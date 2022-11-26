Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

BIGFOOT BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Items

Bigfoot Mac 'n Cheese (lb)
Pulled Pork (Carolina Style) (lb)
Smoked Pulled Chicken (lb)

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

12 hour smoked pork shoulder, hand pulled and served on a toasted bun with pickle slices

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked chicken sauced with our house made BBQ served on a toasted bun with pickles slices

Hickory Smoked Chopped Beef

$13.49

14 hour smoked chopped beef, house rubbed and BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun

Truck Stop Creations

Smokin' Bulldog

$14.99

Andouille sausage, hickory smoked chopped beef, red onion, cheddar and house BBQ sauce served on a grilled hoagie bun... Delicious!

Bigfoot Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Hickory smoked chopped beef, sauteed onions and peppers, melted cheddar served on a grilled hoagie bun

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders in house wing sauce with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, ranch dressing served on a grilled hogie bun

Bison Burger

$14.99

100% American Bison, melted cheddar, grilled onions and house made BBQ sauce

Vegan Burger

$12.99

Spicy beer-battered vegan patty served with an onion ring on a toasted bun with vegan BBQ sauce!

Plates

BBQ Plate w/1 Meat

$19.99

Your choice of 1 of our smoked meats, served with 2 sides and house made cornbread

BBQ Plate w/2 Meat

$22.99

Your choice of 2 of our smoked meats, served with 2 sides and house made cornbread

BBQ Plate w/3 Meat

$25.99

Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats, served with 2 sides and house made cornbread

Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)

$38.99

A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Smoked Chopped Beef, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides

Half Rack of Ribs

$21.99

A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides

3 Sides and Cornbread Meal

$9.99

Choose 3 of our delectable sides plus house made cornbread as a complete meal!

Shareable Sides

BBQ Beans

$2.49

House made and delicious

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Made in house and delicious!

French Fries

$3.99

A local favorite for 18 years running

Fried Okra

$3.99

Crispy and delicious with a side of ranch

Fried Pickles

$4.99
Garlic Romano Fries

$3.99

A blend of herbs and romano and garlic

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

House made and delicious

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$2.49

House made and delicious

Potato Salad

$2.49

House made and delicious

Corn Bread

$1.49
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Baskets & Bowls

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Catfish & Chips

$16.99

Fried American catfish served with fries, hushpuppies and house crafted remoulade

Chicken & Mac Bowl

$9.99

House made Mac 'n Cheese with BBQ chicken!

U Call It Bowl

$10.99

Mac 'n Cheese plush your choice of BBQ meat

1/2 # Pound Chicken Wings

$9.99

Fried Mac Ball Basket

$5.99

(5)House made mac n cheese balls breaded and deep fried, served with ranch.

Kids

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries

Kids BBQ Sandwich (Smoked Chopped Beef)

$5.49

Slider size kids sandwich with Smoked Chopped Beef, served with french fries

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$4.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Dessert

House Made Fruit Cobbler

$4.99

Scratch made with butter, sugar and love!

N/A Drinks

Fountain Soda (Carry-out & Delivery)

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Brewed daily

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Brewed daily

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Kids Fountain Soda (Carry-out & Delivery)

$1.49

Meals

Party Pack for 6

$75.99

Choose 1 of our smoked meats and 1 of our sides. This party pack comes with complimentary cole slaw, BBQ sauce and 6 buns.

Party Pack for 12

$149.99

Choose 1-2 of our smoked meats and 1-2 of our sides. This party pack comes with complimentary cole slaw, BBQ sauce and 12 buns.

Party Pack for 18

$219.99

Choose 1-3 of our smoked meats and 1-3 of our sides. This party pack comes with complimentary cole slaw, BBQ sauce and 18 buns.

Bulk BBQ

BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Pulled Pork (Carolina Style) (lb)

$22.99

Smoked in house over hickory wood for 12 hours... our Carolina Style pulled pork is vinegar based and tangy! (common portion size 1/4-1/3 pound per person)

Pulled Pork (KC Style) (lb)

$22.99

Smoked in house over hickory wood for 12 hours... our KC Style pulled pork is rich and smoky! (common portion size 1/4-1/3 pound per person)

Smoked Pulled Chicken (lb)

$22.99

Smoked low and slow then hand pulled. (common portion size 1/4-1/3 pound per person)

Smoked Chopped BBQ Beef (lb)

$23.99

14 hour smoked with house rub. (common portion size 1/4-1/3 pound per person)

St Louis Style Pork Ribs (by the Rack)

$27.99

A meal for 1-2, a snack for 3-4...

Sausage: Andouille (lb)

$12.99

4 links per pound

Buns (dz)

$9.99

BBQ Sauce (pt)

$3.99

Spicy BBQ Sauce (pt)

$3.99

Carolina Gold Mustard BBQ Sauce (pt)

$3.99

Vegan Gluten Free BBQ Sauce (pt)

$3.99

Bulk Sides

Bigfoot BBQ Beans (lb)

$11.99

BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Bigfoot Mac 'n Cheese (lb)

$12.99

WORD TO THE WISE... People ALWAYS eat more Mac 'n Cheese than you think they will. If you order this, order more! BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Potato Salad (lb)

$11.99

BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Cole Slaw (lb)

$11.99

BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Mashed Sweet Taters (lb)

$11.99

BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Corn Bread (1/2 Sheet, 14-16 pieces)

$18.99

Regular Fries (lb)

$9.99

Note: Fried foods are great when served in the restaurant. Unfortunately they do not hold or travel well. We will do our best to make them as close to delivery time as possible, but they won't taste the same as they do in the restaurant. We have this as an option because some people just HAVE to have fries! BBQ... the perfect food to feed your crew! The most common question we get is "How much do I order?" A good rule of thumb is 1/4-1/3 pound of meat AND 1/4-1/3 pound of sides per guest. Less for a group of kindergartners, more for a football team!

Bulk Beverages

Regular Tea (gl)

$9.99

Sweet Tea (gl)

$9.99

Lemonade (gl)

$9.99

Bulk Desserts

Apple Cobbler (1/2 Sheet) (10-12 portions)

$39.99

We need at least 3 hours notice for this item.

Peach Cobbler (1/2 Sheet) (10-12 portions)

$39.99

We need at least 3 hours notice for this item.

Cherry Cobbler (1/2 Sheet) (10-12 portions)

$39.99

We need at least 3 hours notice for this item.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

