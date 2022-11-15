Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Bigfoot Grille

269 Reviews

$$

525 S Main St

Lebanon, OR 97355

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD - A - BURGER
MEDUSA
CHICKEN STRIPS

SPECIALS

Check out this tab before you order! We always have fun specials going on with great deals!

Tuesday Sliders

$2.50

Tuesday only get our sliders for $2.50 each

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00Out of stock

Open Face Chili Burger With No Side

$17.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$10.00

Salad And Soup

$10.00

STARTERS, BASKETS & SIDES

BASIC BIGFOOT BURGER BASKET

$12.00
CHEESY BREAD

$6.00

Our hoagie roll with our house parmesan butter topped with parmesan cheese, cheddar jack cheese and all spice, Cut into 8 slices and served with Marinara sauce.

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

Comes with 3 chicken strips, a side and 2 dipping sauces of choice

DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

6 individual pickle wedges fried to perfection!

FRIES

$4.50+
JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$6.00

J&C BBQ MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

We've got a new Mac n cheese!

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$4.95+

Small comes with 4 Large comes with 8 Also comes with Marinara and a dipping sauce of choice.

ONION RINGS

$5.00+

small comes with 6 large comes with 12 comes with choice of 2 dipping sauces

SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.00

Sampler platter comes with 8 slices of cheesy bread, 8 mozzarella sticks, and 10 onion rings, Comes with marinara sauce and choice of 2 dipping sauces

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50+

Our crinkle cut style sweet potato fries are unique and worth a try. Comes with 2 dipping sauces of choice.

TOTS

$4.50+

Mmmm...choose between regular tots, garlic butter tots, or cajun tots!

DEEP FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

SALADS

BUILD - A - SALAD

$7.50+

Build your own salad by choosing the type of lettuce, optional protein, toppings and dressing. Get it the way YOU like it!

CEASAR SALAD

$13.95

Our house Caesar salad is made with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken.

CHEF'S SALAD

$16.00
COBB SALAD

$15.00

Made with our salad mix, 4 half tomato slices, a boiled egg, half and avocado, 5 cucumber slices, 7-9 black olives, bacon bits, croutons and choice between crispy, cajun or grilled chicken.. Comes with choice of salad dressing. Bleu cheese crumbles available upon request.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95+

Made with our salad mix, 5 cucumbers, 7-9 black olives, 5 rings of red onion, 4 half slices of tomato and croutons. Comes with choice of salad dressing.

AYCE SALAD BAR - DINE IN ONLY

$12.00

SALAD BAR - SINGLE TRIP

$8.00

BURGERS

BUILD - A - BURGER

$12.95

With our BAB you get to choose all aspects of your burger from the type of meat you want to the choice of sauce, cheese and toppings. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.

BIG POPPA

$16.00

half pound burger, with pepperjack cheese bacon, chipotle ranch, 2 cream cheese jalapeño poppers, lettuce and tomato. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.

COWBOY

$13.95

Our cowboy has our house cowboy sauce, half pound patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon and 2 onion rings. Comes with a side of choice and 2 dipping sauces.

DRAGON EGG

$12.00

A whole avacado, cut in half with fry sauce, a tomato, a slider patty, cheese and bacon

GARDEN FAIRY

$15.00

On our garden fairy you get the choice between our Boca Patty or Garden Patty! Comes with ranch lettuce, tomato, grilled mushrooms and avocado. Also comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.

KRACKEN

$13.95

Our Kracken comes with a half pound patty, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, parnesan, lettuce tomato, pickles. Comes with a choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.

LOCHNESS

$13.95

Our lochness comes with a half pound patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and 1000 island. Comes with a choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.

MEDUSA

$13.95

Our Medusa comes with our half pound patty, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion and 1000 island dressing. Comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.

MENEHUNE

$13.95

Our Menehune come with a half pound patty, a pineapple ring, with teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.

OUTLAW

$13.95

Our outlaw comes with a half pound patty, bacon, bbq sauce, jalapeños, 2 onion rings, and topped with queso cheese. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.

PHANTOM

$13.95

Our phantom comes with a half pound patty, grilled mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato. Comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.

PHOENIX

$13.95

Our Phoenix comes with our house spicy reaper bbq sauce, crispy jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, half pound patty, bacon and pepper jack cheese. Comes with a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

3 Slider Meal

$10.00

SANDWICHES

BIGFOOT BLT

$12.95

Our BLT comes with 2 pieces of Texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter and loaded with 2 tomatoes, romaine lettuce, 3 pieces of bacon and mayo. Comes with a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

FRENCH DIP

$15.50

Our French dip comes with thin sliced roast beef and topped with provolone cheese. Comes with Au jus, a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.95

Our Philly comes with the Philly patty cooked and mixed with bell peppers, mushrooms and grilled onion. Topped with provolone cheese. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.

TURKEY CLUB

$12.95

WRAPS

Eat it as a tortilla or get it as a salad!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$13.95

Our bbq chicken wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

CHICKEN BACON AVOCADO WRAP

$15.45

Our wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, ranch and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.

ROASTED VEG WRAP

$12.00

ENTREES

So many to choose from!
10 OZ RIBEYE

$29.00Out of stock

Our 10oz ribeye is cooked to your perfection, Comes with a dinner salad, choice of 2 sides and a piece of our texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$17.00

Our chicken fried steak is served with white gravy, a dinner salad, choice of two sides and a piece of our Texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter.

Saturday 11-12 Special 4p-8p

$29.95Out of stock

Our 8oz filet is cooked to your perfection, Comes with a dinner salad, choice of 2 sides and a piece of our texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter.

Ribs

$29.00Out of stock

Our half rack ribs are made to perfection and topped with our house bbq sauce. Comes with a dinner salad, choice of 2 sides and a piece of our texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter.

MEATLOAF

$17.00Out of stock

Our freshly made Mountain Meatloaf ready to serve you and your family! Our 5oz slices are stuffed full of roasted bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and so much more. Comes with a dinner salad, choice of 2 sides and a piece of our texas toast toasted with our house parmesan butter.

STEAK BITES

$14.00+Out of stock
LOADED BAKED POTATO

$12.00

Our awesome baked potatoes will be available as a 'special' due to the COVID-19 and not being able to serve our regular dinner menu. Loaded baked potato has sour cream, cheese, bacon, and green onions. It also comes with a side of your choice!

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.95

Filet Mignon

$28.00Out of stock

16 OZ Comp Ribeye Steak Meal

$39.95

Saturday 11-12 Prime Rib Special 4p-8p

$29.95

KIDS MEALS

LITTLEFOOT BEEF SLIDERS

$8.00

2 plain sliders comes with drink and a side of choice. Cheese, sauce and toppings available upon request.

LITTLEFOOT CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

2 chicken strips, a side and a drink. Comes with 2 dipping sauces of choice.

LITTLEFOOT MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Mac n cheese a side and a drink

LITTLEFOOT GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$6.50

3 scoops of ice cream with the choice of chocolate, strawberry and Carmel.

Fruit Crisp

$6.00Out of stock

Our homemade apple crisp resembles the taste of an apple pie with a crunchy oat topping. Comes plain or you can add ice cream for an extra charge.

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Cake

$7.00

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Ala Mode

$2.00

Homemade Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

DT. PEPSI

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.75
ICED TEA

$2.75
MT. DEW

$2.75
PEPSI

$2.75
ROOTBEER

$2.75
Sierra Mist

$2.75
BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00
LEMONADE

$2.75
RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock

The Nymph

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Rootbeer Float

$7.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Apple juice box

$3.00

Italian soda

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

MILKSHAKE

SO MANY FLAVORS TO CHOSE FROM... First 3 flavors are free, additional flavors are an extra .50.
Milkshake

$7.50

Kids Milkshake

$4.00

Bags

To-Go Bag

$1.00

Bigfoot Ball caps

$18.00Out of stock

Bigfoot Beanies

Bigfoot Logo Beanie

$12.00
Bigfoot Footprint Beanie

$12.00

Bigfoot Hoodies

$25.00

Bigfoot Mask

$8.00

Bigfoot Shirts

Bigfoot Logo Polo Shirts

$15.00

Glasses

Pint Glass

$8.00
Mason Jar With Lid

$6.00

Milkshake Glass

$8.00

Beer Glass

$8.00

Steak Knife

$4.00

Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy! Bigfoot Grille is owned by Nancy Chlarson and Steve Lewis of Lebanon, Oregon. This mother and son duo have been active members and business owners in the Lebanon community since 1995. Bigfoot Grille focuses on serving quality American cuisine to the Lebanon community. Our chefs work hard to always keep the utmost quality and flavor in our food from our gourmet burgers at lunch time to our melt in your mouth steaks for dinner. There is something for everyone. Come in and bring the family to our family friendly restaurant.

525 S Main St, Lebanon, OR 97355

