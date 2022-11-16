Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Sky Cafe

765 Reviews

$$

47 South Old Orchard Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Sky Blue Cheese Burger
Ellie’s Salad
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

Soups & Starters

Bangs Island Mussels

Bangs Island Mussels

$12.90

fresh herb white wine butter broth, grilled baguette (available gluten free).

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.90+

grilled baguette, parmesan, basil oil (vegetarian)

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$12.50+

smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)

Skillet Seared Crab Cakes

Skillet Seared Crab Cakes

$13.50

shallot dill pickle tartar sauce

16 oz. Carrot Hummus

16 oz. Carrot Hummus

$12.00

serves 6-8 (vegetarian, gluten free)

Roasted Carrot & Green Lentil Soup

Roasted Carrot & Green Lentil Soup

$5.90+

grilled kale (vegetarian, gluten free)

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Cheesecake

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Cheesecake

$10.50

fresh herbs, pomegranate apricot glaze, pistachio crust (vegetarian)

Pumpkin Smoked Bacon Soup

Pumpkin Smoked Bacon Soup

$6.50

maple roasted local apples (gluten free)

Browned Butter Maitake Mushrooms & Gnocchi

Browned Butter Maitake Mushrooms & Gnocchi

$9.90

roasted tomatoes, Marcoot Heritage cheese (vegetarian)

Salads

Ellie’s Salad

Ellie’s Salad

$9.50+

romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, provolone, sweet and sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)

Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Field Greens

Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Field Greens

$9.90+

smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese vinaigrette (gluten free)

Mixed Field Greens

Mixed Field Greens

$6.50

red onion, crouton, red wine herbal vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Roasted Beet Spinach & Arugula Salad

Roasted Beet Spinach & Arugula Salad

$10.90

toasted pepitas, manchego cheese, apricot vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)

Roasted Pear & Grilled Kale Salad

Roasted Pear & Grilled Kale Salad

$10.50

field greens, dried cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, dijon vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)

Roasted Cauliflower, Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

Roasted Cauliflower, Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

$10.90

spicy toasted pecans, red onions, blue cheese vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)

Burgers & Sandwiches

Gluten free bread on request. Served with choice of roasted fingerling potatoes, creamy grilled kale slaw or kale chips.
Big Sky Blue Cheese Burger

Big Sky Blue Cheese Burger

$13.90

naturally raised beef, melted blue cheese, arugula, tomato, balsamic reduction, brioche bun

Quinoa & Lentil Burger

Quinoa & Lentil Burger

$12.90

smoked mushrooms, fontina cheese, harissa aioli, arugula, tomato brioche bun (vegetarian, available gluten free)

Brined Turkey Breast & Fontina Cheese Melt

Brined Turkey Breast & Fontina Cheese Melt

$13.50Out of stock

smoked bacon, avocado mayo, pea shoots, breadsmith’s sour dough

Roasted Cauliflower Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Roasted Cauliflower Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Prairie Breeze and sharp cheddar cheeses, fresh spinach, red chili mayo (vegetarian)

Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun

For Sharing

Cheddar Cheese Macaroni

Cheddar Cheese Macaroni

$7.90+

fresh sage, smoked bacon, toasted panko

Roasted Sweet & Sour Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Sweet & Sour Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.50+

pancetta, pine nuts, feta cheese (gluten free)

Roasted Cauliflower & Prairie Breeze Cheddar Au Gratin

Roasted Cauliflower & Prairie Breeze Cheddar Au Gratin

$9.50

shallots, buttered panko, gruyere, whole roasted garlic (vegetarian)

Roasted Spaghetti Squash & Rocket Pesto

Roasted Spaghetti Squash & Rocket Pesto

$8.50

chijimisai greens, toasted pine nuts (vegetarian, gluten free)

Large Plates

ginger wild rice, ancho sauce (vegetarian, gluten free)
Pan Seared Buttonwood Farm Chicken

Pan Seared Buttonwood Farm Chicken

$19.50

smoked bacon mushroom duxelles, truffle roasted fingerlings, brocollini, whipped rocquefort butter (gluten free)

Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

$19.90+

naturally raised beef chuck roast slowly braised in red wine, rosemary, carrots, onions and celery, served on smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

$25.50+

ginger scallion aioli, roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans (gluten free)

Pan Seared Rainbow Trout

Pan Seared Rainbow Trout

$16.50+

green beans, grape tomatoes, smoked pear vinaigrette, crumbled goat cheese

Seafood Cioppino

Seafood Cioppino

$16.90+

shrimp, fresh seafood, bangs island mussels, clams, fresh herb broth, grilled baguette

Fresh Herb Grilled Yellowfin Tuna

Fresh Herb Grilled Yellowfin Tuna

$26.50

red chili cranberry reduction sauce, grilled asparagus, mashed sweet potatoes (gluten free)

Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff

Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff

$19.90

egg noodles, ozark forest mushrooms, spinach, horseradish creme fraiche

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Strudel

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Strudel

$18.90

grilled asparagus, sherry sage cream (vegetarian)

Beverages

Basil Honey Lemonade

Basil Honey Lemonade

$2.00

16oz

Iced Tea

$2.00

16oz

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

16oz

Honey Lemonade

$2.00

16oz

Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

For the Wee Ones

Buttered Curly Noodles

$7.90

Cheddar Mac’ n Cheez

$7.90

All business, no frills.

Gooey Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$7.90

yellow cheddar & provolone (for the gooey factor)

Burger & Bun

$7.90

add cheddar if you want it cheesy!

Crispy Fish Bites

$7.90

Panko baked sustainable salmon pieces

Desserts

Caramel Pecan Apple Pie

Caramel Pecan Apple Pie

$7.00+

vegetarian

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$7.00+

with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)

Coconut Chocolate Mousse Pie

Coconut Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.50+

dark chocolate mousse pie with a layer of toasted coconut, served with amaretto whipped cream

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

$5.50

five mini cupcakes with citrus cream cheese & toasted pecans

Port Cherry Pistachio Ice Cream

$4.50

Wine on the Fly

These sustainable wines are offered at almost a 50% discount!
WHITE: Hobo Wine Co. Folk Machine “White Light”

WHITE: Hobo Wine Co. Folk Machine “White Light”

$20.00Out of stock

California ’18 (sustainable)

WHITE: Vino Pinot Grigio

WHITE: Vino Pinot Grigio

$18.00Out of stock

Columbia Valley, WA ’18 (sustainable)

WHITE: Havenscourt Chardonnay

WHITE: Havenscourt Chardonnay

$18.00

Lodi, CA NV (sustainable)

WHITE: Verraco Ridge Chardonnay

WHITE: Verraco Ridge Chardonnay

$19.00Out of stock

Monterey, CA ’17

WHITE: Cuatro Reas “Nave Sur” Verdejo

WHITE: Cuatro Reas “Nave Sur” Verdejo

$18.00

Castilla Y León, ESP ‘19

WHITE: Foris Riesling 2019

WHITE: Foris Riesling 2019

$18.00

Rogue Valley, Oregon (sustainable)

Sparkling Wine: Covides “Elocuente” Brut Penedes, ESP

Sparkling Wine: Covides “Elocuente” Brut Penedes, ESP

$19.00

cava blend - great for Mimosas!

Sparkling Wine: Indigenous Prosecco ITA ’19

Sparkling Wine: Indigenous Prosecco ITA ’19

$20.00
RED: Peirano Estates Zinfandel

RED: Peirano Estates Zinfandel

$20.00

Lodi, CA ’15 (sustainable)

RED: Havenscourt Lodi, CA NV Cabernet Sauvignon

RED: Havenscourt Lodi, CA NV Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Lodi, CA NV (sustainable)

RED: Pavette Pinot Noir

RED: Pavette Pinot Noir

$18.00

Napa, CA ’19 (sustainable)

RED: Haraszthy Family Cellars “Bearitage” Petite Sirah

RED: Haraszthy Family Cellars “Bearitage” Petite Sirah

$20.00

Lodi, CA ’15 (sustainable)

RED: Block Nine Pinot Noir

RED: Block Nine Pinot Noir

$19.00

CA '19 (sustainable)

Better By The Batch Cocktails

Violet Cosmo

Violet Cosmo

$40.00

Creme de Violette, vodka, white cranberry, lime. 32 oz total! Note: this can only be sold accompanying a food order.

16 oz Violet Cosmo

16 oz Violet Cosmo

$20.00

Creme de Violette, vodka, white cranberry, lime. 16 oz total. Note: this can only be sold accompanying a food order.

Beer

Get your 6 pack to go!
Founder’s “All Day” IPA

Founder’s “All Day” IPA

$10.00

Light body, hoppy finish

Oskar Blues “Mama’s Little Yella Pils”

Oskar Blues “Mama’s Little Yella Pils”

$12.00

Bavarian-style pilsner brewed in Colorado

4 Hands “Citywide” APA

4 Hands “Citywide” APA

$10.00

4 Pack. 16 oz. American Pale Ale, malt, citrus, hops

Civil Life “Angel and the Sword” ESB

Civil Life “Angel and the Sword” ESB

$12.00

6 Pack. English style extra special bitter ale

Make it a Meal! Family Style portions serving 4-6 people.

Meatloaf Meal Deal

Meatloaf Meal Deal

$69.00

Get Family Style portions of the Grilled Mushroom & Beef Meatloaf (which also includes roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and dijon pan gravy), 4 Skillet Seared Crab Cakes (with shallot-dill pickle tartar sauce) and a quart of Creamy Tomato Soup (with parmesan and basil oil). This is a GREAT deal!

Family Style Grilled Mushroom & Beef Meatloaf

$49.00

Includes roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and dijon pan gravy.

Family Style Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

Family Style Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

$72.00

naturally raised beef chuck roast slowly braised in red wine, rosemary, carrots, onions and celery, and served on smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)

Family Style Smoked Ozark Forest Mushrooms & Fontina Penne Pasta

Family Style Smoked Ozark Forest Mushrooms & Fontina Penne Pasta

$48.00

with roasted tomatoes, red onions, arugula, fontina, and fresh herb cream sauce (vegetarian, gluten free)

Family Style Honey Soy Glazed Salmon w/ Ginger Scallion Aioli

Family Style Honey Soy Glazed Salmon w/ Ginger Scallion Aioli

$74.00

With ginger scallion aioli. Served with green beans and roasted fingerling potatoes (gluten free)

32 oz. Creamy Tomato Soup

32 oz. Creamy Tomato Soup

$12.00

grilled baguette, parmesan, basil oil (vegetarian)

Family Style NOLA BBQ Shrimp

Family Style NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$36.00

24 shrimp, served with smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)

16 oz. Carrot Hummus

$12.00

serves 6-8 (vegetarian, gluten free)

Family Style Roasted Cauliflower & Cheese Gratin

Family Style Roasted Cauliflower & Cheese Gratin

$18.00

hallots, roasted garlic, gruyere, prairie breeze cheddar, buttered panko crumbs (vegetarian)

Family Style Ellie's Salad

Family Style Ellie's Salad

$18.00+

romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, provolone cheese, sweet and sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)

Family Style Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Field Greens

Family Style Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Field Greens

$20.00

with smoked bacon, blue cheese vinaigrette (gluten-free)

Family Style Caesar Salad w/ Roasted Buttonwood Farms Chicken

$24.00

with croutons, parmesan crisps, caesar dressing

Family Style Local Spinach Salad

Family Style Local Spinach Salad

$20.00

with dried cherries, toasted pine nuts, goat cheese and dijon vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Family Style Cheddar Cheese Macaroni

Family Style Cheddar Cheese Macaroni

$20.00

with fresh sage, smoked bacon, toasted panko

Family Style 32 oz. Dark Chocolate Mousse

$34.00

serves 6-8 people, please order 24 hours in advance (vegetarian, gluten free)

Family Style Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$24.00

serves 8, please order 24 hours in advance (vegetarian)

Caramel Pecan Apple Pie

Caramel Pecan Apple Pie

$7.00+

vegetarian

Coconut Chocolate Mousse Pie

Coconut Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.50+

dark chocolate mousse pie with a layer of toasted coconut, served with amaretto whipped cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our Farm to Curbside menu has everything you love about our mission with options for individual orders, family style meals that feed up to 6 people, bottles of wine and local farm products.

Website

Location

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Big Sky Cafe image
Big Sky Cafe image

