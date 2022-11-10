Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies

Big Acai Bowls Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

144 Lakeshore Drive

Arnolds Park, IA 51331

Classic

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic has 6 ounce of our sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in a 16 ounce bowl with our acai sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50

Coconut CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in our 16 ounce bowl with COCONUT sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in a 16 ounce bowl with our acai sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in our 16 ounce bowl with PITAYA sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in our 16 ounce bowl with our sorbets base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Warm Oats CLASSIC

$7.50

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added.

Ube Classic

$7.50

Power

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings atop 8 ounces of sorbet, granola, and banana.
Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50
Coconut POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings with our 20 ounce of COCONUT sorbet, granola, and banana.

Mango POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Pitaya POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet, granola, and banana.

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet, granola, and banana.

Warm Oats POWER

$9.50

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added. ** Minimum of TWO warm oat bowls per order.

Ube Power

$9.50

Big

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is 12 ounces of sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG

$13.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Coconut BIG

$13.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of COCONUT sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

$13.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.00Out of stock

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai Classic

$43.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$57.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Big

$81.00Out of stock

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

JUICES & DRINKS

Berry Hibiscus (Iced) Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Lavendar Lemonade

$3.75

Small batch fresh squeezed lemonade sweetened with agave nectar with a splash of lavendar.

Verb Energy Bars

Lemon Raspberry

$1.50

Cookie Butter

$1.50

Blueberry Maple

$1.50

Vanilla Latte

$1.50

Salted Peanut Butter

$1.50

Pumpkin

$1.50

Watermelon wedge

Wedge

$1.50

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 Lakeshore Drive, Arnolds Park, IA 51331

Directions

