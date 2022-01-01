Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield

1,090 Reviews

$$

29110 Franklin Rd

Southfield, MI 48034

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Coco Classic
Margherita Buffala

Food

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

Fall Harvest Salad

$9.00

kale, Granny Smith apple, delicata squash, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, maple dijon vinaigrette

Delicata Squash White Pizza

$16.00

house blend mozzarella, delicata squash, kale, caramelized onion, hot honey, garlic oil

Red Pizza

With House made tomato sauce. All of our pizza's come unsliced. If you would like your pizza sliced please indicate that in the special request notes.
Bacco Sausage

Bacco Sausage

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$17.00

House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke

Coco Classic

$13.50

House blend mozzarella

Margherita Buffala

Margherita Buffala

$15.50

Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil

Marinara

$12.50

No cheese, oregano, EVOO

Pepperoni

$15.00

House blend mozzarella, oregano

Salame

$16.50

House blend mozzarella, olives, artichoke, fennel pork sausage

White Anchovies

$16.50

imported buffalo mozzarella, olives, chile

Wood Roasted Vegetables

$15.50

House blend mozzarella, roasted onion, roasted zucchini, Biga roasted tomato

Salumeria

Salumeria

$18.00

house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pancetta, bacco sausage, toasted fennel

Tonno

Tonno

$15.50

line caught tuna, no cheese, kalamata olives, capers

White Pizza

With Olive Oil, garlic, no tomato sauce. All of our pizza's come unsliced. If you would like your pizza sliced please indicate that in the special request notes.
Mortadella

Mortadella

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, pistachio pesto, ricotta

Pesto Genovese

$16.00

House blend mozzarella, Biga roasted tomato, pine nuts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

House blend mozzarella, pancetta, grana padano

Funghi

$16.50

House blend mozzarella, mushroom ragù, goat cheese, thyme

Manila Clams

$16.50

house blend mozzarella, pancetta, chili, parsley

Pistachio

$18.00

Pistachio pesto, burrata cheese, Italian sausage, lemon confit

Prosciutto Di Parma

$18.00

House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano

Roasted Tomato

$16.00

house blend mozzarella, caramelized onion, ricotta

Vegetali

$15.50

House blend mozzarella, roasted yellow tomatoes, red drop peppers, arugula salad

Spicy Agrodolce

Spicy Agrodolce

$17.00

house blend mozzarella, caramelized onion, house made sausage, spicy agrodolce, garlic oil

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$16.50

house blend mozzarella, green olives, roasted yellow tomato, goat cheese, zaatar

Small Plates

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

marinara sauce

Wood Roasted Wings

Wood Roasted Wings

$15.50

Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.50

Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)

Wood Roasted Heirloom Carrots

Wood Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$9.00

Balsamic glaze, goat cheese, peanuts (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Manila Clams Guazetto

Manila Clams Guazetto

$12.50

Garlic, chile, white wine, tomato

Sunday Meatballs

Sunday Meatballs

$12.00

Grass-fed beef, marinara

Olives

Olives

$8.50

Rosemary, sea salt, citrus (This item is gluten free and vegan)

Potato Croquettes

Potato Croquettes

$10.00

Panko breaded, scallions, grana padano, roasted pepper aioli

Prosciutto E Grana

Prosciutto E Grana

$12.00

Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$10.00

saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara

Tuscan Fries

Tuscan Fries

$8.00

Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)

Roasted Sweet Potato

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.50

balsamic glaze, parsley

Salads

Small Chop Salad

Small Chop Salad

$9.00

Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)

Small Chef's Garden Salad

Small Chef's Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Sm Arugula Salad

Sm Arugula Salad

$8.00

Shaved grana padano, lemon oil (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)

Small Ancient Grain Salad

$9.50

lentil, quinoa, farro, ceci, tomato, arugula, red onion, lemon confit, EVOO (This item is vegan)

Small Wood Roasted Beets Salad

Small Wood Roasted Beets Salad

$9.50

Roasted beets, arugula, sliced olives, walnuts, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Small Caprese Salad

Small Caprese Salad

$12.00

imported buffalo mozzarella, yellow roasted tomato, red grape tomato, basil, EVOO (This item is gluten free)

Large Chop Salad

Large Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)

Large Chef's Garden Salad

$13.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Large Arugula Salad

Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Shaved grana padano, lemon oil (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)

Large Ancient Grain Salad

$17.00

lentil, quinoa, farro, ceci, tomato, arugula, red onion, lemon confit, EVOO (This item is vegan)

Large Wood Roasted Beets Salad

Large Wood Roasted Beets Salad

$17.00

Roasted beets, arugula, sliced olives, walnuts, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the goat cheese)

Large Italian Tuna Salad

$14.50

line caught tuna, arugula, egg, red onion, olives, lemon, EVOO

Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.50

Vegetable stock, vegetables, beans, pasta ( This item is vegan and can be made gluten free without the pasta)

Quart Minestrone Soup

$13.50

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

All natural cage free breast, house blend mozzarella, grana padano, rigatoni marinara

Wood Roasted Salmon

Wood Roasted Salmon

$21.00

Faroe Island salmon, warm grain salad

Branzino Livornese

Branzino Livornese

$27.00

European seabass, tomato, capers, olives, roasted red skin potatoes

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

breaded eggplant, marinara, house blend mozzarella, grana padano

Pasta

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$17.50

ricotta, grana padano, mushrooms, marinara, white wine, parsley

Fettucine Emiliana

$17.00

Prosciutto, peas, grana padano, cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.50

Grass-fed beef, pancetta, grana padano

Rigatoni Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, grana padano (This item can be made vegan without the cheese)

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

cream, butter, grana padano

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$17.50

Grass-fed beef meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano

Strozzapreti Norcina

$18.50

House made sausage, tomato, cream, grana padano, truffle oil

Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce

Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce

$17.00

marinara sauce, chili flakes, white wine, baby clams

Desserts

Frittelle

$9.50

Pizza Nuttella

$12.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cannoli

$6.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

