Big Acai Bowls Okoboji

Food Truck

Iowa, IA 51301

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC
Acai POWER
Coconut CLASSIC

Classic

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic has 6 ounce of our sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in a 16 ounce bowl with our acai sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock
Coconut CLASSIC

Coconut CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in our 16 ounce bowl with COCONUT sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in a 16 ounce bowl with our acai sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE CLASSIC

$7.50
Pitaya CLASSIC

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in our 16 ounce bowl with PITAYA sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pumpkin Pie CLASSIC

Pumpkin Pie CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic served in our 16 ounce bowl with PITAYA sorbet base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in our 16 ounce bowl with our sorbets base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Power

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings atop 8 ounces of sorbet, granola, and banana.
Acai POWER

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50Out of stock
Coconut POWER

Coconut POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings with our 20 ounce of COCONUT sorbet, granola, and banana.

Mango POWER

$9.50Out of stock

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Pitaya POWER

Pitaya POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet, granola, and banana.

Sorbet Mix POWER

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet, granola, and banana.

Warm Oats POWER

Warm Oats POWER

$9.50

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added. ** Minimum of TWO warm oat bowls per order.

Ube Power

$9.50

Big

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is 12 ounces of sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG

Acai BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Mango Big

$13.50Out of stock

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Coconut BIG

Coconut BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of COCONUT sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

Pitaya BIG

$13.50Out of stock

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Sorbet Mix BIG

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai Classic

Six Pack Acai Classic

$42.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

Six Pack Acai Power

$54.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Big

Six Pack Acai Big

$78.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Mango Tango

$7.00

Our 20 ounce smoothie with MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)

Tropical

$7.00

Our 20 ounce smoothie with STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

SOUP

Potato Cheese

$5.00

Our potato cheese soup is vegan and contains no dairy or gluten. Enjoy a blend of rooted vegetables such as onion and potato combine with tomatoes and variety of seasons. Our signature potato cheese soup that will satisfy your hunger and taste buds without the lull of dairy and gluten products. **Our soup does contain cashew nuts Swap out our house crackers for a gluten free option under ‘modifications’ on the menu.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the online ordering of Big Acai Bowls- Okoboji. Please note online orders are for scheduled deliveries only. Please do not order if we do not have a scheduled delivery for your office.

