Restaurant info

Welcome to Big Gay Sal's Pizza, where we serve the community one slice at a time! At Big Gay Sal's, we believe in more than just great pizza; we believe in creating a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy delicious food and good company. What sets Big Gay Sal's apart is not just our mouthwatering pizzas, made from the freshest ingredients and bursting with flavor, but also our commitment to celebrating diversity and acceptance. We embrace and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and our vibrant atmosphere reflects our belief in equality and love for all. But Big Gay Sal's is more than just a place to grab a slice – it's a gathering place for friends, family, and community. We welcome everyone with open arms, regardless of who you are or whom you love. So come on in, grab a slice, and join us in celebrating life, love, and the pursuit of great pizza at Big Gay Sal's!