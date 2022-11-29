Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.

409 Reviews

$$

216 Saint Claire Pl

Stevensville, MD 21666

Order Again

Popular Items

BONELESS CHICKEN
WINGS
Fries

COACH'S CHOICE

OYSTER APPETIZER

OYSTER APPETIZER

$18.00

Fresh local battered fried oysters served with cocktail sauce

OYSTER DINNER

OYSTER DINNER

$24.00

freshly battered local oysters, house made coleslaw and fries; served with cocktail sauce

CHESAPEAKE GRILLED CHEESE

$17.00

grilled Texas toast with freshly made crab cake, American cheese & sliced tomato; served with choice of one side

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.00

5 oz. freshly made lump crab cake (broiled or pan-fried) on a Martin’s® Potato Roll; served with a side of tartar and choice of one side. Lettuce and tomato available upon request.

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$26.00

two 5 oz. freshly made lump crab cake (broiled or pan-fried) served with fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce

CRAB/SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.00

jumbo lump crab meat and grilled shrimp in our housemade Alfredo sauce over spaghetti; served with garlic bread

BREAKFAST

'BIGS' BREAKFAST

$13.00

Two Eggs Two slices French Toast Bacon, Sausage or Scrapple Fried Potatoes

FARMER'S BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese on your choice of bread.

FARMER'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Crispy chicken topped with scrambled eggs, bacon & American cheese on choice of bread; served with fried potatoes

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and bacon on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and sausage on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.

Scrapple, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and scrapple on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.

Philly Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and Philly steak on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.

FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

$11.00

3 slices French toast bacon, sausage or scrapple butter & Maple syrup

EXTRA FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

ADD 2 EGGS FRIED

$3.00

ADD 2 EGGS SCRAMBLED

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.00

SIDE SCRAPPLE

$3.00

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$14.00

Always fresh, never frozen chicken wings, fried and tossed in one of our signature wing sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

BONELESS CHICKEN

$13.00

Freshly battered & fried, tossed in one of our signature with sauces; served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

SHRIMP DIPPERS

$13.00

Freshly battered & fried, tossed in one of our signature wing sauces; served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

4-CHEESE POTATO WEDGES

$10.00

Baked potato wedges topped with bacon, Cheddar Jack, Mozzarella, Parmesan and crumbled Bleu cheeses, served with sour cream.

AHI TUNA APP

$15.00

Pan seared with blackening seasoning, sliced and drizzled with wasabi aioli; served with teriyaki sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$13.00

House recipe with tortilla chips

CRAB DIP

$16.00

House recipe served with a soft braided pretzel

CRISPY GREEN BEANS

$10.00

battered and fried green beans with Ranch dressing

EGG ROLLS

$10.00

pork with chopped cabbage, carrots & celery; served with honey teriyaki

FRIED CLAMS

$10.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

Southern Style served with Honey Butter and Apple Jalapeño Jelly

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

MUSSELS MARINARA

$13.00

NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips, melted blended cheeses, diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and chili with salsa & sour cream on the side

PIZZA - CHEESE

$10.00

12” thin crust, house made marinara & Mozzarella cheese

PIZZA - BBQ CHICKEN

$13.00

Ranch dressing, crispy Chicken tossed in our BBQ Sauce, diced Tomatoes, & blended Cheeses

PIZZA - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.00

12" thin crust, bleu cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, blended cheeses & diced tomatoes

PIZZA - PEPPERONI

$12.00

house made marinara, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, pepperoni

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$12.00

Chicken, diced tomatoes & blended cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla, served with salsa and sour cream.

SLIDERS - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.00

3 mini sandwiches on potato rolls; served with Bleu Cheese.

SLIDERS - CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

3 mini sandwiches on potato rolls; served w/pickles.

SOFT BRAIDED PRETZEL

$7.00

Baked and served with honey mustard

BURGERS

Our burgers are 1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patties cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160° on a grilled Pub roll. Substitute any burger with a Veggie burger or grilled chicken. All sandwiches and burgers served with pickles and choice of one side. Lettuce, Tomato & Onion available upon request.

CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty with American cheese on a grilled Pub roll

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty with Cheddar cheese and bacon on a grilled Pub roll

A-1 BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty with sautéed onions, A-1® Steak Sauce and Provolone cheese on a grilled Pub roll

BACON PB PRETZEL BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty with peanut butter and bacon on a baked Pretzel roll

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef pattiy with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on a grilled Pub roll

PATTY MELT

$14.00

1/2 lb. ground beef patty with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and Thousand Island dressing on grilled Rye bread

PRETZEL BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patties cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160° with Swiss and American Cheeses, stone ground honey mustard on a baked pretzel roll

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty with Swiss cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring on a grilled Pub roll

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef pattiy with jalapeños and Monterey Jack cheese on a grilled Pub roll with a side of Southwest Ranch dressing

CHEESE STEAK - AMERICAN

CHEESE STEAK - AMERICAN

$14.00

Philly Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Baked Italian Sub Roll

CHEESE STEAK - BUFFALO

$14.00

Philly steak, Mozzarella cheese and fried onions on a baked Italian sub roll drizzled with Big Bats original wing sauce and crumbled bleu cheese

CHEESE STEAK - CHICAGO

$14.00

Philly steak, Swiss cheese, fried onions, bacon and BBQ sauce on a baked Italian sub roll

CONEY ISLAND DOG

CONEY ISLAND DOG

$11.00

NATHAN’S ® ALL-BEEF HOT DOG with chili, diced onions, blended cheeses on a baked Italian sub roll

NEW YORK DOG

$11.00

NATHAN’S ® ALL-BEEF HOT DOGS with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard on a baked Italian sub roll

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches served with pickles and choice of one side. Lettuce, Tomato & Onion available upon request.

BIG FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

crispy white fish and American cheese on a baked Italian sub roll; with tartar sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

crispy chicken tossed in Big Bats Original wing sauce with blended cheeses on a grilled Pub roll with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and blended cheeses tossed in honey mustard in a flour tortilla

GYRO

$15.00

grilled Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, crumbled feta cheese and house made Tzatziki sauce on grilled pita bread

GYRO - CHICKEN

$15.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, crumbled feta cheese and house made Tzatziki sauce on grilled pita bread

HONEY JALAPENO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

honey drizzled crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, bacon and jalapeño mayo on a baked Pretzel roll

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

meatballs, house made marinara and Mozzarella on a baked Italian sub roll

TUNA STEAK SANDWICH

$18.00

6oz. Ahi Tuna grilled or blackened on a Pub roll with tartar sauce on the side.

TURKEY MELT

$13.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon and honey mustard on a baked Pretzel roll

HAM MELT

$13.00

sliced ham, Swiss cheese, bacon and honey mustard on a baked Pretzel roll

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken ~or~ shrimp, Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan and croutons tossed in gourmet Caesar dressing

CEASAR SALAD - NO MEAT

$10.00

BLACKENED CARIBBEAN SALAD

$17.00

Blackened chicken or shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, crumbled feta & bleu cheese blend with Caribbean Vinaigrette dressing vinaigrette dressing on the side

BUFFALO SALAD

$15.00

a garden salad with crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in Big Bats Original wing sauce with choice of dressing

CHEF SALAD

$15.00

mixed greens, sliced turkey & ham, sliced American and Swiss cheese, cucumbers, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg with choice of dressing

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

grilled chicken or shrimp, Romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and crumbled feta with Gorgonzola Vinaigrette dressing

GREEK SALAD - NO MEAT

$10.00
TEQUILA SALAD

TEQUILA SALAD

$15.00

Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in Big Bats Tequila wing sauce, mixed greens, cilantro corn & black bean salsa, diced tomatoes, blended cheeses and crumbled tortilla chips; served with Southwest Ranch dressing

ENTREES

BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00+

Baby Back Ribs basted with Big Bats BBQ Sauce; served with fries and housemade coleslaw

BURGER MOUND

$14.00

A mound of fries topped with our 1/2 lb. burger smothered in sautéed mushrooms, onions and gravy

CHICKEN FINGER DINNER

$15.00

Freshly battered and fried chicken tenders; served with fries & honey mustard.

FAJITAS

$16.00

Sizzling platter with grilled chicken or shrimp, peppers, onions & Spanish rice; served with warm flour tortillas, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, salsa & sour cream

FISH - N - CHIPS

$15.00

freshly battered white fish with fries, house made coleslaw and tartar sauce

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$15.00

freshly battered shrimp with fries, house made coleslaw and cocktail sauce

SALMON DINNER

$18.00

Pan-seared Salmon, Baked Potato with choice of Green Beans or Broccoli

TUNA STEAK DINNER

$18.00

6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled or blackened; with side salad & vegetable

CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER

$14.00

Served over spaghetti with garlic bread.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.00

Served with garlic bread.

KIDS

Cheeseburger w/Fries & Applesauce

$5.00

Chicken Tenders w/Fries & Applesauce

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries & Applesauce

$5.00

Hot Dog w/Fries, & Applesauce

$5.00

Mac - n - Cheese w/Broccoli & Applesauce

$5.00

Spaghetti & Meatball

$5.00

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Old Bay Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Applesauce

$2.00

SPANISH RICE

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

MAC N CHEESE - Minor League

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE - Major League

$8.00

MAC N CHEESE - BUFFALO

$13.00

Our mac - n - cheese with crispy chicken and our Signature Original wing sauce.

MAC N CHEESE - CHESAPEAKE

$15.00

Our mac - n - cheese with grilled crab meat and Old Bay® Seasoning

SOUP

Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup

Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup

$6.00+
Texas Chili

Texas Chili

$5.00+

DESSERT

BROWNIE BOMB

BROWNIE BOMB

$6.00

A warm rich brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream drizzled with vanilla & chocolate sauces.

SOPAPILLA

$6.00

A fried flour tortilla drizzled with honey & cinnamon topped with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream drizzled with caramel & chocolate sauces.

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.00

16 OZ JARS TO GO

16 oz ORIGINAL

$6.00

16 oz HOT

$6.00

16 oz ATOMIC

$14.00

16 oz BBQ

$6.00

16 oz TEQUILA

$9.00

16 oz HONEY TERIYAKI

$6.00

16 oz GARLIC/OLD BAY

$7.00

16 oz BLEU CHEESE

$6.00

16 oz HONEY MUSTARD

$6.00

16 oz RANCH

$6.00

16 oz SALSA

$4.00
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Big Bats Café has an extensive menu consisting of freshly prepared food coupled with legendary service. Our restaurant provides a visually exciting environment with authentic baseball memorabilia including unique pictures, autographed baseballs and bats, signed jerseys; and, even the bar stools are made out of Rawlings bats and bases. The restaurant boasts numerous flat-screen televisions that enable our fans to enjoy a variety of sports programming. We strive to anticipate our fans ever-evolving tastes by offering unique menu items as well as familiar favorites - known for our burgers and wings and a whole lot more. A Great Place for the Whole Family"!

Website

Location

216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville, MD 21666

Directions

Big Bats Cafe image
Big Bats Cafe image

