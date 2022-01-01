  • Home
Big Tony's Pizza Inc 1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard

No reviews yet

1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard

Columbus, OH 43085

Pizza

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$15.99

classic cheese or create your own pizza. with five cheese blend, toppings optional. prepared fresh in a kitchen where gluten is present.

12in TONY'S ORIGINAL CRUST PIZZA

$12.99

classic cheese or create your own pizza. with five cheese blend, toppings optional.

12in WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

garlic sauce, oregano, and basil, with homemade marinara on the side.

12in EXTREME BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

served with ranch.

12in MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$16.99

five cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, olives, and oregano.

12in BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

chicken mixed with bbq sauce, bacon, and fresh onion.

12in VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$16.99

roasted tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, red onions, and fresh mushroom.

12in MARGARITA PIZZA

$16.99

roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto basil, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

12in HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

fresh bacon, ham, and pineapple.

12in PEPPERONI LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99

loaded with pepperoni.

12in MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99

fresh bacon, pepperoni, fresh italian sausage, ground beef, and ham.

12in TONY'S DELUXE PIZZA

$16.99

pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, fresh italian sausage, and ground beef.

12in PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$16.99

grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

12in CARDINALS PIZZA

$16.99

steak and buffalo chicken.

12in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$16.99

fresh grilled chicken, alfredo sauce.

12in 3 CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and our five cheese blend.

14in TONY'S ORIGINAL CRUST PIZZA

$13.99

classic cheese or create your own pizza. with five cheese blend, toppings optional.

14in WHITE PIZZA

$19.99

garlic sauce, oregano, and basil, with homemade marinara on the side.

14in EXTREME BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

served with ranch.

14in MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$19.99

five cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, olives, and oregano.

14in BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

chicken mixed with bbq sauce, bacon, and fresh onion.

14in VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$19.99

roasted tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, red onions, and fresh mushroom.

14in MARGARITA PIZZA

$19.99

roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto basil, arugula, and balsamic glaze.

14in HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.99

fresh bacon, ham, and pineapple.

14in PEPPERONI LOVERS PIZZA

$19.99

loaded with pepperoni.

14in MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$19.99

fresh bacon, pepperoni, fresh italian sausage, ground beef, and ham.

14in TONY'S DELUXE PIZZA

$19.99

pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, fresh italian sausage, and ground beef.

14in PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$19.99

grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

14in CARDINALS PIZZA

$19.99

steak and buffalo chicken.

14in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$19.99

fresh grilled chicken, alfredo sauce.

14in 3 CHEESE PIZZA

$19.99

fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and our five cheese blend.

Appetizers

MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 PCS

$7.99

deep fried cheese sticks. crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. served with a side of marinara sauce

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.99

bread, topped with garlic butter, baked to perfection.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

5 pieces

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$8.99

a cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.99

juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

our delicious french fries are deep fried 'till golden brown.

Wings

Traditional Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Salads

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

crispy chicken, roasted tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and five cheese blend.

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

feta cheese, roasted tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and black olives.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and five cheese blend.large 

TONY'S HOUSE SALAD

$10.99

fresh mozzarella and roasted tomatoes topped with basil and balsamic glaze.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.99

ham, roni, salami, roasted tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives and mozzarella cheese.

Calzones

CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

loaded with our five cheese blend.

TONY'S CALZONE

$11.99

pepperoni, fresh italian sausage, and mushrooms.

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$11.99

grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.

CARDINALS CALZONE

$11.99

ham, fresh italian sausage, and pepperoni.

EXTREME BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$11.99

served with ranch.

PEPPERONI SUPREME CALZONE

$11.99

loaded with pepperoni.

MAKE YOUR OWN CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

Build your Own.

Subs

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$9.99

fresh grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.11" 

CHICKEN FINGER SUB

$9.99

chicken tenders, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.11"

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, olives, mayo, and cheese.11" 

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER SUB

$9.99

buffalo tenders, lettuce, and ranch.11" 

CARDINAL SUB

$9.99

steak, cheese, buffalo chicken, and ranch.11" 

PHILLY STEAK AND CHEESE SUB

$10.49

mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.11" 

ITALIAN SUB

$9.99

pepperoni, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing, and cheese.11" 

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$9.99

with homemade marinara and cheese.11" 

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$9.99

ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.11" 

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$9.99

with homemade marinara and cheese.11" 

Dinners

CHICKEN TENDERS DINNER

$9.25

served with fries. 5 pieces

BONELESS WING DINNER

$10.99

served with fries. 8 pieces

WING DINNER

$11.99

served with fries. 8 pieces

Pasta Dinners

PASTA WITH MARINARA

$9.99

your choice of penne or fettuccine served with garlic knots.

PASTA WITH CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.49

your choice of penne or fettuccine served with garlic knots.

PASTA WITH MEATBALL

$10.49

your choice of penne or fettuccine served with garlic knots.

PASTA WITH EGGPLANT

$10.49

your choice of penne or fettuccine served with garlic knots.

PASTA WITH CHICKEN

$10.49

your choice of penne or fettuccine served with garlic knots.

BAKED THREE CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.49

served with garlic knots.

BAKED BEEF RAVIOLI

$10.49

served with garlic knots.

CHIPS

LAY'S

$1.00

Desserts

CANNOLI

$2.99

delicious tube of fried dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta filling.

Brownies

$2.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

DRESSINGS

ALFREDO SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ

$0.45

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

CRUSH RED PEPPER

$0.45

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$0.45

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.45

KETCHUP

$0.50

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.75

PARMESAN CHEESE

$0.45

PIZZA SAUCE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SPECIALS

Special #1

$22.99

Special #2

$25.99

Special #3

$27.99

Special #4

$37.99

Can

Can- Coke

$1.35

Can- Diet Coke

$1.35

Can- Sprite

$1.35

Can- Orange Fanta

$1.35

20oz Bottle

20oz Coke

$2.49

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20oz Sprite

$2.49

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.49

2 Litter Bottle

2-Liter Coke

$3.49

2-Liter Diet Coke

$3.49

2-Liter Sprite

$3.49

2-Liter Orange Fanta

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We make the finest, tastiest pizza you will find anywhere. And if you should ever be disappointed, if we should fail you in anyway or let you down for any reason, please let us know. Tony

1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43085

