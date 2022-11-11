Restaurant header imageView gallery
Big Ash Brewing

506 Reviews

$$

5230 Beechmont Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45230

Pumpkin Chuck
Backbeat Coffee Blonde

Canned Beer

BackBeat Coffee Blonde Ale

BackBeat Coffee Blonde Ale

$2.75+

5.8% ABV 19 IBU - We infused our blonde ale with a Guatemalan roast coffee from our neighbors at Luckmans coffee. Huehuetenango is a sweet and fruity coffee that gives a pronounced coffee flavor without any heavy roast that pairs well with this light beer. Voted Cincinnati's Favorite Beer of 2020 in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Crosscut Kölsch

Crosscut Kölsch

$15.00+

4.5% ABV 22 IBU - A clean and crisp, easy drinking, lager like ale. Light gold with light malty aromas and hints of honey. Finishes smooth and refreshing.

Mulligan American Lager

Mulligan American Lager

$15.00+

ABV 4.3% IBU 12 - Damn, Ill take another - This is our lightest beer. A pale, refreshing, highly attenuated lager made from pilsner malts and fermented with a classic German yeast. It has a delicate malty flavor with very low bitterness. A perfect pairing with a par round of golf.

Oktoberfest Märzen

Oktoberfest Märzen

$2.50+

ABV 6% IBU 20 - Our Oktoberfest lager is a rich and malty reddish-copper colored German Marzenbier. It is full bodied with notes of biscuit, toast, and bread. A slight nuttiness and hints of carmel round out the malt profile to make this beer balanced and delicious.

Porter's Porter

Porter's Porter

$2.75+

ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.

Pumpkin Chuck

Pumpkin Chuck

$2.75+

5.6% ABV 22 IBU - We took a light-bodied brown ale with hints of chocolate and infused it with real pumpkin, a blend of spices, vanilla, and lactose.

Schooner NEIPA

Schooner NEIPA

$3.25+

ABV 6.4% IBU 40 A light colored and hazy NEIPA packed with big tropical fruit and pineapple aromas. Low on bitterness but big on flavor. showcasing Citra, Mosaic, and Bru-1 hops.

Vanilla Cream Ale

Vanilla Cream Ale

$2.50+

5.5% ABV 16 IBU - We took a delicious light bodied cream ale and added real honey, honey malt, and vanilla to deliver a wonderfully aromatic and refreshing beer.

Growlers & Howlers

Backbeat Coffee Blonde

Backbeat Coffee Blonde

$18.00+

5.8% ABV 19 IBU - We infused our blonde ale with a Guatemalan roast coffee from our neighbors at Luckmans coffee. Huehuetenango is a sweet and fruity coffee that gives a pronounced coffee flavor without any heavy roast that pairs well with this light beer. Voted Cincinnati's Favorite Beer of 2020 in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dinghy

Dinghy

$18.00+

ABV 4.7% IBU 31 A lighter version of a traditional IPA, lower calorie and lower ABV yet packed with all the citrusy goodness you expect in an IPA. Dinghy is a flavorful yet sessionable summer quaff.

Mulligan American Lager

Mulligan American Lager

$18.00+

4.3% ABV 12 IBU - Damn, Ill take another -- This is our lightest beer. A pale, refreshing, highly attenuated lager made from pilsner malts and fermented with a classic German yeast. It has a delicate malty flavor with very low bitterness. A perfect pairing with a par round of golf.

Porter's Porter

Porter's Porter

$18.00+

ABV 7.2% IBU 30 A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh.

Schooner NEIPA

Schooner NEIPA

$18.00+

ABV 6.4% IBU 40 - A light colored and hazy NEIPA packed with big tropical fruit and pineapple aromas. Low on bitterness but big on flavor. showcasing Citra, Mosaic, and Bru-1 hops.

Vanilla Cream Ale

Vanilla Cream Ale

$18.00+

5.5% ABV 16 IBU - We took a delicious light bodied cream ale and added real honey, honey malt, and vanilla to deliver a wonderfully aromatic and refreshing beer.

Wooden Ship IPA

Wooden Ship IPA

$18.00+

Wooden Ship, our gateway IPA. Low on the bitter, high on the citrus - a hoppy pale ale. ABV 7% IBU 66

Woody's Wheat

Woody's Wheat

$18.00+

5.35% ABV 21 IBU - An Einstein Family Tradition - A lightly hazy, clean, and refreshing American style wheat beer with a light bready and doughy malt character. A unique blend of Japanese and New Zealand hops gives a nice citrus, lime and dill character. Made from 2-row and wheat malts, and Sorachi Ace and Moteuka hops. ABV 5.35% IBU 21

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Award winning craft beer in cans, howlers or growlers. Enjoy gourmet pizzas, salads, appetizers!

Website

Location

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230

Directions

