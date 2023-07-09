  • Home
A map showing the location of Big E's Famous Mac and Cheese 2223 N WESTSHORE BLV 1002A

Big E's Famous Mac and Cheese 2223 N WESTSHORE BLV 1002A

No reviews yet

2223 N WESTSHORE BLV 1002A

TAMPA, FL 33607

SIDES

Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.50

French Fries

$3.75

Mozzerlla Sticks

$7.50

Cookies

$2.50

DRINKS

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$2.50

COCA COLA FOUNTAIN

$2.50

CHEF INSPIRED MAC BOWLS

OG MAC

$9.00

OG - Stared in 2005. Mac with our scratch made cheese sauce, Italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese .

Notorious P.I.G

$12.00

Mac and Cheese with our sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork and sauteed onions.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

Straight out of Queen City. Mac and Cheese with hand breaded fried chicken drizzled with Buffalo wing sauce and crumbly blue cheese.

Virgina Sizzler

$12.00

Inspired by big brother's base in Fort Lee, Mac and Cheese topped with Virginia ham, sauteed onions, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.

Al Forno Pizza

$12.00

Mac and Cheese, marinara, mozzarella, lots of peperoni.

Mac Of The Day

$12.00

Inspired daily, contact us @813-833-2447 to find out what's new!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beautifully Inspired Goodness. Scratch made Mac and Cheese that brings back nostalgic memories from your childhood. Create world class flavors with tons of toppings, meats and sauces .

Location

2223 N WESTSHORE BLV 1002A, TAMPA, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

