A map showing the location of Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente 1017 S El Camino RealView gallery

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente 1017 S El Camino Real

1,549 Reviews

$

1017 S El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biggies Burger
Skinny Fries
Biggie Deal

Burgers

Biggies Burger

Biggies Burger

$6.99

Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

King Burger

King Burger

$8.49

King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$8.49

BBQ Burgers are Topped with: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings and Bacon on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Turkey Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Burger: Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.

Biggie's Deals

Biggie Deal

Biggie Deal

$12.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

King Deal

King Deal

$14.49

Comes with Fries & Drink

Crispy Chicken Deal

Crispy Chicken Deal

$13.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

Grilled Chicken Deal

Grilled Chicken Deal

$13.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

Chicken Tender Deal

$13.49

Comes with Fries & Drink

BBQ Deal

$14.49

Comes with Fries & Drink

Kids Deal

$11.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

Veggie Deal

Veggie Deal

$13.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

Turkey Deal

Turkey Deal

$13.99

Comes with Fries & Drink

Sandwiches & More

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Two Over Hard Eggs, Cheese and Bacon Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Just like Grandma's

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.49

4 Crispy, Crunchy and Juicy Tenders Fried to perfection

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.49

100% All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Grilled Bun Topped with Ketchup, Mustard, Relish and Tomato . Please select any modifications you would like on your hot dog.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$6.49

100% All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Grilled Bun Topped with Chili and Cheese. Please select any modifications you would like on your chili dog.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.99

Garden Salad Includes Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Top it with Chicken or a Burger and take it to the next level!

Sides

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$3.99
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99
Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$5.49

Topped with Cheese contains no beans

Shakes & Drinks

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$4.99

Neopolitan Shake

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Milk

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Regular Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Avenita Palizada San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Artifex on Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
98 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Gibroni's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
215 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brick
orange starNo Reviews
216 North El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Fig @ 313
orange starNo Reviews
313 north El Camino Real San clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.2 • 220
831 Via Suerte San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
orange star4.7 • 182
1527 El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston