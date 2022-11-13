Bigfoot Burger Co. Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Burgers you can believe in! Every burger is 1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Patties and served with fries!
Location
100 Cesar E Chavez Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
