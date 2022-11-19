- Home
Big Spring Spirits Seven Fields
No reviews yet
526 Northpointe Circle
Seven Fields, PA 16046
Appetizers
Flatbreads (Copy)
Entree's
Soups & Salads
Caesar
Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Sundried Tomatoes | Caesar Dressing *Gluten Free without croutons
Harvest Salad
Mixed Greens | cherry tomatoes | feta | apples | dried cranberries | frosted pecans | apple cider vinegar
Mixed Green
Cucumber, red onion, tomato, crouton, & mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
Side Salad
A smaller version of our Mixed Greens salad.
Side Cesar
Side Harvest
SOD
Specials
Handhelds (Copy)
RTDs (Deep Copy)
Coaly, 1L
Vodka, Tait Farm Ginger Shrub, lime, ginger beer
Coconut Mango Monito, 1L
Coconut rum, mango purée, mint syrup, lime, club soda
Father's Day Booze-quet
Guava Gin & Tonic, 1L
Gin, guava purée, lime, tonic
Hawaiian Lion, 1L
Gin, pineapple-basil syrup, lemon, club soda
Hibiscus Collins, 1L
Gin, hibiscus syrup, lemon, club soda
Mojito, 1L
White rum, mint syrup, lime, club soda
Peach Whiskey Palmer, 1L
Peach whiskey, black tea, lemon, simple syrup
Pink Lloyd, 1L
Gin, Tait Farm Raspberry Shrub, orange, lemon
Ruby Rum Fizz, 1L
White rum, grapefruit, guava, cane molasses syrup, club soda
Spiced Cinder, 1L
Gin, apple cider, mulling spices, falernum, lemon
Springria, 1L
Vodka, aronia juice, orange cordial, lemonade
Spirits (Deep Copy)
American Whiskey, 750ml
Our American whiskey has aromas of vanilla and caramel with a note of honey and cinnamon. It has a soft and sweet entry on the palate with cinnamon and sweet corn, with just a touch of spice in the finish. 65% Corn, 34% Wheat, 1% rye Proof: 94.4
Coconut Rum, 750ml
Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.
Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey, 750ml
With a heady aroma of perfume and cinnamon spice, this whiskey was designed to add flavor, complexity, and depth to cocktails without adding any sugar.
Golden Gin, 750ml
Peach Whiskey, 750ml
Sweet peaches and vanilla on the nose; cinnamon spice on the palate complement the peach flavor of this dry, smooth wheat whiskey. Makes a great peach tea cocktail.
Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
Spiced Rum, 750ml
Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.
Straight Corn Whiskey, 750ml
Tasting Notes: Aromas of peppermint, candied orange & sweet tea. The body is delicate with more orange on the palate by way of bergamot. Corn cob flavors last in the finish. Aged 2+ years in American Oak Size: 750ml Composition: 100% Corn Alcohol by Volume: 47.7% Proof: 95.4
Straight Rye Whiskey, 750ml
Orange and honey on the nose, which then carries over to the palate. Eventually giving way to typical ye spice, with notes of ginger, cinnamon, and birch. The finish is quite long, with date and dried apricot flavors lingering.
Straight Wheat Whiskey, 750ml
Notes of fresh hay, licorice and orange in the nose; super rich and luscious on the palate with caramel and orange. Perfect for sipping, or in an Old Fashioned.
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Vodka, 750ml
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
White Rum, 750ml
Full bodied white rum. Warm and slightly sweet. Aromas of pear, cinnamon & subtle flavors of anisette in the finish. A good fit to fruit forward cocktails.
Cordials (Deep Copy)
Brunch Cocktails
Berry Bellini
Vodka, Peach Nectar, Berry Purée
Cereal Milk
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey, Vanilla Bean Paste
Hair of the Dog
Gin, Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Simple Syrup
Heat Your Sweet
White Rum, Hot Pepper Vodka, Lime, Mango Nectar
Old Sunrise
Rye Whiskey, Citrus Bitters, Pure Maple Syrup, Grapefruit, Cherry Lace
Spring Mosa
Rum, Orange Cordial, Lemon, Pineapple, Soda
Normal Mimosa
Distillery Favorites
Bacon Benedict
bacon, roasted tomato, arugula, poached egg, whiskey hollandaise; served on toast; sub grilled portobello for bacon
Berry Torte
mixed berry sweet cakes; served with pure maple syrup, whipped butter,
Biscuits & Gravy
House made honey pepper biscuit with our scratch made sausage gravy
Chicken & Torte
buttermilk fried chicken on top of two sweet cakes; served with pure maple syrup, whipped butter,
Southern Hash
house potatoes, sausage, poblano, onion, poached egg, whiskey hollandaise, fine herbs; sub grilled mushrooms for sausage
Standard Breakfast
two eggs (your choice), bacon, house potatoes, berry torte
Steak And Eggs
Omelette
Waffle
French Toast
Greek Yogurt Fruit Bowl
Flatbreads
Handhelds
Salads
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
HI Thanks for stopping by!
526 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, PA 16046