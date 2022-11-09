The Big Bean Durham
No reviews yet
8 Jenkins court
Durham, NH 03824
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Classics
The 420
Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.
Big Bean Breakfast
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.
Breakfast Burrito
Burrito with green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, and avocado.
Huevos Rancheros
Two grilled corn tortillas topped with salsa, black beans, black olives, cheddar cheese, two over easy eggs, sour cream and avocado.
Down East French Toast
Two pieces of our homemade cinnamon swirl french toast stuffed with maple walnut cream cheese, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and fruit(s) of your choice.
Spock
Three egg scramble with green peppers, red onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Topped with hollandaise and served with a side of home fries and toast of your choice.
Senor Homies
A large order of our home fries with grilled green peppers, red onions, black beans, black olives, jalapenos, Salsa & cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
Glacier
Sweet potato hash over baby spinach topped with two over easy eggs, served with a side of fruit.
The Hippie
French vanilla yogurt topped with homemade granola, almonds, and fresh fruit.
Maroney
Quesadilla with chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar, and two scrambled eggs topped with sour cream and avocado, served with home fries.
Phelps
Buttermilk biscuit topped with two eggs any style and finished with homemade rosemary veggie sausage gravy, Served with home fries.
Dwight
Two fried corn tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, grilled chorizo, two over easy eggs, topped with fresh salsa, sour cream, and avocado. Served with home fries
Wouldn’t It Be Nice
Grilled burrito stuffed with two scrambled eggs, homemade falafel, tomato and baby spinach, served with tzatziki sauce and a side of home fries.
Ridgemont
Breakfast quesadilla with pesto goat cheese, veggie sausage, cheddar, broccoli, spinach, and two scrambled eggs, served with home fries.
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries.
Eggs Florentine
English muffin topped with baby spinach, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, two poached eggs, and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.
The Homer
English muffin topped with garlic and herb cream cheese, veggie bacon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.
Irish Benny
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hash, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.
The Jareth
English muffin topped with horseradish and bacon cream cheese, sauteed mushrooms, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries. Make it a Super Jareth by adding vidalia onions, bacon and a dust of paprika for $2.75
The Smurfette
English muffin topped with home made (nut free) basil pesto, tomato, veggie sausage, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with home fries.
The Brooke
Grilled olive oil, rosemary, and garlic toast topped with goat cheese, tomato slices, two poached eggs, and basil pesto (nut free) hollandaise, served with home fries.
The Dusty O
English muffin topped with scallion cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with home fries.
The Cayman
English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs with chipotle hollandaise. Served with Home fries.
Omelets
The Romeo
Three egg omelet with avocado, crispy bacon, and Swiss. Topped with home made salsa, served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Veggie Omelet
Three egg omelet with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomato, spinach, broccoli, and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
4 Cheese Omelet
Three egg omelet with Swiss, provolone, American, and cheddar stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Western
Three egg omelet with ham, green peppers, red onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and toast of your choice.
Ghost Face
Three egg omelet stuffed with broccoli, bacon, cheddar, and home fries, topped with sour cream. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Yellowstone
Three egg omelet with goat cheese, rosemary, Italian sausage, and roasted red peppers. Served with a side of home fries and your choice of toast.
Pork Bomb-lett
Three egg omelet with pulled pork, grilled Vidalia onions, green peppers and mushrooms with American cheese, topped with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with your choice of toast and home fries.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
Lox Sandwich
Cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, smoked salmon
Labyrinth Sandwich
Egg, mushrooms, bacon, cheddar, bacon horseradish cream cheese
Gandhi Sandwich
Egg, veggie cream cheese, veggie bacon, sliced tomato, and sautéed spinach
Smurf Sandwich
Egg, veggie sausage, nut free pesto, sliced tomato
Keywest Sandwich
Egg, bacon, sliced cheddar, diced jalapenos, sautéed spinach, and homemade ranch dressing
Create Your Own
1 Egg Omelet
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
2 Egg Omelet
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
3 Egg Omelet
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
4 Egg Omelet
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
1 Egg Scramble
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
2 Egg Scramble
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
3 Egg Scramble
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
4 Egg Scramble
Choose from a wide variety of options to create your perfect omelet or scramble! Also choose from one of our homemade toasts. Don't forget to add a side to go with it! Enjoy!
Just Eggs
1 Egg
Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.
2 Eggs
Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.
3 Eggs
Classic breakfast dish with eggs any style, side of meat if you choose, and a choice of our homemade toast. Feeling hungry? Add one of our delicious sides to fill you up.
Pancakes & French Toast
1 Stack
A classic size made from scratch buttermilk pancake. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.
2 Stack
2 classic size made from scratch buttermilk pancakes. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.
Plate Size Cake
Feeling up to it? A Plate size made from scratch buttermilk pancake. Choose from any of our topping choices to complement your cake.
1 French Toast
Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!
2 French Toast
Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!
3 French Toast
Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!
4 French Toast
Thick cut homemade cinnamon swirl bread dunked in our made daily French mix and grilled. Choose from any of our toppings to complement your toast!
Just For Kids
1 Kid's Pancake
Kids size buttermilk pancake topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.
2 Kid's Pancakes
2 Kids size buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powered sugar. Choose from any of our toppings or condiments.
Mini Hippie
Small parfait with vanilla yogurt, homemade granola, mixed fruits and almonds
Kid's Scramble
1 egg scramble with your choice of toast and small mixed fruit.
Kid's Omelet
1 egg omelet with your choice of 1 meat and 1 cheese. Comes with your choice of toast and a small mixed fruit.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese with your choice of homemade bread and cheese. Served with a small mixed fruit.
Kid's PB&J
Classic PB&J on your choice of homemade bread and jelly. Served with a small mixed fruit.
Kids Turkey or Ham Sandwich
Turkey or ham land cheese sandwich on your choice of homemade bread. Choose from a wide variety of extras and condiments to add to your sandwich. Served with a small mixed fruit.
Cheese Quesadilla
Plain cheese quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Choose from a wide variety of additional ingredients to create your own quesadilla! Served with a small mixed fruit.
Avocado Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
Fresh smashed avocado , salt, pepper. and sesame seeds on your choice of a thick cut piece of homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1
Nova Toast
Fresh smashed avocado, smoked salmon, sliced red onion, fresh tomatoes, and capers. Served on your choice of thick cut homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1
Apollo Toast
Fresh smashed avocado, crisp spinach, fresh tomato, and Feta. Served on your choice of thick cut homemade toast Top with a sunny egg $1
Diablo Toast
Fresh smashed avocado, with crispy bacon and sriracha. Served on your choice of our thick cut homemade toast. Top with a sunny egg $1
Quesadillas & Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar wrapped in a tortilla topped with fresh salsa, sour cream and avocado. Add meat $3 Add house braised pork $4
Ridgewrap
Grilled Burrito with scrambled egg, veggie sausage, nut free-pesto goat cheese, spinach and cheddar cheese
Ghostwrap
Grilled burrito with scrambled egg, bacon, broccoli, cheddar cheese and homefries. Served with a side of sour cream
Green Chile
Grilled burrito with scrambled egg, house braised pork, home fries, salsa, cheddar cheese, and our green chili sauce.
Main Street Quesadilla
Herb Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, onion, garlic, spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa and sour cream and served with your choice of side
Odiorne Quesadilla
Buffalo grilled chicken quesadilla with tomato, scallions, mozzarella and American cheese. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side
Babe Quesadilla
Pulled Pork Quesadilla with Chipotle BBQ Aioli, red onion, jalapeno and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side
Steak Bomb Quesadilla
Quesadilla with grilled shaved steak, mushrooms, Vidalias, green peppers, Cheddar and American cheese. Topped with our homemade roasted garlic aioli and served with your choice of side
Totchos
Morning Tots
Tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, scallion and sriracha ketchup
Border Tots
Tater tots topped with chorizo, cheese sauce, jalapenos, ranch and scallion
Smoked Tots
Tater tots topped with pulled pork, pickled red onion, chipotle BBQ aioli, goat cheese and scallion
Garden Tots
Topped with grilled mushroom, red onion, spinach, feta, garlic, roasted red peppers, and rosemary, topped with a roasted garlic aioli drizzle.
Basket o' Tots
Tater tots served with sriracha ketchup, chipotle BBQ and roasted garlic aioli
Melts & Flatbreads
The Lisa
Flatbread with homemade nut free pesto, tomato, scrambled egg and mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
The Cooper
Flatbread with fresh salsa, scrambled egg, cheddar, sour cream and avocado. Served with your choice of side
Lambda
Rosemary garlic oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, rosemary and veggie sausage with our house cheese blend.
The Godfather
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Flatbread with red onion, tomato, and our house cheese blend. Finished with a bleu cheese drizzle
The Blue
Scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, cheese sauce and our house cheese blend. Topped with sriracha ketchup.
Frank The Tank
Bacon, home fries, cheese sauce and our house cheese blend topped with scallions and sour cream.
Salsa Melt
Open faced melt on bagel, english muffin, or toast of your choice. Topped with plain cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted cheddar. Topped with avocado and served with your choice of side
Veggie Melt
Open faced melt on your choice of Bagel, English muffin, or Homemade Toast. Topped with veggie cream cheese, sliced tomato, melted provolone, and sprouts. Served with a side of your choice
Garlic Melt
Open faced melt on your choice of bagel, English muffin, or homemade toast. Topped with garlic and herb cream cheese, sautéed spinach, crispy bacon, and melted provolone, Served with your choice of side
Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
2 tacos with homemade chorizo, home fries, cheddar, shredded lettuce and salsa. Served with tortilla chips
Pork Tacos
2 tacos with braised pulled pork, home fries, pickled red onions, jalapenos, feta and salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips
Steak Tacos
2 tacos with grilled shaved steak, black beans, red onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and avocado, drizzled with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with tortilla chips
Spocko Tacos
2 tacos with scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, sausage, green pepper, red onion and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with tortilla chips
Sandwiches
The Big Bean Club
Triple Decker sandwich with tuna, turkey, or ham. American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of homemade bread. Served with your choice of side.
Super Hummus Wrap
Homemade Hummus, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, onion, tomato, and sprouts served on a pesto wrap. Served with your choice of side.
The Cali
Turkey, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, tomato and sprouts on your choice of homemade toasted bread. Served with your choice of side
The Emma
Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, provolone cheese and homemade nut free basil pesto aioli. On your choice of homemade toast or wrap. Served with your choice of side
The Northern Spy
Grilled Cheese with shaved ham, sautéed apples and red onions, Cheddar cheese and dijon mustard on your choice of bread.
Grilled Ranch Wrap
Grilled wrap with herb marinated chicken, spinach, carrots, onions, provolone and homemade ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
Tuna Melt
Open faced melt on your choice of Bagel, english muffin, or our homemade toast. Topped with Tuna, sliced tomato, melted provolone and sprouts. Served with your choice of side
Vblt
Veggie BLT with veggie bacon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, and mayo on your choice of homemade bread or wrap. Served with your choice of side.
The Lemmy
Grilled Cheese with shaved steak, mushrooms, tomato, crispy bacon and rich bleu cheese crumbles on your choice of homemade bread. Served with your choice of side
Topanga
Herb marinated chicken, crispy bacon, nut free pesto, fresh sliced tomato and mozzarella with your choice of our grilled homemade bread. Served with your choice of side
CYO Grilled Cheese
Create your perfect grilled cheese with all of our fresh veggies, grilled meats or veggie meats, and any of our delicious made from scratch sauces! All on our grilled homemade bread with American and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side
Salads or Wraps
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine, herb marinated grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh tomato, tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. Wraps come with your choice of side
Mighty Quinn
Spring mix, goat cheese, maple walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, and grilled chicken with a side of homemade balsamic dressing. Wraps come tossed in balsamic unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, green pepper, sprouts, and avocado with your choice of dressing on the side. Choose from any of our grilled meats or cheeses to add to your salad! Wraps come tossed in dressing unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side
Buffalo Chicken
House marinated buffalo grilled chicken with romaine, tomato, onion, bacon, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and your choice of homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side. Wraps come tossed in dressing unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side.
Specials
Larry
Benedict on English muffin with sage and toasted almond cream cheese, grilled turkey sausage, goat cheese, over easy eggs and finished with a blackberry lemon holly. Served with Home fries. $15
Moe
Breakfast sandwich on thin sliced French toast with maple walnut cream cheese, grilled apples, egg, bacon and cheddar. Served with sweet fries and choice of chipotle BBQ aioli or maple Cinnamon dip. $14.50
Curly
Southwest breakfast poutine over shoestring fries with scrambled eggs, grilled taco meat, vidalias, black beans, drizzled with homemade cheese sauce & taco sauce. Topped with a scoop of our avo mix and sour cream. $14
Shemp
Avocado toast on your choice of homemade bread topped with fresh grilled salmon cake, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber and finished with a habanero Dijon drizzle. $15
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Vanilla yogurt, pumpkin puree, banana, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, milk. 16oz $7.25
Sides & Such
Side of Butter
Homemade Muffin
Bagel
Toast
Buttermilk Biscuit
English Muffin
Home Fries
Fruit Cup
Side Seasonal Salad
Side of Sweet Potato Hash
Basket of Sweet Fries
Side of Chips & Hummus
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Veggie Sausage
Side of Veggie Bacon
Side of Chorizo
Side of Italian
Side of Hash
Side of Ham
Side of Avocado
Small Oatmeal
Large Oatmeal
Small Oatmeal with Fruit Topping
Large Oatmeal with Fruit Topping
Fruit Bowl
Side of Real Maple Syrup
Side of Salsa
Side of Holly
Side of Sour Cream
Side Bullet of Cream Cheese
Side Bullet of Flavor Cream Cheese
Loaf of Bread
Large Seasonal
Plain 1 Lb Cream Cheese
Plain 1/2 Lb Cream Cheese
Flavor 1/2 Lb Cream Cheese
Flavor 1 Lb Cream Cheese
Side Falafel
Smoked Salmon
Biscuit & Gravy
Side of Hummus
Coffee / Tea / More
Iced Morning Blend Coffee
Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.
Hot Moring Blend Coffee
Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.
Latte
Fresh brewed espresso with steamed milk and light foam.
Chai Latte
Organic Chai mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.
Mocha Latte
Fresh brewed espresso mixed with rich chocolate milk or a substitute of your choice.
Matcha Latte
Brewed to order Green Matcha tea mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.
Cappucino
Fresh brewed espresso mixed with milk heavily foamed. Iced will have little foam.
Americano
Fresh brewed espresso mixed with hot or iced water and additions of your choosing.
Espresso
White Heron Hot Tea
Choose from a variety of organic White Heron teas.
White Heron Ice Tea
White Heron Organic Tea brewed fresh and served cold!
Hot Chocolate
Smoothies
Create your own Smoothie!
Choose from a variety of fruits to blend with your choice of juice and a dash of vanilla yogurt.
Green Smoothie
A delicious and healthy combination of peach, mango, banana, carrot, cucumber, and spinach with a dash of vanilla yogurt and your choice of juice.
Berry Bliss
Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, and blackberry blended with cranberry and a dash of vanilla yogurt
Islander
Banana, mango, and pineapple with coconut and orange juice.
Juice and Milk
Bottled Drinks
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!
8 Jenkins court, Durham, NH 03824