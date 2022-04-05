Big Tomato Pizza Co. imageView gallery
Pizza

Big Tomato Pizza Co.

581 Reviews

$

2613 Ingersoll Ave

Des Moines, IA 50312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Taco Pizza

PIZZA

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$19.75+

4 Cheese Pizza

$20.75+

BBQ Chicken

$20.75+

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.75+

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.75+

Lemon Pepper Chicken Pizza

$20.75+

Chili Dog Pizza

$20.75+

Potato and Onion Ring Pizza

$20.75+

Stop Drop and Roll

$20.75+

Crop Top

$20.75+

Combination

$20.75+

Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$21.75+

Taco Pizza

$22.75+

Big Tomato Special

$20.75+

The Hula

$20.75+

Honey & Garlic

$20.75+

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza (Copy)

Calzones / Sides

Calzone (2 Toppings)

$13.50

Italian Fries

$11.50

Ranch

$1.00

Side of Red

$1.00

Side of Alfredo

$1.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Barqs Root Beet

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Fanta Strawberry

$2.00

Fanta Pineapple

$2.00

Fanta Blueberry

$2.00

Fanta Apple

$2.00

Cherry Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemon

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The finest available meats, cheeses and produce on daily housemade sauce and dough fired in a traditional brick oven.

Location

2613 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312

Directions

Gallery
Big Tomato Pizza Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zora Bar & Rooftop - 2120 Ingersoll Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
Michael’s Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2629 Beaver Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
The Other Place - Clive
orange starNo Reviews
12401 University Ave Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante - Waukee
orange star4.5 • 22
286 W hickman rd waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston