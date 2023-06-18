Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Big Fish Wings & Things 817 FRANKLIN SE

817 FRANKLIN SE

GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507

Popular Items

Ocean Perch

$9.99+

Cauliflower

$4.99+

6 Traditional Wing Dings

$7.99

Food

Fish

Big Fish! Not swimming with the little fish.

Ocean Perch

$9.99+

Catfish Fillets

$11.99+

Catfish Nuggets

$9.99+

Walleye

$12.99+

Tilapia

$9.99+

Bluegill

$15.99+

Catfish Steak

$11.99+

Smelt

$8.99+

Shellfish

BIG jumbo shrimps cooked to perfection.

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99+

Wing Dings

Delicious cooked to order hand breaded chicken wings with BIG flavor.

3 Traditional Wing Dings

$4.99

6 Traditional Wing Dings

$7.99

12 Traditional Wing Dings

$13.99

24 Traditional Wing Dings

$26.99

50 Traditional Wing Dings

$46.99

100 Traditional Wing Dings

$86.99

Whole Wings

Big Full Wings

3 Traditional Wings

$7.99

6 Traditional Wings

$12.99

12 Traditional Wings

$21.99

24 Traditional Wings

$36.99

50 Traditional Wings

$70.99

100 Traditional Wings

$125.99

Boneless Wings

3 Boneless Wings

$3.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

24 Boneless Wings

$25.99

50 Boneless Wings

$45.99

100 Boneless Wings

$85.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders

$7.99

6 Tenders

$12.99

12 Tenders

$22.99

24 Tenders

$42.99

50 Tenders

$74.99

Chicken & Waffles

Our signature dish. Sugary waffle contrasted with a unique and deliciously seasoned chicken breast.

Classic Chicken & Waffles

$8.99

TJ's Platter's

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Salmon Croquettes

$12.99

Baskets

#1

$13.99

#2

$13.99

#3

$13.99

#4

$13.99

Big Basket

Add Fries and a drink for $2.29

Basket

$1.99

Make any meal a Big Basket Basket comes with fries and a drink

Sides

French Fries

$3.99+

Cauliflower

$4.99+

Mushrooms

$4.99+

Okra

$4.99+

Salmon Croquettes

$12.99

Spaghetti

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Desserts

Cake

$2.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.75+

Drinks

Homemade Sweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can of pop

$1.00

Weekend Menu

Chicken & Waffles

Classic Chicken & Waffles

$10.99+

The Right Choice

$10.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A celebration of Grand Rapids' cultural diversity, Big Fish is a unique fast food establishment formed in order to bring people together through delicious foods.

Website

Location

817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507

Directions

