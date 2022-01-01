Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
2,792 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Suite 112, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
More near Ann Arbor