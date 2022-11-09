The Big Bean Durham

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classics

The 420

$9.50

Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.

Big Bean Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Burrito with green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, and avocado.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Two grilled corn tortillas topped with salsa, black beans, black olives, cheddar cheese, two over easy eggs, sour cream and avocado.

Down East French Toast

$10.50

Two pieces of our homemade cinnamon swirl french toast stuffed with maple walnut cream cheese, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and fruit(s) of your choice.

Spock

$11.50

Three egg scramble with green peppers, red onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Topped with hollandaise and served with a side of home fries and toast of your choice.

Senor Homies

$11.00

A large order of our home fries with grilled green peppers, red onions, black beans, black olives, jalapenos, Salsa & cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.

Glacier

$11.25

Sweet potato hash over baby spinach topped with two over easy eggs, served with a side of fruit.

The Hippie

$11.00

French vanilla yogurt topped with homemade granola, almonds, and fresh fruit.

Maroney

$12.75

Quesadilla with chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar, and two scrambled eggs topped with sour cream and avocado, served with home fries.

Phelps

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit topped with two eggs any style and finished with homemade rosemary veggie sausage gravy, Served with home fries.

Dwight

$12.75

Two fried corn tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, grilled chorizo, two over easy eggs, topped with fresh salsa, sour cream, and avocado. Served with home fries

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

$12.00

Grilled burrito stuffed with two scrambled eggs, homemade falafel, tomato and baby spinach, served with tzatziki sauce and a side of home fries.

Ridgemont

$13.00

Breakfast quesadilla with pesto goat cheese, veggie sausage, cheddar, broccoli, spinach, and two scrambled eggs, served with home fries.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$11.75

English muffin topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries.

Eggs Florentine

$12.50

English muffin topped with baby spinach, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, two poached eggs, and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.

The Homer

$12.75

English muffin topped with garlic and herb cream cheese, veggie bacon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.

Irish Benny

$12.50

Buttermilk biscuit topped with hash, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.

The Jareth

$12.75

English muffin topped with horseradish and bacon cream cheese, sauteed mushrooms, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries. Make it a Super Jareth by adding vidalia onions, bacon and a dust of paprika for $2.75

The Smurfette

$12.75

English muffin topped with home made (nut free) basil pesto, tomato, veggie sausage, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with home fries.

The Brooke

$12.50

Grilled olive oil, rosemary, and garlic toast topped with goat cheese, tomato slices, two poached eggs, and basil pesto (nut free) hollandaise, served with home fries.

The Dusty O

$15.50

English muffin topped with scallion cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with home fries.

The Cayman

$12.75

English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs with chipotle hollandaise. Served with Home fries.

Omelets

The Romeo

$12.50

Three egg omelet with avocado, crispy bacon, and Swiss. Topped with home made salsa, served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Veggie Omelet

$12.50

Three egg omelet with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomato, spinach, broccoli, and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

4 Cheese Omelet

$12.50

Three egg omelet with Swiss, provolone, American, and cheddar stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Western

$12.50

Three egg omelet with ham, green peppers, red onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast of your choice.

Ghost Face

$12.50

Three egg omelet stuffed with broccoli, bacon, cheddar, and home fries, topped with sour cream. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Yellowstone

$12.50

Three egg omelet with goat cheese, rosemary, Italian sausage, and roasted red peppers. Served with a side of home fries and your choice of toast.

Pork Bomb-lett

$12.50

Three egg omelet with pulled pork, grilled Vidalia onions, green peppers and mushrooms with American cheese, topped with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with your choice of toast and home fries.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options

Lox Sandwich

$9.50

Cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, smoked salmon

Labyrinth Sandwich

$7.75

Egg, mushrooms, bacon, cheddar, bacon horseradish cream cheese

Gandhi Sandwich

$7.25

Egg, veggie cream cheese, veggie bacon, sliced tomato, and sautéed spinach

Smurf Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, veggie sausage, nut free pesto, sliced tomato

Keywest Sandwich

$7.50

Egg, bacon, sliced cheddar, diced jalapenos, sautéed spinach, and homemade ranch dressing

Create Your Own

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

1 Egg Omelet

$3.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

2 Egg Omelet

$4.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

3 Egg Omelet

$5.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

4 Egg Omelet

$6.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

1 Egg Scramble

$3.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

2 Egg Scramble

$4.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

3 Egg Scramble

$5.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

4 Egg Scramble

$6.25

Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

Just Eggs

Classic breakfast dish! Choose how you would like your eggs and how many. Choose from one of our homemade toasts. Add a side of grilled meat or veggie meat. Feeling hungry? Add a side to go with it! Enjoy!

1 Egg

$3.25

Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.

2 Eggs

$4.25

Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.

3 Eggs

$5.25

Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.

Pancakes & French Toast

Delicious Homemade Pancakes! Choose from a classic stack size or our famous plate size! French toast is thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our signature French mix and grilled. All cakes and French toast are topped with a dollop of butter and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Choose from our variety of toppings and condiments to complement your dish!

1 Stack

$3.75

A classic size made from scratch buttermilk pancake. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.

2 Stack

$6.50

2 classic size made from scratch buttermilk pancakes. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.

Plate Size Cake

$6.00

Feeling up to it? A Plate size made from scratch buttermilk pancake. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.

1 French Toast

$3.75

Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!

2 French Toast

$6.50

Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!

3 French Toast

$9.75

Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!

4 French Toast

$12.00

Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!

Just For Kids

Classic PB&J with your choice of our homemade bread and jelly. Served with a small mixed fruit.

1 Kid's Pancake

$3.00

Kids size buttermilk pancake topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.

2 Kid's Pancakes

$5.00

2 Kids size buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.

Mini Hippie

$5.00

Small parfait with vanilla yogurt, homemade granola, mixed fruits and almonds

Kid's Scramble

$4.25

1 egg scramble with your choice of toast and small mixed fruit.

Kid's Omelet

$5.50

1 egg omelet with your choice of 1 meat and 1 cheese. Comes with your choice of toast and a small mixed fruit.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids grilled cheese with your choice of homemade bread and cheese. Served with a small mixed fruit.

Kid's PB&J

$5.00

Classic PB&J on your choice of homemade bread and jelly. Served with a small mixed fruit.

Kids Turkey or Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey or ham land cheese sandwich on your choice of homemade bread. Choose from a wide variety of extras and condiments to add to your sandwich. Served with a small mixed fruit.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Plain cheese quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Choose from a wide variety of additional ingredients to create your own quesadilla! Served with a small mixed fruit.

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$6.00

Fresh smashed avocado , salt, pepper. and sesame seeds on your choice of a thick cut piece of homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1

Nova Toast

$10.00

Fresh smashed avocado, smoked salmon, sliced red onion, fresh tomatoes, and capers. Served on your choice of thick cut homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1

Apollo Toast

$7.75

Fresh smashed avocado, crisp spinach, fresh tomato, and Feta. Served on your choice of thick cut homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1

Diablo Toast

$7.25

Fresh smashed avocado, with crispy bacon and sriracha. Served on your choice of our thick cut homemade toast. Top with a sunny egg $1

Quesadillas & Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar wrapped in a tortilla topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Add meat $3 Add house braised pork $4

Ridgewrap

$10.75

Grilled Burrito with scrambled egg, veggie sausage, nut free-pesto goat cheese, spinach and cheddar cheese

Ghostwrap

$10.50

Grilled burrito with scrambled egg, bacon, broccoli, cheddar cheese and homefries. Served with a side of sour cream

Green Chile

$10.50

Grilled burrito with scrambled egg, house braised pork, home fries, salsa, cheddar cheese, and our green chili sauce.

Main Street Quesadilla

$12.00

Herb Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, onion, garlic, spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa and sour cream and served with your choice of side

Odiorne Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo grilled chicken quesadilla with tomato, scallions, mozzarella and American cheese. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side

Babe Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla with Chipotle BBQ Aioli, red onion, jalapeno and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side

Steak Bomb Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla with grilled shaved steak, mushrooms, Vidalias, green peppers, Cheddar and American cheese. Topped with our homemade roasted garlic aioli and served with your choice of side

Totchos

Morning Tots

$13.00

Tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, scallion and sriracha ketchup

Border Tots

$14.00

Tater tots topped with chorizo, cheese sauce, jalapenos, ranch and scallion

Smoked Tots

$14.00

Tater tots topped with pulled pork, pickled red onion, chipotle BBQ aioli, goat cheese and scallion

Garden Tots

$13.00

Topped with grilled mushroom, red onion, spinach, feta, garlic, roasted red peppers, and rosemary, topped with a roasted garlic aioli drizzle.

Basket o' Tots

$8.00

Tater tots served with sriracha ketchup, chipotle BBQ and roasted garlic aioli

Melts & Flatbreads

The Lisa

$10.00

Flatbread with homemade nut free pesto, tomato, scrambled egg and mozzarella. Served with your choice of side

The Cooper

$10.00

Flatbread with fresh salsa, scrambled egg, cheddar, sour cream and avocado. Served with your choice of side

Lambda

$10.00

Rosemary garlic oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, rosemary and veggie sausage with our house cheese blend.

The Godfather

$10.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Flatbread with red onion, tomato, and our house cheese blend. Finished with a bleu cheese drizzle

The Blue

$10.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, cheese sauce and our house cheese blend. Topped with sriracha ketchup.

Frank The Tank

$10.00

Bacon, home fries, cheese sauce and our house cheese blend topped with scallions and sour cream.

Salsa Melt

$8.00

Open faced melt on bagel, english muffin, or toast of your choice. Topped with plain cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted cheddar. Topped with avocado and served with your choice of side

Veggie Melt

$8.00

Open faced melt on your choice of Bagel, English muffin, or Homemade Toast. Topped with veggie cream cheese, sliced tomato, melted provolone, and sprouts. Served with a side of your choice

Garlic Melt

$8.50

Open faced melt on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or homemade toast. Topped with garlic and herb cream cheese, sautéed spinach, crispy bacon, and melted provolone, Served with your choice of side

Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$9.00

2 tacos with homemade chorizo, home fries, cheddar, shredded lettuce and salsa. Served with tortilla chips

Pork Tacos

$10.00

2 tacos with braised pulled pork, home fries, pickled red onions, jalapenos, feta and salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips

Steak Tacos

$11.00

2 tacos with grilled shaved steak, black beans, red onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and avocado, drizzled with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with tortilla chips

Spocko Tacos

$9.00

2 tacos with scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, sausage, green pepper, red onion and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Sandwiches

The Big Bean Club

$12.00

Triple Decker sandwich with tuna, turkey, or ham. American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of homemade bread. Served with your choice of side.

Super Hummus Wrap

$11.25

Homemade Hummus, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, onion, tomato, and sprouts served on a pesto wrap. Served with your choice of side.

The Cali

$11.50

Turkey, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, tomato and sprouts on your choice of homemade toasted bread. Served with your choice of side

The Emma

$11.00

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, provolone cheese and homemade nut free basil pesto aioli. On your choice of homemade toast or wrap. Served with your choice of side

The Northern Spy

$12.00

Grilled Cheese with shaved ham, sautéed apples and red onions, Cheddar cheese and dijon mustard on your choice of bread.

Grilled Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled wrap with herb marinated chicken, spinach, carrots, onions, provolone and homemade ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side

Tuna Melt

$11.75

Open faced melt on your choice of Bagel, english muffin, or our homemade toast. Topped with Tuna, sliced tomato, melted provolone and sprouts. Served with your choice of side

Vblt

$11.50

Veggie BLT with veggie bacon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, and mayo on your choice of homemade bread or wrap. Served with your choice of side.

The Lemmy

$12.50

Grilled Cheese with shaved steak, mushrooms, tomato, crispy bacon and rich bleu cheese crumbles on your choice of homemade bread. Served with your choice of side

Topanga

$13.00

Herb marinated chicken, crispy bacon, nut free pesto, fresh sliced tomato and mozzarella with your choice of our grilled homemade bread. Served with your choice of side

CYO Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Create your perfect grilled cheese with all of our fresh veggies, grilled meats or veggie meats, and any of our delicious made from scratch sauces! All on our grilled homemade bread with American and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side

Salads or Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine, herb marinated grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh tomato, tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. Wraps come with your choice of side

Mighty Quinn

$13.00

Spring mix, goat cheese, maple walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, and grilled chicken with a side of homemade balsamic dressing. Wraps come tossed in balsamic unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, green pepper, sprouts, and avocado with your choice of dressing on the side. Choose from any of our grilled meats or cheeses to add to your salad! Wraps come tossed in dressing unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

House marinated buffalo grilled chicken with romaine, tomato, onion, bacon, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side. Wraps come tossed in dressing unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side.

Specials

Larry

$15.00

Benedict on English muffin with sage and toasted almond cream cheese, grilled turkey sausage, goat cheese, over easy eggs and finished with a blackberry lemon holly. Served with Home fries. $15

Moe

$14.50

Breakfast sandwich on thin sliced French toast with maple walnut cream cheese, grilled apples, egg, bacon and cheddar. Served with sweet fries and choice of chipotle BBQ aioli or maple Cinnamon dip. $14.50

Curly

$14.00

Southwest breakfast poutine over shoestring fries with scrambled eggs, grilled taco meat, vidalias, black beans, drizzled with homemade cheese sauce & taco sauce. Topped with a scoop of our avo mix and sour cream. $14

Shemp

$15.00Out of stock

Avocado toast on your choice of homemade bread topped with fresh grilled salmon cake, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber and finished with a habanero Dijon drizzle. $15

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$7.25

Vanilla yogurt, pumpkin puree, banana, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, milk. 16oz $7.25

Sides & Such

Side of Butter

$0.50

Homemade Muffin

$2.75

Bagel

$1.75

Toast

$1.75

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Home Fries

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side Seasonal Salad

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Hash

$3.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.75

Side of Chips & Hummus

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Side of Veggie Bacon

$4.00

Side of Chorizo

$4.00

Side of Italian

$4.00

Side of Hash

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Small Oatmeal

$3.00

Large Oatmeal

$4.00

Small Oatmeal with Fruit Topping

$6.00

Large Oatmeal with Fruit Topping

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Side of Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Side of Holly

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Bullet of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Bullet of Flavor Cream Cheese

$2.00

Loaf of Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Large Seasonal

$7.00

Plain 1 Lb Cream Cheese

$7.00

Plain 1/2 Lb Cream Cheese

$3.50

Flavor 1/2 Lb Cream Cheese

$4.25

Flavor 1 Lb Cream Cheese

$8.50

Side Falafel

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

Side of Hummus

$1.50

Coffee / Tea / More

Iced Morning Blend Coffee

$3.00+

Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.

Hot Moring Blend Coffee

$2.75+

Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.

Latte

$3.75+

Fresh brewed espresso with steamed milk and light foam.

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Organic Chai mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Fresh brewed espresso mixed with rich chocolate milk or a substitute of your choice.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Brewed to order Green Matcha tea mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.

Cappucino

$3.75+

Fresh brewed espresso mixed with milk heavily foamed. Iced will have little foam.

Americano

$3.25+

Fresh brewed espresso mixed with hot or iced water and additions of your choosing.

Espresso

$2.00+

White Heron Hot Tea

$3.00+

Choose from a variety of organic White Heron teas.

White Heron Ice Tea

$3.25+

White Heron Organic Tea brewed fresh and served cold!

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Smoothies

Banana, mango, and pineapple blended with coconut and Oj

Create your own Smoothie!

$6.25+

Choose from a variety of fruits to blend with your choice of juice and a dash of vanilla yogurt.

Green Smoothie

$6.25+

A delicious and healthy combination of peach, mango, banana, carrot, cucumber, and spinach with a dash of vanilla yogurt and your choice of juice.

Berry Bliss

$6.25+

Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, and blackberry blended with cranberry and a dash of vanilla yogurt

Islander

$6.25+

Banana, mango, and pineapple with coconut and orange juice.

Juice and Milk

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottle Lemonade Minute Maid

$2.50

Bottle Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Fanta Orange

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.50

V8

$3.00

AHA Rasp Acia Seltzer

$2.25Out of stock

Honest Peach Tea

$2.50

Honest Green Tea

$2.50

Reign Energy Drink

$5.25

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!

Website

Location

8 Jenkins court, Durham, NH 03824

Directions

Gallery
The Big Bean Durham image
The Big Bean Durham image

