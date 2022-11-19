Big Spring Spirits imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Big Spring Spirits Seven Fields

review star

No reviews yet

526 Northpointe Circle

Seven Fields, PA 16046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails - Local Favorites - 7F

Andretti Old Fashioned

$11.00

Cherry Cobbler

$10.00

Wheat and rye whiskey, orange syrup

Great Pear

$11.00

Hot Special

$15.00

Peanut Butter Crunch

$11.00

RTD Of The Week

$6.00

Spirit Upgrade

$2.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

Tiramisu White Russian

$12.00

Appetizers

Always seasonal, always delicious.

Red Pepper Hummus

$14.00

House made Baba Ghanoush | Feta | Vegetables | Pita

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

Assortment of Artisanal Cheeses & Cured Meats | Accoutrements

Arancini

$16.00

Fried Risotto balls served with a house-made Vodka Blush Sauce

Brie

$15.00

Extra Naan

$3.00

Flatbreads (Copy)

We out-pizza’d the hut. (Can we say this?)
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00+

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, & a garlic herb oil try it topped with Oil & Vinegar’s own balsamic glaze!

Southwest Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Turkey Bisto Flatbread

$12.00

Entree's

Sausage & Gnocchi

$18.00

Tuscan Chicken Bake

$18.00

Chicken Romano

$24.00

Steak and Potato Bowl

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$26.00

Shepherds Pie

$20.00

Linguine Diavlo

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Crafted from local artisanal ingredients. Refreshing and clean.

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Sundried Tomatoes | Caesar Dressing *Gluten Free without croutons

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens | cherry tomatoes | feta | apples | dried cranberries | frosted pecans | apple cider vinegar

Mixed Green

$12.00

Cucumber, red onion, tomato, crouton, & mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

A smaller version of our Mixed Greens salad.

Side Cesar

$7.00

Side Harvest

$7.00

SOD

$5.00

Desserts

PB Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cake Cut Fee

$10.00

Specials

Taco Special

$13.00

$5 Burger (Monday Only)

$5.00

Special Burger (Monday Only)

$15.00

Caprese Bombs

$15.00

Apple Glazed Pork Chop

$20.00

Handhelds (Copy)

Handhelds taken to new heights.

Pub Burger

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Southwest Steak Wrap

$15.00

RTDs (Deep Copy)

Coaly, 1L

Coaly, 1L

$20.00

Vodka, Tait Farm Ginger Shrub, lime, ginger beer

Coconut Mango Monito, 1L

Coconut Mango Monito, 1L

$20.00

Coconut rum, mango purée, mint syrup, lime, club soda

Father's Day Booze-quet

$25.00
Guava Gin & Tonic, 1L

Guava Gin & Tonic, 1L

$20.00

Gin, guava purée, lime, tonic

Hawaiian Lion, 1L

Hawaiian Lion, 1L

$20.00

Gin, pineapple-basil syrup, lemon, club soda

Hibiscus Collins, 1L

Hibiscus Collins, 1L

$20.00

Gin, hibiscus syrup, lemon, club soda

Mojito, 1L

Mojito, 1L

$20.00

White rum, mint syrup, lime, club soda

Peach Whiskey Palmer, 1L

Peach Whiskey Palmer, 1L

$25.00

Peach whiskey, black tea, lemon, simple syrup

Pink Lloyd, 1L

Pink Lloyd, 1L

$25.00

Gin, Tait Farm Raspberry Shrub, orange, lemon

Ruby Rum Fizz, 1L

Ruby Rum Fizz, 1L

$20.00

White rum, grapefruit, guava, cane molasses syrup, club soda

Spiced Cinder, 1L

Spiced Cinder, 1L

$20.00

Gin, apple cider, mulling spices, falernum, lemon

Springria, 1L

Springria, 1L

$20.00

Vodka, aronia juice, orange cordial, lemonade

Spirits (Deep Copy)

American Whiskey, 750ml

American Whiskey, 750ml

$40.00

Our American whiskey has aromas of vanilla and caramel with a note of honey and cinnamon. It has a soft and sweet entry on the palate with cinnamon and sweet corn, with just a touch of spice in the finish. 65% Corn, 34% Wheat, 1% rye Proof: 94.4

Coconut Rum, 750ml

Coconut Rum, 750ml

$25.00

Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.

Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey, 750ml

Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey, 750ml

$30.00

With a heady aroma of perfume and cinnamon spice, this whiskey was designed to add flavor, complexity, and depth to cocktails without adding any sugar.

Golden Gin, 750ml

$32.00
Peach Whiskey, 750ml

Peach Whiskey, 750ml

$40.00

Sweet peaches and vanilla on the nose; cinnamon spice on the palate complement the peach flavor of this dry, smooth wheat whiskey. Makes a great peach tea cocktail.

Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml

Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml

$32.00

Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.

Spiced Rum, 750ml

Spiced Rum, 750ml

$25.00

Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.

Straight Corn Whiskey, 750ml

Straight Corn Whiskey, 750ml

$40.00

Tasting Notes: Aromas of peppermint, candied orange & sweet tea. The body is delicate with more orange on the palate by way of bergamot. Corn cob flavors last in the finish. Aged 2+ years in American Oak Size: 750ml Composition: 100% Corn Alcohol by Volume: 47.7% Proof: 95.4

Straight Rye Whiskey, 750ml

Straight Rye Whiskey, 750ml

$40.00

Orange and honey on the nose, which then carries over to the palate. Eventually giving way to typical ye spice, with notes of ginger, cinnamon, and birch. The finish is quite long, with date and dried apricot flavors lingering.

Straight Wheat Whiskey, 750ml

Straight Wheat Whiskey, 750ml

$40.00

Notes of fresh hay, licorice and orange in the nose; super rich and luscious on the palate with caramel and orange. Perfect for sipping, or in an Old Fashioned.

Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml

Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml

$32.00

Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.

Vodka, 750ml

Vodka, 750ml

$32.00

Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.

White Rum, 750ml

White Rum, 750ml

$25.00

Full bodied white rum. Warm and slightly sweet. Aromas of pear, cinnamon & subtle flavors of anisette in the finish. A good fit to fruit forward cocktails.

Cordials (Deep Copy)

Smooth & elegant with robust coffee flavor. Perfect for making Tallyrand Russians and White Russians
Coffee Cordial

Coffee Cordial

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Berry Bellini

$10.00

Vodka, Peach Nectar, Berry Purée

Cereal Milk

$12.00

Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, Firebird Cinnamon Whiskey, Vanilla Bean Paste

Hair of the Dog

$12.00

Gin, Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Simple Syrup

Heat Your Sweet

$13.00Out of stock

White Rum, Hot Pepper Vodka, Lime, Mango Nectar

Old Sunrise

Old Sunrise

$15.00

Rye Whiskey, Citrus Bitters, Pure Maple Syrup, Grapefruit, Cherry Lace

Spring Mosa

$10.00

Rum, Orange Cordial, Lemon, Pineapple, Soda

Normal Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Distillery Favorites

Bacon Benedict

$14.00

bacon, roasted tomato, arugula, poached egg, whiskey hollandaise; served on toast; sub grilled portobello for bacon

Berry Torte

Berry Torte

$4.00+

mixed berry sweet cakes; served with pure maple syrup, whipped butter,

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

House made honey pepper biscuit with our scratch made sausage gravy

Chicken & Torte

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken on top of two sweet cakes; served with pure maple syrup, whipped butter,

Southern Hash

Southern Hash

$15.00

house potatoes, sausage, poblano, onion, poached egg, whiskey hollandaise, fine herbs; sub grilled mushrooms for sausage

Standard Breakfast

$11.00

two eggs (your choice), bacon, house potatoes, berry torte

Steak And Eggs

$21.00

Omelette

$12.00

Waffle

$7.50

French Toast

$7.50

Greek Yogurt Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Flatbreads

Sausage Gravy Flatbread

$13.00

Handhelds

Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich

Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken | toasted brioche | candied bacon | arugula | roma tomato | garlic herb aioli Upgrade to a side salad for $2.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Southwest Steak Wrap

$15.00

Sausage and Egg Muffin

$11.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Sundried Tomatoes | Caesar Dressing *Gluten Free without croutons

Mixed Green

$12.00

Cucumber, red onion, tomato, crouton, & mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens | cherry tomatoes | feta | apples | dried cranberries | frosted pecans | apple cider vinegar

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

A smaller version of our Mixed Greens salad.

House Potatoes

$7.00

fresh made with house seasonings

Chipotle Slaw

$3.00

Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Per Person Events

Private Party - PP

$50.00

Valentines Day Dinner

Valentines Day

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

HI Thanks for stopping by!

Website

Location

526 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Directions

Gallery
Big Spring Spirits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry
orange starNo Reviews
1686 Route 228 Cranberry, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Thorn Hill Tap House
orange star4.7 • 93
105 VIP Dr. Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Barrel Junction - Gibsonia
orange star4.4 • 407
5560 William Flynn Hwy Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roma - McCandless
orange starNo Reviews
8360 Perry Hwy Mc Knight, PA 15237
View restaurantnext
General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
orange star3.5 • 21
210 S Main St Zelienople, PA 16063
View restaurantnext
ShuBrew - PA
orange star4.7 • 487
205 S Main St. Zelienople, PA 16063
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seven Fields

Dented Keg Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 277
700 Adams Shoppes Mars, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seven Fields
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston