Biggie's - Carlstadt

Starters from the Sea
Calamari
Shrimp Oreganata
Six butterflied shrimp, topped with our signature oreganata bread crumbs and broiled
Lobster Crostini
Garlic toast points with an avocado spread and topped with a chilled lobster salad
Steamed Mussels
Fresh Mussels steamed with onions, tomatoes and garlic in a marinara, a fra diavolo or a white wine butter broth with a side of Italian bread
Coconut Shrimp
Six shrimp, fried and tossed in our signature Thai chili sauce. Topped with shredded coconut
Tuna Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with seared ahi tuna, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and wasabi mayo
Thai Coconut Shrimp
Shareables
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A creamy mixture of chopped spinach, parmesan and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella cheese and fried onions. Served with crunchy homemade tortilla chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Six cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce
Loaded Potato Wedges
Quartered potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and scallions. Served with ranch dressing
Spicy Filet Tips
Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with hot cherry peppers and butter
Wings
Ten breaded, naked, or grilled wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce
Chicken Tenders
Five chicken tenderloins fried until crispy. Served with a homemade Dijon dipping sauce
Sides
Salads
Biggies Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, dried sweetened cranberries, walnuts and gorgonzola crumbles tossed in our sweet house vinaigrette
Garden Salad
An iceberg and romaine mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese
Soups
Manhattan Clam Chowder
A hearty tomato broth with chopped clams, potatoes, carrots and celery
Crab & Corn Chowder
Crab meat, diced red bell peppers, corn, celery, carrots, onions and herbs simmered in a creamy broth
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped clams, diced potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic and herbs simmered in a creamy clam broth
Turkey Chili
Ground turkey, kidney beans, tomatoes, peppers and onions seasoned with chili spices & topped with cheddar cheese
Lobster Bisque
Lobster claw meat, onions, garlic & carrots simmered in a creamy seafood bisque. Served in a brioche bread bowl
Baked Potato Soup
Potato purée, chopped bacon and onions topped with shredded cheddar cheese and scallions
Raw Bar
Clams on the Half Shell
Fresh Long Island Clams
Clams Rockefeller
Clams broiled with a creamy spinach and parmesan mix
Clams Oreganata
Clams stuffed with our signature oreganata bread crumbs & broiled
Clams Casino
Clams broiled with minced bacon, peppers & onions
Clams Steamed
Clams steamed in a buttery garlic beer broth with red pepper flakes
Clams Roasted
Clams roasted on our open fire grill, served with drawn butter
Clams Fried
Clams lightly floured and fried, served with homemade tartar sauce
Clams Southern Fried
Clams fried then broiled with lemon butter, minced red onions, garlic and parmesan
Oysters on the Half Shell
Fresh Blue Point oysters
Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters broiled with a creamy spinach and parmesan mix
Oysters Oreganata
Oysters stuffed with our signature oreganata bread crumbs & broiled
Oysters Casino
Oysters broiled with minced bacon, peppers & onions
Oysters Steamed
Oysters steamed in a buttery garlic beer broth with red pepper flakes
New Orleans Oysters
Oysters roasted on our open fire grill, brushed with butter and grated parmesan, and topped with scallions.
Oysters Fried
Oysters lightly floured and fried, served with homemade tartar sauce
Oysters Southern Fried
Oysters fried then broiled with lemon butter, minced red onions, garlic and parmesan
Raw Bar Sampler
Three raw clams, three East Coast oysters & three shrimp cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail
Four jumbo shrimp served chilled
Seafood Salad
Scallops, shrimp, mussels, calamari, sliced celery and red onions marinated in olive oil, lemon juice and Italian herbs. Served chilled atop iceberg lettuce
Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza
Crispy thin crust pizza made with homemade marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella
Biggies Clam Pizza
Crispy thin crust pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta cheese, chopped clams, onions, herbs and garlic
Taco Pizza
Thin crust topped with chili spiced ground beef, sautéed red onions, pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a lime sour cream, chipotle mayo drizzle
Burgers
Biggies Burger
Chicken Burger
Ground chicken breast, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle
Sunny Burger
Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef with a sunny side up egg, bacon and cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle
Memphis Burger
Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle
Sandwiches
Garlic Mozzarella Rib Eye
Grilled rib eye steak topped with broccoli rabe and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on garlic bread
Biggies Cheesesteak
Top Round steaks sliced thin or chopped topped with melted American cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread
Biggies Steak Sandwich
Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Steak
Top Round steaks sliced thin or chopped and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on garlic bread
Garlic Mozzarella Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and sautéed onions on garlic bread
Chicken Portobello Formaggio
Pan fried chicken breast and Portobello mushrooms simmered in marsala sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese on Italian bread
Buttermilk Chicken
Buttermilk battered chicken breast atop sliced pickles and honey mustard on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled, marinated chicken breast or fried chicken cutlet topped with a homemade tomato, basil and garlic bruschetta on Italian bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on Italian bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Sausage, Pepper & Onion
Sweet Italian Sausage topped with sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian sausage topped with sautéed broccoli rabe on Italian bread
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Cajun shrimp with remoulade sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread
Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich
Clam Po Boy
Fried whole belly clams with tartar sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread
Oyster Po Boy
Fried oysters with tartar sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread
Spicy Tuna Wrap
Chili crusted ahi tuna seared and rolled in a flour tortilla with corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, wasabi mayo and teriyaki
Panko Crusted Cod
Panko crusted cod fillet on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce
Lobster Roll
Chilled lobster meat mixed with minced celery, onions, herbs, lemon juice and mayo on a long toasted brioche roll topped with scallions
Meatball Sandwich
Meatball Parmesan
Grandma's recipe of all-beef meatballs topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on Italian bread
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork simmered in a smoked hickory bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Pepper, Onion, Potato & Egg
Eggs scrambled with crispy fries and sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread
Grilled Biggie Dogs
Two all-beef hot dogs served in hot dog buns topped with sautéed peppers and onions
Italian Hot Dog
Two all-beef hot dogs served in Italian bread, topped with sautéed peppers and onions
Add a Dog
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked pork ribs basted with bbq sauce. Served with your choice of one side
Grilled Rib Eye Steak
Twelve ounces of seasoned Chairman's Reserve Rib Eye over a veal reduction sauce and topped with caramelized onions. Served with your choice of one side
Rigatoni Arrabiata
Rigatoni tossed with either sausage or chicken in a pink cream sauce with peas, onions and red pepper flakes
Sunday Gravy
Chicken Marsala
Pan fried chicken breast and Portobello mushrooms simmered in a Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of one side
Chicken Francese
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini
Chicken, Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Pan fried chicken, shrimp, garlic & broccoli rabe simmered in a buttery chicken broth over linguini
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon fillet broiled with a teriyaki glaze and served with jasmine rice and sautéed spinach
Fried Shrimp Platter
Seven butterflied shrimp, lightly floured and served crispy with marinara, tartar sauce and your choice of one side
Shrimp Parmesan Entree
Seven butterflied shrimp, lightly floured and served crispy with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Seafood in Lobster Cream Sauce
Shrimp, scallops and mussels simmered in a homemade lobster cream sauce served over jasmine rice
Linguini & White Clam Sauce
Six fresh steamed clams sautéed with chopped clams in garlic, oil and clam juice sauce over linguini
Seafood Fiesta
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini simmered in our pink cream and plum tomato Fiesta sauce
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini simmered in a spicy garlic and tomato Fra Diavolo broth
Baked Lobster Mac
Lobster meat simmered with rigatoni in a cheese sauce and broiled with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
Parmesan Crusted Flounder
Flounder fillet panko and parmesan crusted and sautéed served over lemon butter with your choice of one side
Flounder Oreganata
Flounder fillet broiled with oreganata bread crumbs. Served over lemon butter with your choice of one side
Stuffed Shrimp Entree
Lighter Side- Starters
Sautéed Calamari Fra Diavolo
Calamari sautéed with tomatoes and red onions in a spicy garlic Fra Diavolo broth.
Simply Grilled Chicken Fingers
Six grilled chicken breast strips. Served with homemade Dijon and honey mustard dipping sauces
Grilled Wings
Ten wings grilled over an open fire then tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce.
Grilled Thai Shrimp
Six grilled shrimp tossed in a Thai chili sauce. Served with a side of avocado
Ahi Tuna Nachos
Seared sesame crusted ahi tuna, chopped and served over flour tortilla chips. Topped with avocado sour cream, red cabbage, carrots, corn, scallions, wasabi mayo and teriyaki.
Lighter Side- Salads
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp served over a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, avocado and black beans, with a side of house made balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Chicken Cobb
Romaine lettuce, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado and red onions topped with grilled chicken with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Chili crusted ahi tuna seared over mixed greens with corn, tomatoes and red onions with a wasabi mayo and teriyaki drizzle.
Harvest Salad
Spinach, mixed greens, carrots, corn, apples, pecans and cranberries. Served with a side of house vinaigrette.
Lighter Side- Wraps & Tacos
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, basil-walnut pesto in whole wheat wrap
The Power Wrap
Grilled chicken, brown rice, broccoli and egg in a whole wheat wrap.
Sliced Rib Eye Tacos
Seasoned grilled rib eye, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with avocado and lime sour cream on two corn tortillas.
Lighter Side- Bowls
Filet Mignon Bowl
Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with red peppers, red onions, and spinach over jasmine rice.
Italian Chicken Bowl
Marinated chicken breast, bruschetta, and chopped broccoli rabe over jasmine rice.
Pesto Salmon Bowl
Broiled Salmon with pesto and steamed broccoli over jasmine rice.
Lighter Side- Entrees
Salmon Avocado
Salmon filet broiled and served with avocado slices and a side of steamed broccoli
Seafood Lite
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and sautéed broccoli simmered in garlic and oil.
Broccoli Rabe Bowl
Grilled Chicken, shrimp, garlic and broccoli rabe simmered in a chicken broth sauce.
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken, with julienned carrots, broccoli, peppers and onions in a soy-teriyaki sauce served over a bed of brown rice.
Whole Wheat Penne & Veggies
Roasted red peppers, spinach, Portobello mushrooms and broccoli cooked in garlic and oil served over whole wheat penne pasta.
Kid's Menu
Desserts
New York Cheesecake
A smooth cream cheese concoction on top of a sweetened graham cracker crust with strawberry preserve topping.
Apple Crumb Cake
Granny smith apples baked with cinnamon streusel, brown sugar and sweetened cookie crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm chocolate sponge cake with a hot and gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Fudge Brownie
Carrot Cake
Moist cinnamon spice cake, shredded carrots, raisons, sweetened cream cheese frosting and carrot cake crumbs.
Tiramisu
Peanut Butter Pie
Tartufo
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Football Menu
Wings- One Dozen
Wings- Two Dozen
Lobster Sauce Sliders
Burger Slider topped with shredded lobster topped with lobster cream sauce.
NY Deli Sliders
Burger Slider topped with pickles, swiss, and Thousand Island.
Breakfast Sliders
Rib Eye Sliders
Chicken Vodka Parm
Chicken Cutlet tossed in vodka sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on garlic Italian bread cut in thirds.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Garlic Shrimp Pizza
Honey wheat crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with sautéed shrimp, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, and minced garlic.
Sun Dried Tomato Pizza
Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella.
Basil Eggplant Pizza
Garlic butter, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with basil, marinara and breaded eggplant.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hickory BBQ sauce, red onion slices, mozzarella, cheddar, scallions, and diced, grilled chicken.
Traditional Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Diced chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and ranch drizzle.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Hickory bbq pulled pork over tortilla chips and cheese sauce with black beans, jalapenos, red onions.
Chipotle Cheeseburger Nachos
Taco spiced ground beef over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, diced pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo drizzle.
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater tots topped with cheddar, mozzarella, diced bacon, scallions and sriracha sour cream over cheese sauce.
Pub Pretzels
Three warm, salted “Bavarian Style” soft pretzels with queso dip.
Rib Eye Quesadilla
Sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, provolone, and roasted peppers pressed in a tomato flour tortilla with a side of avocado and lime sour cream.
French Bread Pizza
Split French bread baguette, baked with vodka sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Buttermilk
White Cap
Sunny Burger
Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef with a sunny side up egg, bacon and cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle
Happy Hour Menu
Biggies Burger Sliders
Burger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fried onions.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese to dip.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Shredded pork cooked in hickory BBQ topped with cole slaw.
Meatball Parm Sliders
Homemade all-beef meatball with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Surf and Turf Sliders
Sauteed lobster meat on top of grilled rib eye with lobster cream sauce.
NY Shrimp Sliders
Lightly floured shrimp with spicy tomato sauce and hot cherry peppers.
Sriracha Oyster Sliders
Buttermilk fried blue point oyster topped with a sriracha cole slaw.
Steakhouse Sliders
Seasoned ground beef topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and a veal reduction sauce.
Spicy Chick Burger Sliders
Cajun spiced chicken burger topped with pepper jack and chipotle mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Diced chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and ranch drizzle.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Hickory bbq pulled pork over tortilla chips and cheese sauce with black beans, jalapenos, red onions.
Chipotle Cheeseburger Nachos
Taco spiced ground beef over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, diced pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo drizzle.
Turkey Chili Nachos
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater tots topped with cheddar, mozzarella, diced bacon, scallions and sriracha sour cream over cheese sauce.
HH Loaded Potato Wedges
Quartered potatoes seasoned then topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
HH Mozzarella Sticks
Six cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce
HH Fire Cracker Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in a spicy Thai mayo
HH Fried Calamari
Calamari lightly battered fried and served with spicy tomato sauce and garlic mayo.
Rib Eye Quesadilla
Sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, provolone, and roasted peppers pressed in a tomato flour tortilla with a side of avocado and lime sour cream.
Garlic Shrimp Pizza
Honey wheat crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with sautéed shrimp, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, and minced garlic.
Sun Dried Tomato Pizza
Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella.
Basil Eggplant Pizza
Garlic butter, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with basil, marinara and breaded eggplant.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hickory BBQ sauce, red onion slices, mozzarella, cheddar, scallions, and diced, grilled chicken.
Catering Menu
Fried Calamari- Half Tray
Freshly cut calamari rings, lightly battered, fried and served with our homemade spicy tomato sauce, garlic mayo and fresh lemons.
Thai Chili Calamari- Half Tray
Fried calamari lightly tossed in our homemade sweet, but spicy Thai chili sauce.
Tuna Tacos- Dozen
Flour tortillas filled with seared Ahi Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and wasabi mayo.
Coconut Shrimp- 2 Dozen
Two dozen shrimp, beer battered, tossed in coconut flakes and fried. Served with our apricot dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings- Half Tray
Three dozen breaded, grilled, or naked wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip- Half Tray
A creamy mixture of spinach, parmesan and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella cheese and fried onions. served with tortilla chips.
Loaded Potato Wedges- Half Tray
Quartered potatoes seasoned, fried crispy, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon & scallions. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Steamed Mussels- Half Tray
Fresh mussels steamed in a choice of our marinara, Fra Diavolo or our signature white wine garlic and butter broth.
Stuffed Shrimp- Half Tray
Butterflied shrimp stuffed with crab meat, Italian oregano, and buttery bread crumbs served over lemon butter.
Biggie’s Salad- Half Tray
Romaine lettuce tossed with dried, sweet cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and our sweet house vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad- Half Tray
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Garden Salad- Half Tray
Iceberg and romaine mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives with your choice of dressing.
Seafood Fiesta- Half Tray
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini tossed with your choice of our pink cream and plum tomato Fiesta sauce or our spicy, garlic and tomato Fra Diavolo broth.
Rigatoni Arrabiatta- Half Tray
Rigatoni tossed with either sausage or chicken in a pink cream sauce with peas, onions and red pepper flakes.
Penne Vodka- Half Tray
Penne tossed in a pink cream vodka sauce with peas topped with parmesan cheese.
Linguini Clam Sauce- Half Tray
Fresh steamed clams sautéed with chopped clams in garlic, oil and clam juice sauce over linguini
Chicken, Shrimp and Rabe- Half Tray
Chicken, shrimp, broccoli rabe and linguini simmered in a garlic chicken broth.
Lobster Mac and Cheese- Half Tray
Lobster knuckle and claw meat simmered in a homemade cheese sauce, tossed with rigatoni and topped with oreganata bread crumbs and broiled.
Linguini and Meatballs- Half Tray
House made meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served over linguini.
Shrimp Scampi- Half Tray
Fresh shrimp simmered in a white wine garlic sauce. Served over linguini.
Sausage, Peppers and Onions- Half Tray
Sliced sweet Italian sausage cooked with oil, peppers and onions. Served with Italian bread.
Sausage & Rabe- Half Tray
Sliced sweet Italian sausage with sautéed broccoli rabe and garlic.
Baby Back Ribs- 3 Racks
Slow cooked pork ribs basted with bbq sauce on our char grill.
Chicken Parmesan- Half Tray
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Marsala- Half Tray
Chicken breasts and Portobello mushrooms sautéed in Marsala wine.
Chicken Francese- Half Tray
Filleted chicken breast, egg battered and simmered in a lemon butter sauce.
Biggie’s Flounder- 6 Fillets
Six flounder fillets, either panko and parmesan crusted then sautéed or topped with oreganata bread crumbs and broiled. Served over a homemade lemon butter.
Seafood with a Lobster Cream Sauce- Half Tray
Shrimp, scallops and mussels simmered in a homemade lobster cream sauce served over white rice.
Fried Shrimp- 2 Dozen
Two dozen butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded & fried. Served with marinara and tartar sauce.
Baked Potatoes- Dozen
One dozen baked Idaho potatoes served with sour cream and butter.
Broccoli Rabe- Half Tray
Broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic and oil.
Rice Pilaf- Half Tray
White rice cooked with diced carrots, corn, broccoli and peas.
Broccoli- Half Tray
Broccoli sautéed in garlic and oil.
Bacon & Brussels- Half Tray
Chopped bacon and Brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic and oil. (Advanced notice required)
Roasted Red Peppers- Half Tray
Red bell peppers roasted on our open fire grill and marinated in olive oil.
Mixed Vegetables- Half Tray
Roasted seasonal vegetables
Italian Bread- 1 Loaf
Hoboken’s own sliced Italian bread.
Cheeseburger Sliders- Dozen
All-beef burgers topped with American cheese and fried onions. Other cheeses and toppings available.
Pulled Pork Sliders- Dozen
Pulled pork simmered in a smoked hickory bbq sauce with cole slaw.
Spicy Chicken Burger Sliders- Dozen
Seasoned ground chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, spicy remoulade sauce and crispy fried onions.
Surf and Turf Sliders- Dozen
Lobster knuckle meat sautéed in butter on top of grilled rib eye steak.
Sautéed Lobster and Shrimp- Dozen
Lobster meat and shrimp sautéed in garlic and oil.
Fried Oyster Sliders- Dozen
East Coast oyster, fried and topped with Sriracha cole slaw.
Mozzarella Sticks- Half Tray
Three dozen cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders- Half Tray
Two dozen chicken tenderloins fried until crispy. Served with a homemade Dijon dipping sauce.
Mac & Cheese- Half Tray
Rigatoni tossed in a homemade cheese sauce.
Hot Dogs- Dozen
One dozen all-beef hot dogs served on hot dog buns, plain or with peppers & onions.
Carrot Cake- Whole PIe
Moist cinnamon spice cake, shredded carrots, raisins, sweetened cream cheese frosting and carrot cake crumbs.
Apple Crumb Cake- Whole Pie
Granny Smith apples baked with cinnamon streusel, brown sugar and a sweetened cookie crust.
NY Cheesecake- Whole Pie
A smooth cream cheese concoction on top of a Sweetened graham cracker crust with strawberry preserve topping.
Rack (1), Water Tray (1), Sternos (2).
Extra Sternos- Each
Serving Utensils- Each
Soda
Family Owned and Operated Since 1946. Come in and enjoy!
430 New Jersey 17, Carlstadt, NJ 07072