Big Ash Brewing

Porter's Porter

$2.75 +

ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.