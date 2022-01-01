Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Big creek bar b q

107 Reviews

$$$

613 Blakeslee Blvd Dr east

Lehighton, PA 18235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Drums

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

50/50 Sandwich

$12.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Beef Brisket sliders

$14.99

Ribs

1/2 Rack

$19.99Out of stock

Full Rack

$31.99Out of stock

Chicken

Drums

$7.99

Loaded Up Potatoes

Potato 50/50

$14.99

Potato Beef

$14.99

Potato Pork

$11.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Beans

$3.99

Sweet Potato (w/ butter)

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Pints/Quarts

Pint of Pork

$15.99

Pint of Brisket

$25.99

Pint of 50/50

$20.99

Quart of Pork

$31.99

Quart of Beef

$51.99

Specials

Bacon Loaded Potato

Bacon Loaded Potato

$11.99Out of stock

(Friday Saturday Sunday)

Pulled Chicken

$9.50

Sunday

Burnt rib tips

$12.99Out of stock

Flying Pig

$9.50

Sunday special. Layer of pulled chicken and a layer of pulled pork on a sandwich.

Homemade Sauce

Pint of Sweet Apple sauce

$7.50Out of stock

Pint of Angry Irish sauce

$9.00Out of stock

Pint of Carolina White Sauce

$7.50Out of stock

Pint of Gold rush

$7.50Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barbecue Restaurant

Location

613 Blakeslee Blvd Dr east, Lehighton, PA 18235

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gorge Eatery
orange star4.5 • 121
500 Bridge St Weissport, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
orange starNo Reviews
125 East Broad Street Tamaqua, PA 18252
View restaurantnext
Hops Fogelsville
orange star4.3 • 1,340
7921 Main St Fogelsville, PA 18051
View restaurantnext
Chris' Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 277
5635 Tilghman St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Hops at the Paddock
orange star4.1 • 947
1945 W Columbia St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lehighton

The Gorge Eatery
orange star4.5 • 121
500 Bridge St Weissport, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehighton
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston