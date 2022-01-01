Big Tony's Pizza Inc 1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make the finest, tastiest pizza you will find anywhere. And if you should ever be disappointed, if we should fail you in anyway or let you down for any reason, please let us know. Tony
Location
1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43085
