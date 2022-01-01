Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Dipper Creamery Tulsa

551 Reviews

$

1124 south Lewis Ave

Tulsa, OK 74104

Order Again

Scoops

Single Scoop

Single Scoop

$3.75

4 oz cup of your choice of ice cream

Double Scoop

Double Scoop

$4.99

8 oz cup of your choice of ice cream

Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop

$6.25

Three scoops of your choice of ice cream

3 Scoop Flight

3 Scoop Flight

$4.50

3 mini scoops. Perfect for sampling and small portions.

6 Scoop Flight

6 Scoop Flight

$7.50

6 not so mini scoops of any of our flavors. It's a great sampler or a platter? Your choice.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of cookie - one scoop of ice cream

Float

Float

$5.50

Two scoops of ice cream - Choice of soda - Whipped cream - Comes with a straw - 16oz cup

Pint

Pint

$7.99

A hand packed pint for sharing or just for you.

Sundaes

The Classic

$5.50

Madagascar Vanilla Bean, hot caramel and fudge, candied pecans, whipped cream and a cherry

The Carmella

$5.50

Salted caramel with ganache ice cream, hot caramel and fudge, cocoa nubs, whipped cream, and a cherry

The Bee's Knees

$5.50

Honeycomb lavender ice cream whipped with lemon curd, whipped cream and a cherry

MYO Sundae

$5.50

One scoop, a sauce, a dry topping, whipped cream and a cherry

Toppings and Cones

Cake Cone

$0.50

One Joy cake cone

Candied Pecans

$0.75

Sweet candied pecans in a 2 oz cup

Caramel

$0.75

2 oz cup of warm Ghirardelli caramel

Cherry

$0.25

One cherry - these cherries are good. Seriously.

Cocoa Nib

$0.50

2 oz cup of cocoa nibs

Cookie

$1.25

A cookie!

Fudge

$0.75

2 oz cup of warm Ghirardelli fudge

Gummy Bears

$0.50

4 oz cup of gummy bears

Whipped Cream

$0.75

4 oz cup of homemade whipped cream

Lemon Curd

$0.75

2 oz cup of Lemon Curd

Marshmallows

$0.50

2 oz cup of marshmallow sauce

Nutella

$0.75

2 oz cup of warm Nutella

Oreo Pieces

$0.50

2 oz cup of Oreo pieces

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.50

2 oz cup of rainbow sprinkles

Reece's Crumble

$0.50

2 oz cup of delicious Reece's Pieces

Sweet Coconut Shavings

$0.50

2 oz cup of coconut shavings

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.25

Cold Dasani water bottle

Rootbeer

$1.25

A can of cold AW rootbeer

Coca Cola

$1.25

A can of cold coca cola

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our ice cream is made right here in Tulsa at Mother Road Market. We use locally sourced and high quality ingredients to bring you an amazing ice cream. - In order to avoid any cross contamination with foods that cause allergic reactions, we will use separate scoops and utensils when handling our products by request. Our ice cream is made in a facility that also uses tree nuts, peanuts, and gluten.

Website

Location

1124 south Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

Directions

