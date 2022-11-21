Big Tree Grocery
10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220
Biddeford, ME 04005
Pick Up Location (PICK ONE AND ADD IT TO YOUR CART)
Biddeford (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 11am - 1pm)
Biddeford orders will be available on Wednesday between 11am and 1pm at Building 10 of the Pepperell Mill.
Falmouth - Town Landing Market (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 2:30pm to 7pm)
Our newest pick up location! Orders will be available anytime after 2:30pm until 7:00pm. Just head on in and ask a staff member for your order!
Portland (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 3:30pm to 5:30pm)
Portland orders can be picked up on Wednesday between 3:30pm and 5:30pm on Middle Street in Portland. Please select your pickup time below.
Casco Bay Islands (WEDNESDAY 11/23) on the 3:15pm Ferry)
Island orders will be shipped as freight between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday. There is a $10 service fee for orders shipped to the islands. Please select your island below.
Boston (WEDNESDAY 11/23) from 12pm to 4pm)
Boston orders will be available for pick up at Eventide Fenway on Wednesday between 12pm and 4pm. There is a $10 service fee for Boston orders.
Starters & Boards
Chips & Dips (For 4)
Garlic Herb Lebneh, Sunchoke Caramelized Onion Dip, Smoked Chili Cashew Dip, Seeded Sourdough Crackers, House Made Potato Chips 8 oz portions per dip Contains dairy, allium, eggs, gluten, seeds
Charcuterie Platter (For 4)
Sliced Meats, Duck Liver Mousse, Pork Terrine, Pickles, Apple Butter Mustard, Saltines, Crostini Sliced meats include: mortadella, salami cotto, soppressata 8 oz portions of mousse, terrine, pickles and mustard Contains dairy, allium, nuts, gluten, eggs
Cheese Platter (For 4)
Three Types of Winter Hill Cheeses, Marinated Olives, Mixed Nuts Cheeses include: 1/3 lb. Frost Gully, ½ lb. Everett’s Tome, ½ lb. Tideline Contains dairy, allium, nuts $45
Oyster Platter (For 4)
2 dozen Norumbega Oysters, Cocktail Sauce, Ginger Lime Chili Mignonette, Red Onion Ice Contains shellfish
Seeded Sourdough Crackers
Perfect for snacking or dipping! Made with sea salt, poppy, millet, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. .5 pound
Hoagie Toast
Toasted to perfection from our Little Spruce team, these are a match made in heaven for any of our boards! 8 oz portion contains gluten
Sesame Crackers
Our newest cracker on the block from the Little Spruce team, great for dipping and a perfect add on for our boards! 8 oz portion contains gluten and sesame
Little Spruce Breads & Pastry
Cranberry Walnut Rosemary Sourdough Batard
You’re about to FALL in love with this seasonal loaf! Our wheat sourdough with Rosemary, Cranberries and Walnuts folded in. Perfect for toast and/or more! Allergens: nuts and gluten
Kringle
Almond Frangipane, Blueberry Preserved Filled Ring Shaped Treat contains: gluten, nuts
Dinner Rolls
Our house-made dinner rolls are soft, pillowy and ready to sop up gravy or butter on your holiday plate! Packs of 6
Seeded Whole Wheat Bread Loaf
Our white sourdough loaf with seeds is made with sea salt, millet, poppy, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. Slice it to make a great sandwich or toast it & lather with our house butter for the perfect breakfast or soup side kick!
Sourdough Batard
Made with Maine grains like rye, whole wheat and spelt flour, this sourdough is absolutely delicious and incredibly versatile.
Assorted Pastry Box for 4
Croissants, cinnamon rolls, savory pastries, oh my!
Assorted Pastry Box for 6
Croissants, cinnamon rolls, savory pastries, oh my!
Blueberry Muffins
A Higgins Beach Market favorite available to you! Four fresh baked blueberry muffins with a touch of lemon zest!
Turkey & Sides
Turkey Roulade (serves 4-6)
Pre-cooked turkey roulade seasoned with roasted garlic, herbs, and lemon zest. 3.5 lbs of turkey ready to sear, reheat and slice Contains allium
Wild Mushroom Stuffing
Infused with the preserved bounty of the Maine forest in fall. Wild Mushrooms provide the savory depth needed to carry a good stuffing without meat. (Vegetarian) Contains gluten, dairy 1 qt; serves 2-3
Smoked Ham Hock & Apple Stuffing
Tender braised ham hocks suffuse this stuffing with their delicious smoky aroma, while sweet and tart apples offer balance Contains gluten, dairy, meat 1 qt; serves 2-3
Smoked Butter Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Using our smoked butter in place of the traditional bacon invites vegetarians and meat eaters alike to enjoy this classic dish Contains Dairy 1qt; serves 2-3
Mixed Roasted Vegetables
A variety of roasted local veggies including delicata, beets, fennel, and turnip. Omit the poblano crema for lactose intolerant guests Contains Dairy 1 qt; serves 2-3
Brassicas Salad Kit (feeds 3 to 4 people)
Grilled and roasted brassicas, sage and maple vinaigrette, candied pecans, blue cheese and pickled red onion. This kit is packaged separately with dressing and toppings on the side so you can combine everything right before your guests arrive. Feeds 4-5 people
Potato, Caramelized Onion & Emmentaler Pave
Allergens: Allium/Dairy Like a free standing gratin, this pave is thinly sliced local Green Thumb Farm potatoes layered with caramelized onions, emmentaler cheese and cream and baked until fork tender. Cut into clean rectangles and topped with more cheese, this pave is ready to bake until hot and golden brown on top. 1 pound; serves 2-3
Gravy
Rich house made turkey broth infused with herbs, then thickened with rice flour to keep it gluten-free, seasoned with white wine and lemon juice contains meat 1 qt.
Cranberry Vermouth Compote
Spiked with vermouth and orange zest, this is the chunky version 8oz
Cranberry Jelly
Made from scratch in our kitchen. The only thing we couldn’t get is that tin can shape 8oz
Pantry
Turkey Stock
1 quart
Chicken Stock
Versatile! Season with salt for bone broth or use in a wide range of cooking applications. 1 quart
Vegetable Stock
Light and vegetal stock made with various vegetables and herbs. Great as a base for sauces and soups. 1 quart
Fried Shallots
The perfect savory garnish? Quite possibly. Fried shallots are a pantry staple in many South East Asians cuisines. We love them on EVERYTHING! 1 quart
Cold Smoked Butter
Allergens: Dairy We smoke this butter in applewood for twelve hours. Spread it generously over grilled meats or use it to make biscuits at home. .5 pound
Maitre d'Hotel Butter
Allergens: Dairy This compound butter is chock full of shallots, herbs, lemon zest and black peppercorn. A pat of this is classic on a grilled steak or to finish our fresh pastas. 1 cup
Garlic Butter
Allergens: Dairy Great to have handy in fridge for some quick garlic bread, mounting a sauce or basting a filet of halibut. 1 cup
Desserts
Double Crust Apple Pie
Allergens: milk, wheat, eggs A holiday classic, with double the flaky, buttery crusts!
Bourbon Maple Pecan Pie
Sweet and Salty, what more could you ask for. serves 6-8 contains milk, wheat, egg, tree nuts
Sweet Potato Pie
Allergens: milk, wheat, eggs A staple for the holidays, we think this goes well with just about anything if we're being honest!
Chocolate Cream Pie
The name speaks for it's self, the perfect ending to your thanksgiving feast. serves 6-8 contains milk, wheat, egg
Vanilla Ice Cream
Rich & creamy and made with real vanilla beans! 1 pint
Vanilla Chantilly Cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk
Gingerbread Cookie Dough
Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough
Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk
Triple Chocolate Cookie Dough
Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk
Peanut & Honey Cookie Dough
Makes roughly 10-12 cookies 1 Pound Portion contains: eggs, wheat, milk, nuts
Beef from Peppermint Field Farms & Caldwell Family Farm
Boneless Ribeye Steak
The best beef in Maine in our opinion! These cows are grass-fed and produce excellent marbling. Steaks are cut to ~1.5” thickness. 1 pound average.
NY Strip Steak
1 pound average. Classic steakhouse cut. Boneless cut from the rear loin.
Marinated Steak Tips
These tips are cut from the sirloin and tenderloin then marinated with ginger, garlic, gluten free soy sauce and black pepper. 1 pound average Allergens: Soy
Ground Beef
Absolutely decadent, this mix of local beef is the same that we use for our burgers at Eventide. Be careful if grilling! The delicious fat/meat ratio may be best seared in a pan rather than on open fire. 1 pound
Sliced Pastrami
Brined and smoked in house, this sliced pastrami is delicious hot or cold on your favorite version of the traditional sandwich. Don't forget the katsu mustard! 1 pound
Pork from Winter Hill Farm
Pork Loin Roast (serves 4-6)
A two pound section of premium local pork loin, brined, beautifully tied and rubbed with fennel, thyme, garlic and olive oil. Can be roasted, grilled, or pan-seared and finished in the oven. A great centerpiece for a weekday meal or for entertaining.
Rosemary & Fennel Meatballs
Pork and beef meatballs seasoned with a spice blend featuring fennel, anise, rosemary, and red chili flakes for a touch of heat. Great with pasta or on our hoagie roll for an epic meatball sub. Warm them in our marinara sauce or reheat them in the oven. 2 lbs per package Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, and Fish
Smoked Cheddar & Jalapeno Sausage
A blend of ground pork and beef featuring diced smoked cheddar and bacon, and studded with pickled jalapenos. These sausage links are fully cooked and ready to grill, pan-fry, or bake at 375 degrees until heated through. Contains Soy, dairy 2 pound package/$24
Italian Sausage
All pork sausage seasoned with the classic blend of fennel, garlic and chili flakes. Our version is mildly spicy with lots of sweet anise flavor. Perfect for topping a pizza, stewing in a pot of sauce alongside some of our Ricotta Pork Meatballs, or serving in a bun with peppers and onions.
Knackwurst
Allergens: Soy These homemade and smoked knackwurst are amazing on the grill or roasted in a pan. Get some shallot or katsu mustard and steamed buns and you are ready for an easy winter BBQ. 2 pounds
Ground Pork
A perfect alternative to your traditional meatloaf or ragu recipe, this ground pork tastes delicious in just about everything! 1 pound
Bacon
Our housemade bacon is seasoned with black peppercorns and maple sugar. It is sliced, packaged and ready for your hearty breakfast or BLT! 1 pound
Chicken from Commonwealth Poultry
Lamb from Northstar Farms
Frenched Rack of Lamb
We think this is truly some of the best lamb you'll ever have! Racks have been trimmed and marinated with fennel, coriander, garlic and rosemary. 1.5 pound average
Lamb Loin
These are the most lean and tender parts of the lamb. We love to serve them with our salsa verde or the tomato conserva. 1 pound average
Seafood & Oysters
PEI Mussels
From the pristine Atlantic waters off the coast of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island mussels are known for their jet-black shells and sweet flavor.
Steamers - Atlantic Soft Shell Clams
Simply steam these and serve with drawn butter and lemon for a classic New England treat. You could also use the liquid from steaming them for the base of a chowder as we do in the Eventide Cookbook! 2 pounds
Picked Lobster Meat
Hand-picked Maine lobster from Ready Seafood. Sweet and succulent! Super versatile, this meat is good in a million different ways and saves on the mess. 1 pound
Wild Maine Scallops
Maine scallop season just started and we are SO excited to be offering these beautiful shellfish! 1 pound
Casco Bay Pollock
This sustainable white fish is flaky, delicious and totally versatile! 1 pound
Littleneck Clams
Small, sweet - perfect clam in our minds! Throw these into your next pasta dish or enjoy raw. 1 dozen
Halibut Filet
1 lb. Boneless Nova Scotia Line Caught Halibut Filet. Great for almost all applications - grilling, searing, poaching, broiling, etc... Excellent with our chili crisp, red chermoula or ginger scallion sauce.
Long Island Duck
Par-Cooked Duck Breast
Boneless duck breast cooked to medium-rare so all you have to do is crisp up skin in pan and warm it through.
Confit Duck Leg
Trimmed, salted, marinated and cooked slowly in duck fat until tender, but not so tender you can’t handle them. Perfect for reheating in a pan to crisp up the skin or tossing into cassoulet.
Duck Fat
Potatoes have never tasted so good until you have roasted them in duck fat. 1 cup
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Fixings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and your larder from the kitchens behind Eventide, The Honey Paw, and Hugo's.
