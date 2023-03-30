Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Al's Pizzeria Maywood

6044 Atlantic Boulevard

Maywood, CA 90270

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Wings - One Pound
BBQ Brisket Sub
Buffalo Wings - One Pound

Food

Cheesy Bread

Olive oil, garlic & herb base. Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$8.95

Baked Wings

Spicy Call 'Em BBQ Wings - One Pound

Spicy Call 'Em BBQ Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Spicy, Lightly-Smoked, Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce smothered in a 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.

Buffalo Wings - One Pound

Buffalo Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. A vinegary & tart traditional buffalo wing sauce tossed in 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.

Crispy Wings - One Pound

Crispy Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are oven baked crispy, succulent with a savory/roasted flavor. Choice of 2 side sauces.

Habanero Wings - One Pound

Habanero Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Crispy, Savory Wings tossed in a Citrusy, Robust 5-Chili blend packing a Fiery Heat.

Jamaican Wings - One Pound

Jamaican Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Our play on a Jamaican Jerk sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Earthy, herbaceous, spicy, and vibrant flavors that pack a punch! Served with a side of ranch.

Lemon Pepper Wings - One Pound

Lemon Pepper Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Velvety Lemon-Pepper butter sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings Served with a side of ranch.

Sweet & Spicy Wings - One Pound

Sweet & Spicy Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Our mouthwatering artisanal Sweet & Spicy sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.

Red Dragon Wings - One Pound

Red Dragon Wings - One Pound

$14.95

Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Asian-inspired sweet & sour sauce with a light kick glazed over 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings tossed in a. Served with a side of ranch.

BBQ Wings - One Pound

$14.95

BBQ Beef Brisket Sub

Angus Choice Halal Beef. Savory, meaty and crispy, sweet, tart with a light kick 1/3 lb Angus Choice Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket, BBQ sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and a Tangy-Dill Coleslaw on a toasted Hoagie. Our brisket is smoked with a homemade rub and a 3-Wood blend (Apple, Hickory, Pecan). Order it with Regular or Spicy Call’em BBQ Sauce.
BBQ Brisket Sub

BBQ Brisket Sub

$17.95

Small 10" 6 Slices

SM BYO

$12.95

SM Big Al's Supreme

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Robust flavors that Pop. Earthy, Meaty, Peppery. Satisfying. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef, pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!

Cheesy Bread

$8.95

SM Meat Lovers

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!

SM Smoked Beef Brisket

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

SM Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!

SM Jamaican

$17.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.

SM Chicken Burger Pizza

$17.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!

SM Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$17.95

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL’S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.

SM Fresh Veggie

$17.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.

SM Carne Asada

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is “Carne” Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.

SM Lebanese Garlic Chicken

$17.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.

SM Spicy Hawaiian Brisket

$19.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of Angus Choice Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket. with our Spicy Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you’re looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

Large Pizza 14" 8 Slices

LG - BYO

LG - BYO

$17.95

Build Your Own

LG Big Al's Supreme

LG Big Al's Supreme

$31.95

House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!

LG Meat Lovers

LG Meat Lovers

$31.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!

LG Smoked Beef Brisket

LG Smoked Beef Brisket

$31.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

LG Bacon Jalapeno Burger

LG Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$31.95

A BiG AL'S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeno and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!

LG Jamaican Jerk

LG Jamaican Jerk

$29.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.

LG Chicken Burger Pizza

$29.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!

LG Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$29.95

Pungent, Tangy and Savory, Salty/Vinegary sauce like buffalo wings. Buffalo ranch pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken breast and chopped celery, finished with freshly chopped parsley & drizzle of buttermilk ranch.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.95

Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL'S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.

LG Fresh Veggie

$29.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.

LG Carne Asada

$31.95

A BiG AL'S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is "Carne" Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.

LG Lebanese Garlic Chicken

$29.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.

LG Spicy Hawaiian Brisket

$31.95

Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with our Spicy Call'em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you're looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch

LG Half & Half Pizza

Choose 2 Signature Pizzas

XL Pizza 16" 8 or 12 Slices

XL BYO

$21.95

XL Big Al's Supreme

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Robust flavors that Pop. Earthy, Meaty, Peppery. Satisfying. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef, pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!

XL Meat Lovers

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!

XL Smoked Beef Brisket

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

XL Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!

XL Jamaican

$34.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.

XL Chicken Burger Pizza

$34.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!

XL Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$34.95

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$34.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL’S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.

XL Fresh Veggie

$34.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.

XL Carne Asada

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is “Carne” Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.

XL Lebanese Garlic Chicken

$34.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.

XL Spicy Hawaiian Brisket

$36.95

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of Angus Choice Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket. with our Spicy Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you’re looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

XL Half & Half

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.

Carry Out Specials

Large Combo

$34.95

Large 1 Topping

$14.95

Build your own

Dipping Sauces

Side Buffalo

$1.75+

A vinegary & tart traditional buffalo wing sauce

Side Sweet & Spicy

$1.75+

Our mouthwatering artisanal sweet & spicy sauce.

Side Habanero

$1.75+

Citrusy, Robust 5-Chili blend packing a fiery heat.

Side Jamaican

$1.75+

Our play on a Jamaican Jerk sauce. Earthy, herbaceous, spicy, and vibrant flavors that pack a punch!

Side Spicy Call 'Em BBQ Sauce

$1.75+

Lightly-smoked, Sweet & Tangy Extra HOT BBQ Sauce

Side Lebanese Garlic

$1.75+

Creamy & Garlicy white sauce

Side Burger Sauce

$1.75+

Creamy dill sauce with a little kick

Side Big AL'S Hot Sauce

$1.75+

Red taco sauce with a hint of smokiness

Side Special Sauce

$1.75+

A special blend of marinara & call 'em bbq sauce.

Beverages

Mexico Orange Crush

Mexico Orange Crush

$2.75
Crush Strawberry 20oz

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.75
Crush Orange 20oz

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.75
Cherry Pepsi 20oz

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.75
Dole Straw Lemonade 20oz

Dole Straw Lemonade 20oz

$2.75
Life Water Premium

Life Water Premium

$2.75
Diet Pepsi 20oz

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.75
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Starry 20oz

$2.75
Ginger Ale 20oz

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.75
Lipton Peach 20oz

Lipton Peach 20oz

$2.75

Blue Gatorade

$2.75
Red Gatorade

Red Gatorade

$2.75
Mtn. Dew Melon 20oz

Mtn. Dew Melon 20oz

$2.75

Bundaberg-Guava

$3.75

Bundaberg-Peach

$3.75

Bundaberg-Blood Orange

$3.75

Weird Yerba (Blue Pom Acai Yerba Mate) - 16oz

$3.75

Weird Tea ( Moroccan Mint Green Tea) - 16oz

$3.75

Weird Water (Sparkling Water) - 16oz

$3.50

Bundaberg-Root Beer

$3.75

Cinamom's Goodies

Strawberry Oreo Cheesecake

Strawberry Oreo Slice

$10.95

Strawberry Oreo Whole

$79.95

NY Chocolate Cheesecake

NY Chocolate Slice

$10.95

NY Chocolate Whole

$79.95

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

Dulce De Leche - Slice

Dulce De Leche - Slice

$10.95

NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER.  Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.

Dulce De Leche - Whole

$79.95

Cinnamon Crunch Cheesecake

Cinnamon Crunch - Slice

Cinnamon Crunch - Slice

$10.95

NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER.  Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.

Cinnamon Crunch - Whole

$79.95

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velv. - Slice

Red Velv. - Slice

$10.95

NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER.  Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.

Red Velv. - Whole

$79.95

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu - Slice

$10.95

Tiramisu - Whole

$79.95

BiG AL’S Merch

Merchandise

Shirts

$27.95

Hoodies

$39.95

Jackets

$44.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Presenting your everyday favorite foods in a new & Exciting way. Enjoy!

Website

Location

6044 Atlantic Boulevard, Maywood, CA 90270

Directions

