Big sky beer Kalispell MT
85 Treeline Road
Kalispell, MT 59901
ace pineapple
bias red ale
big sky moose drool
cabinet mountain ross creek red ale
hidden legend apple mead
hidden legend bearded saint
mac & jake african
meadowlark snowflake
rogue dead n dead
rough cut rhubarb cider
western cider
delirium tremens
tieton apricot cider
north coast pranqster
st,bernardus abt
hofbrau dunkel
tamrack sip and go naked
big sky shake
bitter root dirt church
black foot river
boneyard rpm ipa
cabinet mountain yaak
elysian space dust
iron horse
kettlehouse shady
sacred waters hungry
stone ///fear
tamarack hat
ten mile creek
bavik super pils
estrella jalisco
hofbrau original
new beligium
oskar blues mamas
bias brass tap
kona big wave
laughing dog
oskar blues death
highlander scottish
kettlehouse cold smoke
bias mango sour
bozeman andsolt gose
duchese de bourgogne
lindeman fraboise
thirsty street
bridger ghost
clacier cow
guinness draught
left hand white
mother earth
oskar bluesbarrel
snake river
sullivans black
tamarack nitro
thirsty street big bison
fremont winter ale
harvest moon
kalispell raspberry
lewis& clark
boulevard chocolate
reverend nats punch
rough cut rock
samuel smiths
schilling chaider
achouffe mcchouffe
chimay cent cinquante
chimay cint cents
chimay grande
chimay premiere
duvel
duvel triple
gulden draak
gulden draak 9000 quadruple
kasteel cuvee
leffe blonde
north coast brother
ommegang abbey
ommgang blueberry
carlsberg elephant
ommegang double
ommegang rare
ommegang three philosophers
ommegang wine
orval trappist
st.bernadus prior
st.bernardus tripel
trappistes rochefort 10
trappistes rochefort 6
trappistes rochefort 8
westmalle trappist
kostrizer schwarzbier
schneider aventinus
achouffe cherry
crabbies ginger
eagle banana
liefmans kriek
press lime lemongrass
press pomegranate
samuel smiths raspberry
white claw black cherry
white claw raspberry
zesty huckleberry
samuel smiths strawberry
ghostfish grapefruit
widmer omission iPA
wid omission lager
ghostfish peak buster
bud light
colimita lager
coors light
corona extra
michelob ultra
north coast scrimshaw
okocim o.k.beer
pabst blue ribbon
stella artois
athletic all out
athletic free wave
athletic run wild
athletic upside
bitburger drive
clausthaler classic
clausthaler dry hopped
present cbd blood orange
present cbd lemon lime
zesty huckleberry lemonade
zeaty mango flow
komes baltic
komes raspberry
H A the muse
stift engelszell splitter
orkney skull
oskar blues old chub
traquair jacobite
boon oude geuze a i acienne vat
boon oude geuze mariage oarfait
bozeman metamorphic
bozeman vieux bois
liefman goudenband
lindemans cassis
lindemans framboise
lindemans kriek
lindemans oude
lindemans peche
lindemans pomme
monks cafe
breakside salted
ghostfish watchstander
goose island
high water
hopworks survival
left hand milk
lost coast
north coast old #38
north coast old rasputin
oskar blues all monde
oskar blues barrel
samuel smiths imperial
samuel smiths organic
squatters outer
boddingtons pub ale
hopworks barrel
north coast old stock ale
erdinger weissbier
franziskaner hefe
julius echter hefe
schneider helle
sauvignon blanc 8oz
sauvignon blanc 6oz
prosecco lunetta
rose chateau 6oz
rose chateau 8oz
chardonnay kendall 6oz
chardonnay kendall 8oz
red blend 6oz
red blend 8oz
pinot noir 6oz
pinot noir 8oz
cabernet sauvignon 6oz
cabernet sauvignon 8oz
nachos
pork carnitas quesadilla
boom boom shrimp
calimari
cheese curds
onion rings
wings
pretzel sticks W queso
add guac for $ 2
braised short rib taco
carnitas tacos
shrimp tacos
fish tacos
big sky burger
the meats
kali dreamin
glacier heat
zesty breaded chicken
parm garlic grilled chicken
philly cheese
short rib dip
pulled pork
short rib grilled cheese
orchard ham & cheese
fried shrimp
chicken tenders
fish and chips
noodle stir fry bowl
seared veggie bowl
chicken caesar salad
BBQ chicken salad
pork carnitas salad
chili
clam chowder
tomato riasted red pepper
chocolate chip cookie
raspberry doughnut
smoked bourbon ice cream
toasted coconut & pineapple ice cream
smoked prime rib
cheddar sour cream and chive tots
french fries
sweet potato fries
onion ring
coleslaw
side salad
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
