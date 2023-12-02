Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Calenda Holiday Tamales Pick up

review star

No reviews yet

6518 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Catering Menu

Feeds 6-8 People Chips & Guacamole Mixed Green Salad Carnitas Tacos Chicken Tinga Tacos Rice & Beans
Catering Box (6-10)

Catering Box (6-10)

$150.00

Chips & Guacamole, Mixed Green Salad, Carnitas Tacos, Shrimp ceviche, Rice & Beans

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

$135.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 64oz ( Serves 8-10)

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

$135.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 64 oz ( Serves 8-10)

Snacks

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$17.50

tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa mixe

Alitas

Alitas

$36.00+

Adobo Marinated and Grilled Jumbo Wings. (served with salsa mixe and salsa habanero

Queso Fundido

$17.00

Queso served with salsa verde. 12oz.

Salsas and Mole

Salsa Mixe 8oz

Salsa Mixe 8oz

$10.00

8 oz

Salsa Verde 8 oz

Salsa Verde 8 oz

$10.00
Salsa Habanero 8 oz

Salsa Habanero 8 oz

$10.00

8 oz

Mole Negro 16 oz

Mole Negro 16 oz

$20.00

16oz (contains nuts)

Beverage.

Classic Margarita.

Classic Margarita.

$23.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 12oz ( Serves 2)

Calenda Margarita

Calenda Margarita

$23.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 12 oz (Serves 2)

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon

$135.00

Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave 64 oz ( Serves 8-10)

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

Classic Margarita - Half Gallon

$135.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave 64oz ( Serves 8-10)

Beer

El Chefe Mexican Lager 16oz

El Chefe Mexican Lager 16oz

$12.00

El Chefe Mexican Lager

Berryessa Brewing - Separation Anxiety IPA 16oz

Berryessa Brewing - Separation Anxiety IPA 16oz

$12.00

Separation Anxiety IPA

Wine

Domaine Chandon, By The Bay, Reserve Blanc de Blancs

Domaine Chandon, By The Bay, Reserve Blanc de Blancs

$50.00

Carneros, California, NV

Newfound Semillon

Newfound Semillon

$48.00

Napa Valley, California, 2020

Rubia, Truchard, Chardonnay

Rubia, Truchard, Chardonnay

$50.00

Napa Valley, California 2020

Delgadillo, The Red, Cabernet

Delgadillo, The Red, Cabernet

$60.00

Napa Valley, California 2016

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

.

Location

6518 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Gallery
Christmas Eve Pickup image
Christmas Eve Pickup image
Christmas Eve Pickup image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Calenda
orange star3.6 • 316
6518 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Christmas
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc + Addendum
orange starNo Reviews
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Christmas
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Southside - Yountville
orange star4.7 • 128
6752 Washington Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yountville
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston