Biga Wood Fired Pizza

9145 Chillicothe road

Willoughby, OH 44094

Biga Pepperoni
Margherita
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Starters & Salads

Sliced Fior Di Latte Fresh Mozzeralla, Basil, EVOO, Pickled Red Onion and house made bread.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$12.00

Wood Roasted Broccolinni

$13.00

Large Local Leafy Greens

$12.00

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$14.00

Side Of Sauce

$2.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Biga Italian Dressing 16oz

$15.00

Big Biga Meatball

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella Plate

$12.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Add Chicken Breast to Salad

$3.00

White Pies

Rustica

$17.00

Roasted artichokes, Kalamata Olives, pickled red onions, oregano and fresh mozzarella

Wild Mushroom

$16.00

Seasonal Wild mushrooms, garlic, oregano, provolone and fresh mozzarella

The J&B

$17.00

Mushroom Pie with Sausage, Onions and Bacon

Three Cheese & Garlic

$15.00

Extra Garlic, Oregano, provolone, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan.

Chicken & Bacon

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked blue cheese, pickled onion, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Red Pies

Classic Tomato

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, oregano, garlic finished with grated parmesan.

Margherita

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, basil, garlic and fresh mozzarella

Biga Pepperoni

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, oregano, local pepperoni, garlic, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Sweet Fresh Sausage

$16.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, local sausage, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Americano

$16.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Supreme

$18.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, basil, garlic, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, pickled red onion, olives, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Meatball

$16.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, meatballs, provolone and fresh mozzarella

Vegan

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, oregano, basil, garlic, mushrooms, roasted artichokes, pickled red onions and olives

Debella

$17.00

Tomato sauce, roasted artichokes, bacon, basil and fresh mozzarella

Cerino

$17.00

Tomato sauce, roasted artichokes, sausage, garlic and fresh mozzarella

Desserts

House made Cannoli's

$10.00

Kahluachino

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake

$10.00

Giant Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting

$10.00Out of stock

Big A** Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pitcher Of Drinks

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9145 Chillicothe road, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

