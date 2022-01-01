Big Sur River Inn
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Amidst towering redwoods along the scenic Big Sur River lies the historic Big Sur River Inn. Founded in 1934, it has been the site of memorable family vacations and quiet getaways for many generations. With our large redwood outdoor decks and expansive riverfront lawn for outdoor dining... there is no better time to spend a little time, down by the river.
Location
46800 California 1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Gallery
