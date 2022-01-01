Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Big Woody's Bar & Grill Chesapeake Square Mall

1,422 Reviews

$$

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872

Chesapeake, VA 23321

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Bone IN-
6 Bone IN-
12 Boneless-

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cup Of Ice TO-GO-

$0.50

To Go Specialty Drinks

Orange Crush

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Original Green Tea

$8.00

Premium Margarita

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

To Go Basic Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.93

Well Gin

$4.93

Well Rum

$4.93

Well Tequila

$4.93

Well Whiskey

$4.93

Well Scotch

$4.93Out of stock

Absolut

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Woody's Goodies-

Ahi Tuna-

$12.99

Woody's Rock-

$12.99

Steak Bites-

$11.99

Tuna Bites-

$11.99

Crab Dip-

$13.99

Mahi Bites-

$11.99

Pretzel Bites-

$7.99

Wings-

6 Bone IN-

$9.99

12 Bone IN-

$17.99

6 Boneless-

$9.99

12 Boneless-

$17.99

24 Boneless-

$30.99

24 Bone IN-

$30.99

50 Bone IN-

$62.99

50 Boneless-

$62.99

Pub Grub-

Crab Balls-

$12.99

Munchin' Spuds-

$4.99

Cheese Curds-

$8.99

Baja Tacos-

$9.99

Fish'n'Chips Tray-

Chickles-

$7.99

Quesadilla-

$7.99

Shrooms-

$7.99

Mahi Tacos Entree-

$11.99

Calamari-

$10.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads-

Side House Salad-

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad-

$3.99

Greek Salad-

$8.99

She Crab-

House Entree Salad-

$7.99

Caesar Entree Salad-

$7.99

Wedge Salad-

$8.99

Steamers & Raw Bar-

1/2 lb Shrimp-

$10.99

1 lb Shrimp-

$18.99

Entrees-

Mediterranean Chicken Entree-

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo-

$13.99

Shrimp Alla Vodka-

$14.99

Salmon Entree-

$15.99

Mahi Entree-

$15.99

Sirloin Entree-

$16.99

Strip Entree-

$20.99

Surf'nTurf Scallops (3)

$9.99

Surf'n'Turf Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Sides-

Side Caesar Salad-

$3.99

Side House Salad-

$3.99

Side Cucumber Salad-

$2.99

Side Broccoli-

$2.99

Side Green Beans-

$2.99

Side Steamed Rice-

$2.99

Side Mashed Pot-

$2.99

Side Mac' n' Cheese-

$3.99

Side Baby Bakers-

$3.99

Munchin' Spuds-

$4.99

Side Black Beans-

$2.99

Side Orange Slices

$2.99

Desserts-

Funnel Fries-

$4.99

NY Style Cheesecake-

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Pie-

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake-

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Extra Sauces (.45)-

Side Caramel-

$0.45

Side Chocolate-

$0.45

Side Honey-

$0.45

Xtra 1000 Island-

$0.45

Xtra Afterburner-

$0.45

Xtra Alfredo Sauce-

$2.00

Xtra Baja Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Balsamic Glaze-

$0.45

Xtra Balsamic Vin.-

$0.45

Xtra Beer Batter Sauce-

$0.45Out of stock

Xtra Blazin' Cajun-

$0.45

Xtra Blue Cheese Dressing-

$0.45

Xtra Butter-

$0.45

Xtra Caesar Dressing-

$0.45

Xtra Cajun Ranch-

$0.45

Xtra Caribbean Citrus-

$0.45

Xtra Cocktail-

$0.45

Xtra Garlic Aioli-

$0.45

Xtra Garlic Butter-

$0.45

Xtra Ginger Soy-

$0.45

Xtra Greek Feta Dressing-

$0.45

Xtra Honey Garlic Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Honey Hickory-

$0.45

Xtra Honey Mustard-

$0.45

Xtra Hot-

$0.45

Xtra Italian Stallion-

$0.45

Xtra Jack Daniels Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Jack/Hot Mix-

$0.45

Xtra Jamaican Jerk-

$0.45

Xtra Kickin' Hickory-

$0.45

Xtra Lemon Pepper-

$0.45

Xtra Lime Crema-

$0.45

Xtra Mango Habanero-

$0.45

Xtra Marinara (2 oz)-

$0.50

Xtra Maui-

$0.45

Xtra Mayo-

$0.45

Xtra Mediterranean Glaze-

$0.45

Xtra Mild-

$0.45

Xtra Old Bay-

$0.45

Xtra Orange Dijon-

$0.45

Xtra Painful-

$0.45

Xtra Pico de Gallo-

$0.45

Xtra Pineapple Salsa-

$0.45

Xtra Pub Mustard

$0.45

Xtra Quesadilla Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Ranch Dressing-

$0.45

Xtra Rang Tang Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Remoulade-

$0.45

Xtra Salsa-

$0.45

Xtra Sour Cream-

$0.45

Xtra Spicy Garlic Parm-

$0.45

Xtra Sriracha Aioli-

$0.45

Xtra Sweet Sriracha Lime-

$0.45Out of stock

Xtra Tartar-

$0.45

Xtra Teriyaki-

$0.45

Xtra Texas Petal Sauce-

$0.45

Xtra Vodka Sauce-

$2.00

Xtra Volcano-

$0.45

All Extra Items-

Add Burger Patty

$4.50

Add Crab Cake-

$8.99

Added Flavor-

$0.25

Double Black Beans-

$2.00

Double Chicken Taco-

$3.00

Double Mahi Taco-

$6.00

Double Shrimp Taco-

$6.00

Double Steak Taco-

$3.00

Loaded Mash or Broc-

$0.99

SGP Style-

$1.29

Sherry Shot-

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw-

$2.99

Small Side Nacho (2 oz)-

$0.50

Tortilla Shell-

$1.00

Xtra American Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Bacon (2 oz)-

$0.99

Xtra Blackened Chix-

$4.99

Xtra Broccoli-

$0.45

Xtra Celery-

$0.45

Xtra Cherries (3)-

$0.25

Xtra Cole Slaw-

$0.45

Xtra Crackers (2)-

$0.50

Xtra Croutons-

$0.45

Xtra Cucumbers-

$0.45

Xtra Feta-

$0.99

Xtra Fried Chicken-

$4.99

Xtra Garlic Bread-

$1.00

Xtra Green Olives (3)-

$0.25

Xtra Green Peppers-

$0.45

Xtra Grilled Chicken-

$4.99

Xtra Grilled Onions-

$0.50

Xtra Hush Puppies (3)-

$0.99

Xtra Jack Cheddar Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Jalapenos-

$0.45

Xtra Lemons-

$0.45

Xtra Lettuce-

$0.45

Xtra Loaded Style-

$1.29

Xtra Mahi (6 oz)-

$8.99

Xtra Marinara-

$0.50

Xtra Mushrooms-

$0.50

Xtra Naan Bread (6 pc)-

$1.99

Xtra Nacho Cheese (4 oz)-

$0.99

Xtra Olives-

$0.45

Xtra Parm-

$0.99

Xtra Pepper Jack-

$0.99

Xtra Pepperoncinis-

$0.45

Xtra Pickle Chips-

$0.45

Xtra Pickle Spear-

$0.45

Xtra Pico de Gallo-

$0.45

Xtra Pineapple Salsa-

$0.45

Xtra Pollock (Fish)-

$3.00

Xtra Provolone-

$0.99

Xtra Red Onion

$0.45

Xtra Salmon (6 oz)-

$8.99

Xtra Scallions-

$0.45

Xtra Shrimp-

$5.99

Xtra Sirloin (4 oz)-

$5.99

Xtra Sirloin (8oz)-

$9.99

Xtra Sour Cream-

$0.45

Xtra Spicy Garlic Parm-

$0.45

Xtra Swiss Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Tomatoes-

$0.45

Xtra Tortilla Chips-

$0.99

Xtra Tuna (6 oz) -

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

This locally owned and operated restaurant & sports bar is your go-to place for great service, food and fun! Support local and stop by for lunch or dinner, 7 days a week. Try our award winning wings or fresh seafood options!

Website

Location

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake, VA 23321

Directions

Gallery
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

