Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

860 Reviews

$$

5686 Cascade Road

Lake Placid, NY 12946

SNACKS (Copy)

Sm Sloppy Joe Poutine

$10.00

Tater Tots, Meier's cheese curds, pork sloppy Joe, scallions

Lg Sloppy Joe Poutine

$16.00

Tater Tots, Meier's cheese curds, pork sloppy Joe, scallions

8 Piece Pretzel Bites

8 Piece Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Choose Regular size (8 pieces/1 sauce) or Large (16 pieces/2 sauces). Locally made, served warm with our own cheddar cheese sauce or maple mustard 9/15 … Additional dip 1

16 Piece Pretzel Bite

16 Piece Pretzel Bite

$15.00

Choose Regular size (8 pieces/1 sauce) or Large (16 pieces/2 sauces). Locally made, served warm with our own cheddar cheese sauce or maple mustard 9/15 … Additional dip 1

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy pork belly, walnut, feta cheese, ale caramel

Pickled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Roasted pickled Shishito peppers, sweet soy drizzle, toasted sesame seeds

NY Cheese & Charcuterie

Served with flatbread crackers, Bake Placid golden raisin fennel bread, orange fig jam and Marcona almonds. Pick any two for 15, all four for 28

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Cubed raw tuna, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, pistachio, shaved shishito peppers, sambal aioli, tobiko, micro greens

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Call for more information

Plain Fried Brussels

$9.00

With spicy mayo for dipping

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

lemon, rosemary, hops

Small Mitten Fries

$10.00

Waffle fries, pepper cheese, venison Michigan sauce, chopped pickles, chopped onion, yellow mustard, available large or small

Large Mitten Fries

$16.00

Waffle fries, pepper cheese, venison Michigan sauce, chopped pickles, chopped onion, yellow mustard, available large or small

SALADS (Copy)

No One Expects The Spanish Salad!

$12.00

Little Gem lettuce, tamarind dressing, tostones, Small Town Cultures preserved lemon, Marcona almonds, shredded Dutch Knuckle cheese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Local and regional tomatoes, burrata, pickled red onion, Fresno chili, raspberry red wine vinaigrette, mint, basil, Maldon salt, balsamic syrup

Shoots, Noods & Leaves

$18.00

Sweet soy marinated pork, lo mein noodles, pea shoots, greens, pear nuoc cham, cucumber, basil, mint

Small House Salad

$4.00

Greens, tomato, radish, pepitas, choice of dressing on the side: house ranch, tamarind, smoked chili lime, orange marmalade vinaigrette.....Add a marinated chicken breast for 6

Large House Salad

$7.00

Greens, tomato, radish, pepitas, choice of dressing on the side: house ranch, tamarind, smoked chili lime, orange marmalade vinaigrette.....Add a marinated chicken breast for 6

Meat-ing Expectations Salad

$18.00

Donahue's Livestock farm sirloin, baby kale, whole grain mustard, potato, feta, Small Town Cultures fermented red onion, raspberry red wine vinaigrette

PIZZAS (Copy)

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce base, fresh and shredded mozzarella, torn basil, extra virgin olive oil

The Greek Squad

$17.00

Red sauce base, house cheese blend, kalamata olives, red onion, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta, harissa honey, pistachio dukkah

Run To The (Harmony) Hills

$17.00

Garlic creme fraiche base, house cheese blend, Harmony Hills smoked kielbasa, red onion, green pepper, crumbled feta, pickled sour cherry, sage

Vegan Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Vegan Korean BBQ sauce base, vegan shredded cheese, vegan chicken, vegan chopped kimchi, vegan green onions, vegan sesame seeds, vegan ABC sauce drizzle....***Please note that the vegan chicken and ABC sauce contain gluten***

Bougie or Not Bougie

$17.00

Garlic creme fraiche base, house cheese blend, Mace Chasm Farm lemony Italian sausage, Calabrian chilis, burrata, basil

Ok Boomer

$17.00

Garlic crème fraiche base, house cheese blend, mixed mushrooms, baby kale, goat cheese, Dutch Knuckle cheese, fennel pollen, truffle balsamic glaze swirly

The Send-A-Roni

$16.00

Red sauce base, house cheese blend, sliced pepperoni, green pepper, calabrian chilis, grated parm, honey drizzle

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

SANDWICHES (Copy)

The Maloney & Cheese

$14.00

Bake Placid potato roll, 4 ounce Donahue Farms burger patty, grilled onions, American cheese, pickle slices, Duke's mayo...Add another patty for 4

Kiel-Bano

$19.00

New England style brioche bun, Harmony Hills kielbasa, smoked bacon, dill pickle, maple mustard, Dutch Knuckle cheese

Mer's New Fave

$18.00

Bake Placid focaccia, Meier's Snye pepper cheese, pulled BBQ chicken thigh, pickled red onion, bacon, chipotle mayo

Ribeye Of The Beholder

$18.00

Hoagie roll, shaved ribeye, shredded cheddar, bacon horseradish aioli, caramelized onion

You Wanna Pita This?

$16.00

Pita bread, pulled adobo jackfruit, banana ketchup, coconut kimchi slaw

Birria Torta

$18.00

Chile beef stew, grinder roll, Snye pepper cheese, chopped onion, cilantro, cup of birria broth for dipping

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Bake Placid potato roll, fried chicken breast, Spam, Velveeta, coconut kimchi slaw, Korean BBQ aioli.....Don't want fried chicken you say? We can hook you up with a grilled chicken breast. J

KIDS (Copy)

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

BBQ sauce, tots and carrot sticks

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pita bread, red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Pita bread, red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Hot Doggie

$8.00

NE style bun, beef hot dog, tots, carrot sticks

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese, tots, carrot sticks

Kid's Grilled CHICKEN

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, tots, carrot sticks

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$9.00

Let's keep it simple. A cup made of chocolate filled with a fluffy milk chocolate mousse with a drizzle of white chocolate ganache. Just the right size if you're looking for a few bites of something sweet and awesome!

To Go Mt. Marcy Mud Cake

$10.00

A chocolate stout and Oreo crust topped with a chocolate brownie loaded up with 2 kinds of chocolate chips and Oreo crumbles, topped with chocolate mousse, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache and a piece of white chocolate art. All your chocolate dreams

To Go Vegan Carrot Cake

$10.00

All the way down to the vegan cream cheese frosting, you'd never know it was vegan. We sprinkle a little walnut praline on top for some extra crunch.

To Go Fruit Pie

$10.00

Here we have a pie made with fresh fruit which will change as things come into season. For fun, we will scoop a dollop of fresh whipped cream next to it.

Choc-cuterie Board

$20.00

We went ahead and changed the game with this made-to-be-shared dessert. You'll have an assortment of: chocolate bark, fruit gels, shortbread cookies, dips and all sorts other treats too! Choose your own sugar fueled adventure!

SIDES/SAUCES (Copy)

Side Tator Tots

$2.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Tamarind Dressing

$0.50

Side Maple Mustard

$0.50

ONLINE CROWLER SALES

1 Crowler

$12.00

Visit our website bigslidebrewery.com for full tap descriptions of each beer. Additional crowler options may be available onsite.

2 Crowlers

$22.00

Visit our website bigslidebrewery.com for full tap descriptions of each beer. Additional crowler options may be available onsite.

3 Crowlers

$30.00

Visit our website bigslidebrewery.com for full tap descriptions of each beer. Additional crowler options may be available onsite.

4 or 6 Pack

$11.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Brew.

Website

Location

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Directions

