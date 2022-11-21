Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Tree Grocery

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220

Biddeford, ME 04005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pick Up Location (PICK ONE AND ADD IT TO YOUR CART)

alalalalala

Biddeford (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 11am - 1pm)

Biddeford orders will be available on Wednesday between 11am and 1pm at Building 10 of the Pepperell Mill.

Falmouth - Town Landing Market (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 2:30pm to 7pm)

Our newest pick up location! Orders will be available anytime after 2:30pm until 7:00pm. Just head on in and ask a staff member for your order!

Portland (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 3:30pm to 5:30pm)

Portland orders can be picked up on Wednesday between 3:30pm and 5:30pm on Middle Street in Portland. Please select your pickup time below.

Casco Bay Islands (WEDNESDAY 11/23) on the 3:15pm Ferry)

$10.00

Island orders will be shipped as freight between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday. There is a $10 service fee for orders shipped to the islands. Please select your island below.

Boston (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 12pm to 4pm)

$10.00

Boston orders will be available for pick up at Eventide Fenway on Wednesday between 12pm and 4pm. There is a $10 service fee for Boston orders.

Starters & Boards

Chips & Dips (For 4)

$32.00

Garlic Herb Lebneh, Sunchoke Caramelized Onion Dip, Smoked Chili Cashew Dip, Seeded Sourdough Crackers, House Made Potato Chips 8 oz portions per dip Contains dairy, allium, eggs, gluten, seeds

Charcuterie Platter (For 4)

$45.00

Sliced Meats, Duck Liver Mousse, Pork Terrine, Pickles, Apple Butter Mustard, Saltines, Crostini Sliced meats include: mortadella, salami cotto, soppressata 8 oz portions of mousse, terrine, pickles and mustard Contains dairy, allium, nuts, gluten, eggs

Cheese Platter (For 4)

$45.00

Three Types of Winter Hill Cheeses, Marinated Olives, Mixed Nuts Cheeses include: 1/3 lb. Frost Gully, ½ lb. Everett’s Tome, ½ lb. Tideline Contains dairy, allium, nuts $45

Oyster Platter (For 4)

$50.00

2 dozen Norumbega Oysters, Cocktail Sauce, Ginger Lime Chili Mignonette, Red Onion Ice Contains shellfish

Seeded Sourdough Crackers

Seeded Sourdough Crackers

$7.00

Perfect for snacking or dipping! Made with sea salt, poppy, millet, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. .5 pound

Hoagie Toast

$6.00

Toasted to perfection from our Little Spruce team, these are a match made in heaven for any of our boards! 8 oz portion contains gluten

Sesame Crackers

$8.00

Our newest cracker on the block from the Little Spruce team, great for dipping and a perfect add on for our boards! 8 oz portion contains gluten and sesame

Little Spruce Breads & Pastry

Cranberry Walnut Rosemary Sourdough Batard

$8.00

You’re about to FALL in love with this seasonal loaf! Our wheat sourdough with Rosemary, Cranberries and Walnuts folded in. Perfect for toast and/or more! Allergens: nuts and gluten

Kringle

Kringle

$16.00

Almond Frangipane, Blueberry Preserved Filled Ring Shaped Treat contains: gluten, nuts

Dinner Rolls

Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Our house-made dinner rolls are soft, pillowy and ready to sop up gravy or butter on your holiday plate! Packs of 6

Seeded Whole Wheat Bread Loaf

Seeded Whole Wheat Bread Loaf

$6.00

Our white sourdough loaf with seeds is made with sea salt, millet, poppy, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. Slice it to make a great sandwich or toast it & lather with our house butter for the perfect breakfast or soup side kick!

Sourdough Batard

Sourdough Batard

$4.00

Made with Maine grains like rye, whole wheat and spelt flour, this sourdough is absolutely delicious and incredibly versatile.

Assorted Pastry Box for 4

Assorted Pastry Box for 4

$12.00

Croissants, cinnamon rolls, savory pastries, oh my!

Assorted Pastry Box for 6

Assorted Pastry Box for 6

$18.00

Croissants, cinnamon rolls, savory pastries, oh my!

Blueberry Muffins

$8.00Out of stock

A Higgins Beach Market favorite available to you! Four fresh baked blueberry muffins with a touch of lemon zest!

Turkey & Sides

Turkey Roulade (serves 4-6)

Turkey Roulade (serves 4-6)

$55.00Out of stock

Pre-cooked turkey roulade seasoned with roasted garlic, herbs, and lemon zest. 3.5 lbs of turkey ready to sear, reheat and slice Contains allium

Wild Mushroom Stuffing

Wild Mushroom Stuffing

$13.00

Infused with the preserved bounty of the Maine forest in fall. Wild Mushrooms provide the savory depth needed to carry a good stuffing without meat. (Vegetarian) Contains gluten, dairy 1 qt; serves 2-3

Smoked Ham Hock & Apple Stuffing

$13.00

Tender braised ham hocks suffuse this stuffing with their delicious smoky aroma, while sweet and tart apples offer balance Contains gluten, dairy, meat 1 qt; serves 2-3

Smoked Butter Creamed Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Using our smoked butter in place of the traditional bacon invites vegetarians and meat eaters alike to enjoy this classic dish Contains Dairy 1qt; serves 2-3

Mixed Roasted Vegetables

Mixed Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

A variety of roasted local veggies including delicata, beets, fennel, and turnip. Omit the poblano crema for lactose intolerant guests Contains Dairy 1 qt; serves 2-3

Brassicas Salad Kit (feeds 3 to 4 people)

$35.00

Grilled and roasted brassicas, sage and maple vinaigrette, candied pecans, blue cheese and pickled red onion. This kit is packaged separately with dressing and toppings on the side so you can combine everything right before your guests arrive. Feeds 4-5 people

Potato, Caramelized Onion & Emmentaler Pave

$14.00

Allergens: Allium/Dairy Like a free standing gratin, this pave is thinly sliced local Green Thumb Farm potatoes layered with caramelized onions, emmentaler cheese and cream and baked until fork tender. Cut into clean rectangles and topped with more cheese, this pave is ready to bake until hot and golden brown on top. 1 pound; serves 2-3

Gravy

$7.00

Rich house made turkey broth infused with herbs, then thickened with rice flour to keep it gluten-free, seasoned with white wine and lemon juice contains meat 1 qt.

Cranberry Vermouth Compote

$6.00

Spiked with vermouth and orange zest, this is the chunky version 8oz

Cranberry Jelly

$6.00

Made from scratch in our kitchen. The only thing we couldn’t get is that tin can shape 8oz

Pantry

Turkey Stock

$4.00

1 quart

Chicken Stock

$3.00

Versatile! Season with salt for bone broth or use in a wide range of cooking applications. 1 quart

Vegetable Stock

$4.00

Light and vegetal stock made with various vegetables and herbs. Great as a base for sauces and soups. 1 quart

Fried Shallots

Fried Shallots

$7.50

The perfect savory garnish? Quite possibly. Fried shallots are a pantry staple in many South East Asians cuisines. We love them on EVERYTHING! 1 quart

Cold Smoked Butter

$6.00

Allergens: Dairy We smoke this butter in applewood for twelve hours. Spread it generously over grilled meats or use it to make biscuits at home. .5 pound

Maitre d'Hotel Butter

$7.00

Allergens: Dairy This compound butter is chock full of shallots, herbs, lemon zest and black peppercorn. A pat of this is classic on a grilled steak or to finish our fresh pastas. 1 cup

Garlic Butter

$7.00

Allergens: Dairy Great to have handy in fridge for some quick garlic bread, mounting a sauce or basting a filet of halibut. 1 cup

Desserts

Double Crust Apple Pie

$29.00

Allergens: milk, wheat, eggs A holiday classic, with double the flaky, buttery crusts!

Bourbon Maple Pecan Pie

$29.00

Sweet and Salty, what more could you ask for. serves 6-8 contains milk, wheat, egg, tree nuts

Sweet Potato Pie

$29.00

Allergens: milk, wheat, eggs A staple for the holidays, we think this goes well with just about anything if we're being honest!

Chocolate Cream Pie

$29.00

The name speaks for it's self, the perfect ending to your thanksgiving feast. serves 6-8 contains milk, wheat, egg

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Rich & creamy and made with real vanilla beans! 1 pint

Vanilla Chantilly Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.00

Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk

Gingerbread Cookie Dough

$6.00

Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

$6.00

Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk

Triple Chocolate Cookie Dough

$6.00

Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk

Peanut & Honey Cookie Dough

$6.00

Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk, nuts

Beef from Peppermint Field Farms & Caldwell Family Farm

Boneless Ribeye Steak

Boneless Ribeye Steak

$24.00

The best beef in Maine in our opinion! These cows are grass-fed and produce excellent marbling. Steaks are cut to ~1.5” thickness. 1 pound average.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$20.00

1 pound average. Classic steakhouse cut. Boneless cut from the rear loin.

Marinated Steak Tips

$16.00

These tips are cut from the sirloin and tenderloin then marinated with ginger, garlic, gluten free soy sauce and black pepper. 1 pound average Allergens: Soy

Ground Beef

$8.00

Absolutely decadent, this mix of local beef is the same that we use for our burgers at Eventide. Be careful if grilling! The delicious fat/meat ratio may be best seared in a pan rather than on open fire. 1 pound

Sliced Pastrami

$22.00

Brined and smoked in house, this sliced pastrami is delicious hot or cold on your favorite version of the traditional sandwich. Don't forget the katsu mustard! 1 pound

Pork from Winter Hill Farm

We brine, cold smoke and cook these monster 1.5” chops to a perfect medium so all you have to do is roast them in a pan or slap them on the grill. 1 pound average.
Pork Loin Roast (serves 4-6)

Pork Loin Roast (serves 4-6)

$24.00

A two pound section of premium local pork loin, brined, beautifully tied and rubbed with fennel, thyme, garlic and olive oil. Can be roasted, grilled, or pan-seared and finished in the oven. A great centerpiece for a weekday meal or for entertaining.

Rosemary & Fennel Meatballs

$20.00

Pork and beef meatballs seasoned with a spice blend featuring fennel, anise, rosemary, and red chili flakes for a touch of heat. Great with pasta or on our hoagie roll for an epic meatball sub. Warm them in our marinara sauce or reheat them in the oven. 2 lbs per package Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, and Fish

Smoked Cheddar & Jalapeno Sausage

$24.00

A blend of ground pork and beef featuring diced smoked cheddar and bacon, and studded with pickled jalapenos. These sausage links are fully cooked and ready to grill, pan-fry, or bake at 375 degrees until heated through. Contains Soy, dairy 2 pound package/$24

Italian Sausage

$24.00

All pork sausage seasoned with the classic blend of fennel, garlic and chili flakes. Our version is mildly spicy with lots of sweet anise flavor. Perfect for topping a pizza, stewing in a pot of sauce alongside some of our Ricotta Pork Meatballs, or serving in a bun with peppers and onions.

Knackwurst

$24.00

Allergens: Soy These homemade and smoked knackwurst are amazing on the grill or roasted in a pan. Get some shallot or katsu mustard and steamed buns and you are ready for an easy winter BBQ. 2 pounds

Ground Pork

$8.00

A perfect alternative to your traditional meatloaf or ragu recipe, this ground pork tastes delicious in just about everything! 1 pound

Bacon

$14.00

Our housemade bacon is seasoned with black peppercorns and maple sugar. It is sliced, packaged and ready for your hearty breakfast or BLT! 1 pound

Chicken from Commonwealth Poultry

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$16.00

Great roasting bird. Ask for it trussed it if you want it ready to go in the oven or spatchcocked if you want it ready for the grill. 3.5 pound average

Marinated Half Chicken

$8.00

Marinated with miso and garlic, these are ready to grill or roast! 1.5 pound average

Lamb from Northstar Farms

Frenched Rack of Lamb

Frenched Rack of Lamb

$36.00

We think this is truly some of the best lamb you'll ever have! Racks have been trimmed and marinated with fennel, coriander, garlic and rosemary. 1.5 pound ﻿average

Lamb Loin

$22.00

These are the most lean and tender parts of the lamb. We love to serve them with our salsa verde or the tomato conserva. 1 pound average

Seafood & Oysters

Partnering with Upstream Trucking and Ready Seafood

PEI Mussels

$9.00

From the pristine Atlantic waters off the coast of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island mussels are known for their jet-black shells and sweet flavor.

Steamers - Atlantic Soft Shell Clams

$12.00

Simply steam these and serve with drawn butter and lemon for a classic New England treat. You could also use the liquid from steaming them for the base of a chowder as we do in the Eventide Cookbook! 2 pounds

Picked Lobster Meat

$52.00

Hand-picked Maine lobster from Ready Seafood. Sweet and succulent! Super versatile, this meat is good in a million different ways and saves on the mess. 1 pound

Wild Maine Scallops

$29.00

Maine scallop season just started and we are SO excited to be offering these beautiful shellfish! 1 pound

Casco Bay Pollock

$10.00

This sustainable white fish is flaky, delicious and totally versatile! 1 pound

Littleneck Clams

$8.00

Small, sweet - perfect clam in our minds! Throw these into your next pasta dish or enjoy raw. 1 dozen

Halibut Filet

$24.00

1 lb. Boneless Nova Scotia Line Caught Halibut Filet. Great for almost all applications - grilling, searing, poaching, broiling, etc... Excellent with our chili crisp, red chermoula or ginger scallion sauce.

Long Island Duck

Par-Cooked Duck Breast

Par-Cooked Duck Breast

$11.00Out of stock

Boneless duck breast cooked to medium-rare so all you have to do is crisp up skin in pan and warm it through.

Confit Duck Leg

$11.00

Trimmed, salted, marinated and cooked slowly in duck fat until tender, but not so tender you can’t handle them. Perfect for reheating in a pan to crisp up the skin or tossing into cassoulet. ﻿

Duck Fat

$4.00

Potatoes have never tasted so good until you have roasted them in duck fat. ﻿1 cup

Fixings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and your larder from the kitchens behind Eventide, The Honey Paw, and Hugo's.

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford, ME 04005

