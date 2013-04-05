Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Town Hero Gresham

422 Reviews

$

1334 Northwest Civic Drive

Gresham, WA 97030

Arti Parm Chicken

Chicken, artichoke parmesan spread & romaine lettuce

Classic Club

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepperoncini & mayonnaise

Greek Hero

Dry salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini & Greek dressing

Italian

Ham, pepperoni, dry salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, pepperoncini & Italian dressing

Prime Club

Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce & horseradish mayonnaise

Tuna

Tuna mixed with diced onion, relish & mayo; cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayonnaise

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce & mayonnaise

Turkey Cucumber

Turkey, cream cheese, cucumbers, lettuce & mayonnaise

Verry Berry Turkey

Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce & mayonnaise

Originals

THE ONE (1 Meat)

$6.25

THE DUO (2 Meats)

$8.25

SUPER HERO (3 Meats)

$10.95

FANTASTIC FOUR (4 Meats)

$11.50

Vegetarian

Veggie

Cheddar, Swiss & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pepperoncini, Italian dressing & mayonnaise

Cream Cheese Cucumber

Cream cheese, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

Salad Hero

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pickles, bell peppers, onions, pepperoncini & Italian dressing

Avocado Delight

Avocado, cream & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

Hot Subs

BBQ Beef

Roast beef, chedday cheese, onions & BBQ sauce

BLT

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

French Dip

Roast beef, butter, swiss cheese & au jus on the side

Meatball

Meatballs smothered in our mild marinara sauce, provolone cheese, tomato, bell peppers, onions & pepperoncini

Reuben

Pastrami, swiss, cheese, sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing

Southwest Chicken Fajita

Seasoned chicken fajita strips, swiss cheese, tomato, bell peppers & onions

Turkey Bacon Ranch

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, pepperoncini & ranch dressing

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Turkey, ham, cheddar & Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumbers, bell peppers & onions on romaine lettuce

Greek Salad

$9.00

Dry salami, provolone cheese, tomato, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini & greek dressing on romaine lettuce

Spring Salad

$9.00

Tomato, cucumbers, bell peppers, & onions on romaine lettuce

TBA Salad

$9.00

Turkey, crumbled bacon, avocado & tomato on romaine lettuce

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Tuna mixed with diced onion, relish & mayo; tomato, cucumbers & pickles on romaine lettuce

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$2.00+

Bottled

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Gatorade Yellow

$2.00

Gatorade Red

$2.00

Gatorade Blue

$2.00

Bang Energy Unicorn

$3.00

Bang Energy Blue Razz

$3.00

Bang Energy Black Cherry Vanilla

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.00

Aquafina Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1334 Northwest Civic Drive, Gresham, WA 97030

