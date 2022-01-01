Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Sur River Inn

No reviews yet

46800 California 1

Big Sur, CA 93920

Lunch Entrees

(L) Salmon

$36.00

topped with miso glaze and served on a bed of quinoa and veggies

(L) Salmon and Chips

$32.00

beer battered and deep fried salmon served with house made cocktail and tartar sauces and french fries

(L) Steak and Fries

$44.00

12 oz new york steak grilled to tempurature served with french fries

(L) Chicken Tenders

$24.00

whole meat breaded and fried chicken tenders served with bbq and ranch dipping sauces with your choice of french fries or mac & cheese

(L) Pasta Castroville

$26.00

zuchinni, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms and artichoke hearts served on fettuccini pasta with creamy pesto sauce

Lunch Sandwiches

Tres Tip

$25.00

thin sliced pepper crusted tri tip, horseradish mayo, fried onions and melted jack cheese served a a soft roll with a side of au jus

Beef Burger

$21.00

served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Vegan Burger

$21.00

dr. prager's california vegan burger served on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Portobello Sandwich

$21.00

grilled balsamic portobello mushroom served on a pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Classic BLT

$19.00

hardwood smoked thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sliced wheat

California Chicken

$19.50

marinated, grilled checken breast served on california sourdough with basil aioli, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Specials

(L) RIBS

$33.00

Benedic Crab

$21.50Out of stock

Benedic Portobello

$19.50Out of stock

Benedic-Ham

$19.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$17.50Out of stock

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Marathon Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$19.50Out of stock

Pulled pork sandw

$18.50Out of stock

Fajitas Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Fajitas Beef

$21.00Out of stock

Birria Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$16.75

Carne asada

$25.00Out of stock

Nachos

$22.00

Dinner Entrees

(D) NY Steak

$47.00

topped with compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

(D) Ribeye

$59.00

grilled 16 oz ribey steak served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables

(D) Lamb Shank

$43.00

red wine braised lamb shank served over garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables

(D) Salmon

$36.00

topped with miso glaze and served on a bed of quinoa and vegetables

(D) Roasted Chicken

$29.00

rosemary roasted chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables

(D)Pasta Castroville

$26.00

zuchinni, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms and artichoke hearts served on fettuccini pasta with creamy pesto sauce

Scampi Pasta

$32.00

Garden Harvest

$22.00

Dinner Sandwiches

(D)Beef Burger

$21.00

(D) Vegan Burger

$21.00

Specials

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Marathon Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$19.50Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$55.00Out of stock

Pulled pork sandw

$18.50Out of stock

Cod Fish Tacos

$17.50Out of stock

(D) RIBS

$33.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Avocado and Crab Timbale

$24.00

canadian rock crab, basil aioli and avocado werved with crostinis

Chicken Wings - 6

$14.00

barbecue or buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Wings - 12

$25.00

barbecue or buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

served with lemon and cucumber

Calamari

$21.00

calamari rings and tentacles, lightly breaded, fried and tossed with Adan's magic mix of asiago, basil and garlic, served with tartar and cocktail sauces

Potato Skins

$14.00

three house made potato skins topped with cheddar andd sour cream, served with salsa fresca

Caprese Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

mozzarella balls, cherry rainbow tomatoes, pesto and balsamic reduction

Onion Ring Basket

$16.00

breaded and fried

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$14.00

50/50 Fries Basket

$14.00

Basket of French fries

$12.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$21.00

The winter Beet

$16.50

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$10.00

made with local "marianne's" ice cream and sparky's root beer!

Malted Milkshake

$10.00

made with local "marianne's" ice cream!

Homemade Apple Pie

$10.00

ellen pfeiffer's original recipe!

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$10.00

classic vanilla bean custard with caramelized crust

New York Cheese Cake

$10.00

with strawberry coulis

Grandpa's Chocolate Cake

$10.00

the owner's favorite, with whipped cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

marianne's vanilla bean or chocolate

Strawberry Sorbet

$3.00

marianne's

Bday mug

Cake Fee

Whole pie

$45.00

Cocktails

B 52

$13.00

Bavarian Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Blue Mule

$12.00

Chai Masala Sour

$16.00

Cherry Smash

$16.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Classic Daiquiri

$14.00

Coffee - Bailey's

$12.00

Coffee - Irish

$11.00

Coffee - Jamaican

$11.00

Coffee - Kahlua

$11.00

Coffee - Keoke

$11.00

Coffee - Mexican

$12.00

Coffee - Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Coffee - Spanish

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fireball Hot Apple Cider

$12.00

Jala-Pina margarita

$16.00

Lavendar Gimlet

$14.00Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Ginger Draught

$16.00

Mango Margarita

$15.00

Mango Mojito

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mighty Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Nor Cal Negroni

$14.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$14.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$15.00

Ramos Fizz

$13.00

RI Aperol Spritz

$15.00

RI Bloody Mary

$15.00

Holiday pumpkin Spice Whiskey

$12.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

The Van

$16.00

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Beer

Alpine Nelson IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Alvarado Mai Tai IPA

$7.00+

Alvarado Sour - Can

$15.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00+

Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout

$7.00+Out of stock

Best Day Kilsch N/A - Can

$7.00

Cali Squeeze Heffe

$7.00+

Cider hibiscus

$8.00+

Coronado Salty Crew - Blonde

$7.00+Out of stock

Deschutes Black Porter

$7.00+

East Brother Lager

$7.00+

Einstok White Ale

$7.00+Out of stock

Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Ford Point Lobos IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Fort Point Lobos IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Golden State Cider - Can

$10.00

Great White ALE

$7.00+Out of stock

Hefenweise N/A

$6.00+

Kombucha

$9.00+

Kombucha - Can

$9.00

Michelob Ultra - Can

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00+

Modern Times Dungeon IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Moon Light Reality Czech

$7.00+Out of stock

Morgan Territory Guava(sour)

$7.00+

Morgan Territory Watermelon Wheat

$7.00+Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00+Out of stock

Port Mongo Double IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Racer 5 IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Red Seal

$7.00+Out of stock

Russian River IPA

$7.00+

Russian river pilsner

$7.00+

Scrimshaw

$7.00+Out of stock

Sculpin IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Sierra Nevada ALE

$7.00+

Sierra nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00+Out of stock

Stone IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Wine

1/2 Dom Drouhin,Pinot Noir

$45.00

1/2 Frog's Leap Zin

$35.00

1/2 Frogs leap SB

$28.00

1/2 Hess Allomi

$32.00

1/2 J Lohr chardonnay

$18.00

1/2 King Estate Pinot Gris

$22.00

1/2 Lucia Pinot Noir

$55.00

1/2 Meiomi Pinot Noir

$28.00

1/2 Roederer Brut

$24.00

1/2 Sonoma Cutrer

$28.00

1/2 Triennes Rose

$19.00

1/2 Triennes Rose

$19.00

Alfaro " Estate "Santa Cruz, Pinot Noir

$60.00

Ancient Peaks Cab Sauv

$36.00

Ancient Peaks Merlot

$45.00

Andrew Murray Syrah

$13.00+

Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir

$65.00

Bonny Doon Red Blend

$45.00

caymus Carbernet

$95.00Out of stock

Ch Rocher-Calon Merlot

$38.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee Blend

$58.00

Chappellet Pritchard Hill Cab Sauv

$350.00

Chesebro Pinot Noir

$36.00

Colosi,sicily,Nero D Avola

$36.00

Daou Cab Sauv

$15.00+

Daou"Santa Barbara"Pinot Noir

$49.00

J Lohr Pure Paso Blend

$49.00

J Lohr Tower Road Petite Sirah

$45.00

Jayson "Napa valley" Cabernet

$145.00

jayson Carbernet

$145.00Out of stock

Justin Cab Sauv

$55.00

Justin Isosceles Blend

$95.00

Margerum Cinsault

$42.00Out of stock

Mauritson Dry Creek Vly Zin

$55.00

Miner Merlot

$75.00

Morgan G17 Syrah

$48.00

Morgan Twelve Clones Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Peachy Canyon Incredible Red Zin

$28.00Out of stock

Pisone Pisoni Vyd Pinot Noir

$185.00

Ridge,"Santa cruz" Cabernet

$95.00Out of stock

Shannin Ridge Zinfandel

$28.00

Shannon Ridge Petite Sirah

$29.00

St Francis Merlot

$36.00

Stolo Estate Pinot Noir

$55.00Out of stock

Stolo Pinot Noir

$55.00Out of stock

Terrazas De Los Andes Malbec

$11.00+

Turley Juvenile Zin

$45.00

1/2 Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc

$26.00

1/2 Joel Gott sauvignon Blanck

$17.00

1/2 King Estate Pinot Gris

$22.00

1/2 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$28.00

1/2/ J Lohr Chardonnay

$18.00

Daou Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Ferrari-Carano Fume Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Hahn SLH Chardonnay

$42.00Out of stock

J Dusi Pinot Gris

$28.00

Lagaria Delle Venezie Pinot Gris

$28.00

Laird Cold Creek Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Lucy Pico Blanco Pinot Gris

$45.00

Margerum Sybarite Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Mer-SoleiL Silver Chardonnay

$39.00

Mirassou Moscato

$28.00

Morgan Albarino

$42.00

Morgan Metallico Chardonnay

$42.00

Morgan"Metallico Chard

$42.00

Nacina Tondre Riesling

$36.00

Stolo Estate Gewurztraminer

$48.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Chardonnay

$15.00+

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Chardonnay

$60.00

Textbook sauv Blank

$39.00

Trefethen Estate Chardonnay

$60.00

Amici"Sonoma Coast" chardonnay

$48.00

1/2 Triennes Rose

$19.00

Bieler Sabine Rose

$11.00+

Beckmen Rose

$39.00

1/2 Roederer Brut

$24.00

Bisol Jeio Cuvee Rose

$36.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco Brut

$11.00+

Clos de la Briderie

$42.00

G H Mumm Grand Cordon Brut

$85.00

Gruet Blanc De Blanc

$39.00

Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco Brut

$45.00

Roederer Est Brut Rose

$65.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$5.50

Americano-Double

$6.50

Cappuccino-Single

$5.00

Cappuccino-Double

$6.00

Chai

$5.00

Espresso-Single

$4.50

Espresso-Double

$5.50

Latte-Double

$6.50

Latte-Single

$6.00

Macchiatto-Single

$5.00

Macchiatto-Double

$6.00

Mocha-Single

$6.00

Mocha-Double

$7.00

Red Eye-Single

$5.50

Red Eye-Double

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amidst towering redwoods along the scenic Big Sur River lies the historic Big Sur River Inn. Founded in 1934, it has been the site of memorable family vacations and quiet getaways for many generations. With our large redwood outdoor decks and expansive riverfront lawn for outdoor dining... there is no better time to spend a little time, down by the river.

Location

46800 California 1, Big Sur, CA 93920

Directions

