Bigg City Seafood 17316 AIRLINE HWY STE G

review star

No reviews yet

17316 AIRLINE HWY STE G

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769

BUNDLES

CITY BUNDLE

$29.95

1 Sno Crab Cluster, 1/2 Pound of Shrimp, 1 Corn, 2 Potatoes

PARISH PLATTER

$59.95

2 Sno Crab Clusters, 1 Pound of Shrimp, 2 Corn, 4 Potatoes, 2 Sausage Links

BIGG CITY FEAST

$129.95

3 Pounds of Sno Crabs, 2 Pounds of Shrimp, 6 Corn, 8Potatoes, 4 Sausage Links, 4 Eggs

SHRIMP BASKET

$19.95

Pre-Peeled Sauteed Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes

CRAWFISH PLATTER

$29.95

BOIL MEAT PLATE

$13.00

AL'A CARTE

TURKEY NECKS

$4.29

NECK BONES

$4.29

SEAFOOD MEATBALLS

$4.29+

SAUSAGE

$3.29

SNO CRAB

$28.95

SHRIMP

$16.99

CRAWFISH

$5.19

LOBSTER

$14.95

CORN

$1.49

EGGS - 2 PIECE

$1.69

POTATOES - 3 PIECE

$1.49

1 SNO CRABS

$14.47

EXTRA SAUCE

$2.79

1/2LB SHRIMP

$9.29

BOUDIN LINK

$3.29

DRINKS

Swamp Water 16oz

$2.49

Swamp Water 32oz

$3.89

Crawfish Juice 16oz

$2.49

Crawfish Juice 32oz

$3.89

Water

$1.25

Soda

$1.25

Gallon

$12.00

CUP OF ICE

$0.50

DESSERTS

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.29

TURTLE CHEESCAKE

$4.29

OREO CHEESECAKE

$4.29

BANANA PUDDING

$4.29Out of stock

SWEET POTATO PIE

$4.29

ENTREES

CHEF SALAD

$9.00

HOT SAUSAGE POBOY

$8.00

BAKED POTATO

$9.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFEE

$16.00

SM. SEAFOOD NACHOS

$8.00

LG. SEAFOOD NACHOS

$16.00

CATFISH POBOY

$12.00

RED BEANS PLATE

$14.00

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.00

SM. SUCCOTASH

$8.00

LG SUCCOTASH

$16.00

WHITE BEANS

$14.00

SUNDAY

SHRIMP N GRITS

$14.00

Comes with shrimp,grits,eggs and toast

PEACH FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Comes with toast,eggs,bacon or sausage.

SEAFOOD WRAP

$14.00

Comes with eggs,bacon,shrimp,shredded cheese with pico sauce

BACON

$1.29

SAUSAGE

$1.29

FRENCH TOAST

$1.29

SMALL GRITS

$1.29

BRUNCH

$20.00

BRUNCH W/MIMOSAS

$25.00

TUESDAY

PORK CHOPS

$14.00

OVERLOAD NACHOS

$14.00

STEAK PLATE

$17.00

WEDNESDAY

SEAFOOD PASTA

$17.00

SEAFOOD POTATO

$17.00

BELL PEPPER PLATE

$14.00

TURKEY WING PLATE

$16.00

LASAGNA

$15.00

SPAGHETTI

$12.00

THURSDAY

MEATLOAF

$14.00

SEAFOOD BURGER

$14.00

STEWED CHICKEN

$14.00

BAKED CHICKEN

$14.00

FRIDAY

FISH PLATE

$15.00

CATFISH ACADIAN

$17.00

SHRIMP PLATE

$17.00

JAMBALAYA

$14.00

ADD ONS

extra shrimp

$2.29

extra cheese

$1.49

Extra beef

$1.79

extra crawfish

$2.29

extra breadstick

$1.19

1pc fish

$4.29

FRIES

$2.29

POTATO SALAD

$3.29

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.49

GREEN BEAN

$3.29

RED BEANS

$4.59

SWEET PEAS

$2.89

CORN BUTTERED

$2.89

GREEN SALAD

$2.89

BLACK EYE PEAS

$4.59

CABBAGE

$4.29

CORN BREAD

$0.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bigg flavor Bigg taste

17316 AIRLINE HWY STE G, PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769

