.00

orkney skull

orkney skull

$7.00

oskar blues old chub

oskar blues old chub

$4.00

traquair jacobite

traquair jacobite

$15.00

boon oude geuze a i acienne vat

boon oude geuze a i acienne vat

$22.00

boon oude geuze mariage oarfait

boon oude geuze mariage oarfait

$22.00

bozeman metamorphic

bozeman metamorphic

$20.00

bozeman vieux bois

bozeman vieux bois

$20.00

liefman goudenband

liefman goudenband

$10.00

lindemans cassis

lindemans cassis

$16.00

lindemans framboise

lindemans framboise

$16.00

lindemans kriek

lindemans kriek

$16.00

lindemans oude

lindemans oude

$25.00

lindemans peche

lindemans peche

$16.00

lindemans pomme

lindemans pomme

$16.00

monks cafe

monks cafe

$8.00

breakside salted

breakside salted

$16.00

ghostfish watchstander

ghostfish watchstander

$7.50

goose island

goose island

$25.00

high water

high water

$8.00

hopworks survival

hopworks survival

$8.50

left hand milk

left hand milk

$7.00

lost coast

lost coast

$5.50

north coast old #38

north coast old #38

$4.00

north coast old rasputin

north coast old rasputin

$8.50

oskar blues all monde

oskar blues all monde

$12.00

oskar blues barrel

oskar bluesbarrel

$11.00

samuel smiths imperial

samuel smiths imperial

$8.00

samuel smiths organic

samuel smiths organic

$12.00

squatters outer

squatters outer

$24.00

boddingtons pub ale

boddingtons pub ale

$6.00

hopworks barrel

hopworks barrel

$12.00

north coast old stock ale

north coast old stock ale

$6.00

erdinger weissbier

erdinger weissbier

$6.00

franziskaner hefe

franziskaner hefe

$6.50

julius echter hefe

julius echter hefe

$8.00

schneider helle

schneider helle

$7.50

sauvignon blanc 8oz

sauvignon blanc 8oz

$12.00

sauvignon blanc 6oz

sauvignon blanc 6oz

$10.00

prosecco lunetta

prosecco lunetta

$9.50

rose chateau 6oz

rose chateau 6oz

$10.00

rose chateau 8oz

rose chateau 8oz

$12.00

chardonnay kendall 6oz

chardonnay kendall 6oz

$10.00

chardonnay kendall 8oz

chardonnay kendall 8oz

$12.00

red blend 6oz

red blend 6oz

$10.00

red blend 8oz

red blend 8oz

$12.00

pinot noir 6oz

pinot noir 6oz

$11.00

pinot noir 8oz

pinot noir 8oz

$13.00

cabernet sauvignon 6oz

cabernet sauvignon 6oz

$12.00

cabernet sauvignon 8oz

cabernet sauvignon 8oz

$14.00

nachos

nachos

$18.00

pork carnitas quesadilla

pork carnitas quesadilla

$12.00

boom boom shrimp

boom boom shrimp

$15.00

calimari

calimari

$10.00

cheese curds

cheese curds

$12.00

onion rings

onion rings

$10.00

wings

wings

$17.00

pretzel sticks W queso

pretzel sticks W queso

$13.00

add guac for $ 2

add guac for $ 2

$2.00

braised short rib taco

braised short rib taco

$15.00

carnitas tacos

carnitas tacos

$14.00

shrimp tacos

shrimp tacos

$14.00

fish tacos

fish tacos

$14.00

big sky burger

big sky burger

$15.00

the meats

the meat

$18.00

kali dreamin

kali dreamin

$16.00

glacier heat

glacier heat

$16.00

zesty breaded chicken

zesty breaded chicken

$14.00

parm garlic grilled chicken

parm garlic grilled chicken

$15.00

philly cheese

philly cheese

$15.00

short rib dip

short rib dip

$15.00

pulled pork

pulled pork

$14.00

short rib grilled cheese

short rib grilled cheese

$15.00

orchard ham & cheese

orchard ham & cheese

$14.00

fried shrimp

fried shrimp

$16.00

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$14.00

fish and chips

fish and chips

$15.00

noodle stir fry bowl

noodle stir fry bowl

$15.00

seared veggie bowl

seared veggie bowl

$13.00

chicken caesar salad

chicken caesar salad

$12.00

BBQ chicken salad

BBQ chicken salad

$14.00

pork carnitas salad

pork carnitas salad

$14.00

chili

chili

$6.00

clam chowder

clam chowder

$6.00

tomato riasted red pepper

tomato roasted red pepper

$6.00

chocolate chip cookie

chocolate chip cookie

$9.00

raspberry doughnut

raspberry doughnut

$8.00

smoked bourbon ice cream

smoked bourbon ice cream

$5.00

toasted coconut & pineapple ice cream

toasted coconut & pineapple ice cream

$5.00

smoked prime rib

smoked prime rib

$30.00

smoked prime rib

smoked prime rib

$30.00

cheddar sour cream and chive tots

cheddar sour cream and chive tots

$6.00

french fries

french fries

$6.00

sweet potato fries

sweet potato fries

$6.00

onion ring

onion ring

$6.00

coleslaw

coleslaw

$5.00

side salad

side salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

85 Treeline Road, Kalispell, MT 59901

