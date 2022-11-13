Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bigfoot Burger Co. Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

100 Cesar E Chavez Avenue Southwest

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Jr Chee Burger
Bean There
Aloha Bigfoot

Burgers

Every Burger is 1/2lb Bigfoot Blend and Served with 1/2lb Fries

Aloha Bigfoot

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend, Teriyaki, Grilled Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Onion on a Brioche Bun Served with 1/2lb Fries

Bean There

$15.00

Chipotle Black Bean burger, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce on a Brioche Bun Served with 1/2lb Fries

Chee Burger

$15.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun Served with 1/2LB Fries

Elvis PresSquatch

$17.00

1/2ln Bigfoot Blend Burger, Peanut Butter, Fried banana, lettuce, Brioche bun Served with 1/2LB Fries

Mykonos

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers on Brioche Bun, Served with 1/2lb Fries

Scorchin’ Squatch

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend burger, Jalapeño, Habanero Cheese, Nashville Hot Sauce, Hot Cheetos, Brioche Bun served with 1/2lb Fries

Shroomin’ Swiss

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Brioche bun served with 1/2lb Fries

The Jerk

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot blend, Homemade Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Homemade Slaw, Lettuce, served with 1/2lb fries

Olive You, Man

$16.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, Scratch made Olive Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche bun served with 1/2lb Fries

YeeHaw Yeti

$17.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crispy onion, KC Style BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun served with 1/2lb Fries

Squatch O Lantern

$16.00

1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Burger, Scratch made Bourbon Pumpkin Aioli, lettuce served with 1/2lb Fries

Catering

$18.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Baja Blast

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Crush

$2.00Out of stock

Squirt

$2.00

Bang Energy

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Mtn Dew Zero

$2.00

Kids

Jr Chee Burger

$5.00

Sides

Side fry Sm

$3.00

Side Fry LG

$6.00

Merchandise

Bigfoot Shirt

Bigfoot Shirt

$22.00

Bigfoot Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Burgers you can believe in! Every burger is 1/2lb Bigfoot Blend Patties and served with fries!

Location

100 Cesar E Chavez Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

