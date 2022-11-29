BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Big Bats Café has an extensive menu consisting of freshly prepared food coupled with legendary service. Our restaurant provides a visually exciting environment with authentic baseball memorabilia including unique pictures, autographed baseballs and bats, signed jerseys; and, even the bar stools are made out of Rawlings bats and bases. The restaurant boasts numerous flat-screen televisions that enable our fans to enjoy a variety of sports programming. We strive to anticipate our fans ever-evolving tastes by offering unique menu items as well as familiar favorites - known for our burgers and wings and a whole lot more. A Great Place for the Whole Family"!
216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville, MD 21666