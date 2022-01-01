Biggie's - Carlstadt

Main picView gallery

Starters from the Sea

Calamari

$16.25

Shrimp Oreganata

$16.75

Six butterflied shrimp, topped with our signature oreganata bread crumbs and broiled

Lobster Crostini

$17.50

Garlic toast points with an avocado spread and topped with a chilled lobster salad

Steamed Mussels

$16.75

Fresh Mussels steamed with onions, tomatoes and garlic in a marinara, a fra diavolo or a white wine butter broth with a side of Italian bread

Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Six shrimp, fried and tossed in our signature Thai chili sauce. Topped with shredded coconut

Tuna Tacos

$15.75

Two flour tortillas filled with seared ahi tuna, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and wasabi mayo

Thai Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Shareables

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.50

A creamy mixture of chopped spinach, parmesan and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella cheese and fried onions. Served with crunchy homemade tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Six cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.25

Quartered potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and scallions. Served with ranch dressing

Spicy Filet Tips

$16.75

Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with hot cherry peppers and butter

Wings

$14.00

Ten breaded, naked, or grilled wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.75

Five chicken tenderloins fried until crispy. Served with a homemade Dijon dipping sauce

Sides

Boardwalk Fries

$5.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Baked Potato

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$6.50

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Salmon Side

$9.50

Meatball in a Dish

$3.50

Salads

Biggies Salad

$11.75+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, dried sweetened cranberries, walnuts and gorgonzola crumbles tossed in our sweet house vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.75+

An iceberg and romaine mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.75+

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese

Soups

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.50

A hearty tomato broth with chopped clams, potatoes, carrots and celery

Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.50

Crab meat, diced red bell peppers, corn, celery, carrots, onions and herbs simmered in a creamy broth

New England Clam Chowder

$9.50

Chopped clams, diced potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic and herbs simmered in a creamy clam broth

Turkey Chili

$9.50

Ground turkey, kidney beans, tomatoes, peppers and onions seasoned with chili spices & topped with cheddar cheese

Lobster Bisque

$12.50

Lobster claw meat, onions, garlic & carrots simmered in a creamy seafood bisque. Served in a brioche bread bowl

Baked Potato Soup

$9.00

Potato purée, chopped bacon and onions topped with shredded cheddar cheese and scallions

Raw Bar

Clams on the Half Shell

Fresh Long Island Clams

Clams Rockefeller

Clams broiled with a creamy spinach and parmesan mix

Clams Oreganata

Clams stuffed with our signature oreganata bread crumbs & broiled

Clams Casino

Clams broiled with minced bacon, peppers & onions

Clams Steamed

Clams steamed in a buttery garlic beer broth with red pepper flakes

Clams Roasted

Clams roasted on our open fire grill, served with drawn butter

Clams Fried

Clams lightly floured and fried, served with homemade tartar sauce

Clams Southern Fried

Clams fried then broiled with lemon butter, minced red onions, garlic and parmesan

Oysters on the Half Shell

Fresh Blue Point oysters

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters broiled with a creamy spinach and parmesan mix

Oysters Oreganata

Oysters stuffed with our signature oreganata bread crumbs & broiled

Oysters Casino

Oysters broiled with minced bacon, peppers & onions

Oysters Steamed

Oysters steamed in a buttery garlic beer broth with red pepper flakes

New Orleans Oysters

Oysters roasted on our open fire grill, brushed with butter and grated parmesan, and topped with scallions.

Oysters Fried

Oysters lightly floured and fried, served with homemade tartar sauce

Oysters Southern Fried

Oysters fried then broiled with lemon butter, minced red onions, garlic and parmesan

Raw Bar Sampler

$23.75

Three raw clams, three East Coast oysters & three shrimp cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Four jumbo shrimp served chilled

Seafood Salad

$19.50

Scallops, shrimp, mussels, calamari, sliced celery and red onions marinated in olive oil, lemon juice and Italian herbs. Served chilled atop iceberg lettuce

Pizza

Thin Crust Pizza

$9.50

Crispy thin crust pizza made with homemade marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella

Biggies Clam Pizza

$14.00

Crispy thin crust pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta cheese, chopped clams, onions, herbs and garlic

Taco Pizza

$14.00

Thin crust topped with chili spiced ground beef, sautéed red onions, pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and a lime sour cream, chipotle mayo drizzle

Burgers

Biggies Burger

$14.75

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Ground chicken breast, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle

Sunny Burger

$17.75

Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef with a sunny side up egg, bacon and cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle

Memphis Burger

$18.75

Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle

Sandwiches

Garlic Mozzarella Rib Eye

$16.75

Grilled rib eye steak topped with broccoli rabe and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on garlic bread

Biggies Cheesesteak

$13.75

Top Round steaks sliced thin or chopped topped with melted American cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread

Biggies Steak Sandwich

$13.75

Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Steak

$13.75

Top Round steaks sliced thin or chopped and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on garlic bread

Garlic Mozzarella Chicken

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and sautéed onions on garlic bread

Chicken Portobello Formaggio

$15.50

Pan fried chicken breast and Portobello mushrooms simmered in marsala sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese on Italian bread

Buttermilk Chicken

$13.50

Buttermilk battered chicken breast atop sliced pickles and honey mustard on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled, marinated chicken breast or fried chicken cutlet topped with a homemade tomato, basil and garlic bruschetta on Italian bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.75

Fried chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on Italian bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.75

Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$14.00

Sweet Italian Sausage topped with sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage topped with sautéed broccoli rabe on Italian bread

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.25

Fried Cajun shrimp with remoulade sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread

Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich

$16.25

Clam Po Boy

$16.25

Fried whole belly clams with tartar sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread

Oyster Po Boy

$21.50

Fried oysters with tartar sauce atop red cabbage and tomatoes on Italian bread

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$18.50

Chili crusted ahi tuna seared and rolled in a flour tortilla with corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, wasabi mayo and teriyaki

Panko Crusted Cod

$14.75

Panko crusted cod fillet on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tartar sauce

Lobster Roll

$23.50

Chilled lobster meat mixed with minced celery, onions, herbs, lemon juice and mayo on a long toasted brioche roll topped with scallions

Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

Meatball Parmesan

$14.75

Grandma's recipe of all-beef meatballs topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on Italian bread

Pulled Pork

$13.50

Pulled pork simmered in a smoked hickory bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Pepper, Onion, Potato & Egg

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with crispy fries and sautéed peppers and onions on Italian bread

Grilled Biggie Dogs

$11.00

Two all-beef hot dogs served in hot dog buns topped with sautéed peppers and onions

Italian Hot Dog

$11.00

Two all-beef hot dogs served in Italian bread, topped with sautéed peppers and onions

Add a Dog

$4.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$28.50

Slow cooked pork ribs basted with bbq sauce. Served with your choice of one side

Grilled Rib Eye Steak

$29.50

Twelve ounces of seasoned Chairman's Reserve Rib Eye over a veal reduction sauce and topped with caramelized onions. Served with your choice of one side

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$22.50

Rigatoni tossed with either sausage or chicken in a pink cream sauce with peas, onions and red pepper flakes

Sunday Gravy

$23.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Pan fried chicken breast and Portobello mushrooms simmered in a Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of one side

Chicken Francese

$22.50

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$22.50

Breaded chicken cutlets topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini

Chicken, Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$25.50

Pan fried chicken, shrimp, garlic & broccoli rabe simmered in a buttery chicken broth over linguini

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.75

Salmon fillet broiled with a teriyaki glaze and served with jasmine rice and sautéed spinach

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.75

Seven butterflied shrimp, lightly floured and served crispy with marinara, tartar sauce and your choice of one side

Shrimp Parmesan Entree

$22.75

Seven butterflied shrimp, lightly floured and served crispy with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$22.75

Seafood in Lobster Cream Sauce

$27.75

Shrimp, scallops and mussels simmered in a homemade lobster cream sauce served over jasmine rice

Linguini & White Clam Sauce

$25.75

Six fresh steamed clams sautéed with chopped clams in garlic, oil and clam juice sauce over linguini

Seafood Fiesta

$29.75

Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini simmered in our pink cream and plum tomato Fiesta sauce

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$29.75

Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini simmered in a spicy garlic and tomato Fra Diavolo broth

Baked Lobster Mac

$27.50

Lobster meat simmered with rigatoni in a cheese sauce and broiled with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

Parmesan Crusted Flounder

$27.75

Flounder fillet panko and parmesan crusted and sautéed served over lemon butter with your choice of one side

Flounder Oreganata

$27.75

Flounder fillet broiled with oreganata bread crumbs. Served over lemon butter with your choice of one side

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$29.75

Lighter Side- Starters

Sautéed Calamari Fra Diavolo

$16.25

Calamari sautéed with tomatoes and red onions in a spicy garlic Fra Diavolo broth.

Simply Grilled Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Six grilled chicken breast strips. Served with homemade Dijon and honey mustard dipping sauces

Grilled Wings

$14.00

Ten wings grilled over an open fire then tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce.

Grilled Thai Shrimp

$16.50

Six grilled shrimp tossed in a Thai chili sauce. Served with a side of avocado

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.50

Seared sesame crusted ahi tuna, chopped and served over flour tortilla chips. Topped with avocado sour cream, red cabbage, carrots, corn, scallions, wasabi mayo and teriyaki.

Lighter Side- Salads

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$22.25

Grilled shrimp served over a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, avocado and black beans, with a side of house made balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Chicken Cobb

$19.75

Romaine lettuce, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado and red onions topped with grilled chicken with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$19.75

Chili crusted ahi tuna seared over mixed greens with corn, tomatoes and red onions with a wasabi mayo and teriyaki drizzle.

Harvest Salad

$14.75

Spinach, mixed greens, carrots, corn, apples, pecans and cranberries. Served with a side of house vinaigrette.

Lighter Side- Wraps & Tacos

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, basil-walnut pesto in whole wheat wrap

The Power Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, brown rice, broccoli and egg in a whole wheat wrap.

Sliced Rib Eye Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned grilled rib eye, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with avocado and lime sour cream on two corn tortillas.

Lighter Side- Bowls

Filet Mignon Bowl

$24.50

Beef tenderloin tips sautéed with red peppers, red onions, and spinach over jasmine rice.

Italian Chicken Bowl

$19.75

Marinated chicken breast, bruschetta, and chopped broccoli rabe over jasmine rice.

Pesto Salmon Bowl

$25.75

Broiled Salmon with pesto and steamed broccoli over jasmine rice.

Lighter Side- Entrees

Salmon Avocado

$25.75

Salmon filet broiled and served with avocado slices and a side of steamed broccoli

Seafood Lite

$29.75

Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and sautéed broccoli simmered in garlic and oil.

Broccoli Rabe Bowl

$21.50

Grilled Chicken, shrimp, garlic and broccoli rabe simmered in a chicken broth sauce.

Chicken Stir Fry

$18.75

Grilled chicken, with julienned carrots, broccoli, peppers and onions in a soy-teriyaki sauce served over a bed of brown rice.

Whole Wheat Penne & Veggies

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, Portobello mushrooms and broccoli cooked in garlic and oil served over whole wheat penne pasta.

Kid's Menu

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sliders

$5.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Meatballs

$9.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.75

A smooth cream cheese concoction on top of a sweetened graham cracker crust with strawberry preserve topping.

Apple Crumb Cake

$8.75

Granny smith apples baked with cinnamon streusel, brown sugar and sweetened cookie crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.75

Warm chocolate sponge cake with a hot and gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Fudge Brownie

$8.75

Carrot Cake

$8.75

Moist cinnamon spice cake, shredded carrots, raisons, sweetened cream cheese frosting and carrot cake crumbs.

Tiramisu

$8.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.75

Tartufo

$8.75

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$9.75

Football Menu

Wings- One Dozen

$15.00

Wings- Two Dozen

$28.00

Lobster Sauce Sliders

$12.00

Burger Slider topped with shredded lobster topped with lobster cream sauce.

NY Deli Sliders

$10.00

Burger Slider topped with pickles, swiss, and Thousand Island.

Breakfast Sliders

$10.00

Rib Eye Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Vodka Parm

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet tossed in vodka sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on garlic Italian bread cut in thirds.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$13.50

Honey wheat crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with sautéed shrimp, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, and minced garlic.

Sun Dried Tomato Pizza

$10.75

Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella.

Basil Eggplant Pizza

$13.00

Garlic butter, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with basil, marinara and breaded eggplant.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Hickory BBQ sauce, red onion slices, mozzarella, cheddar, scallions, and diced, grilled chicken.

Traditional Nachos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Diced chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and ranch drizzle.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Hickory bbq pulled pork over tortilla chips and cheese sauce with black beans, jalapenos, red onions.

Chipotle Cheeseburger Nachos

$14.00

Taco spiced ground beef over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, diced pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo drizzle.

Loaded Tater Tots

$13.00

Tater tots topped with cheddar, mozzarella, diced bacon, scallions and sriracha sour cream over cheese sauce.

Pub Pretzels

$11.00

Three warm, salted “Bavarian Style” soft pretzels with queso dip.

Rib Eye Quesadilla

$18.50

Sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, provolone, and roasted peppers pressed in a tomato flour tortilla with a side of avocado and lime sour cream.

French Bread Pizza

$11.00

Split French bread baguette, baked with vodka sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Buttermilk

$14.50

White Cap

$14.00

Sunny Burger

$17.75

Seasoned All-Premium fresh ground beef with a sunny side up egg, bacon and cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries, cole slaw and a pickle

Happy Hour Menu

Biggies Burger Sliders

$6.00

Burger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fried onions.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$6.00

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese to dip.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.00

Shredded pork cooked in hickory BBQ topped with cole slaw.

Meatball Parm Sliders

$6.00

Homemade all-beef meatball with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Surf and Turf Sliders

$12.00

Sauteed lobster meat on top of grilled rib eye with lobster cream sauce.

NY Shrimp Sliders

$11.00

Lightly floured shrimp with spicy tomato sauce and hot cherry peppers.

Sriracha Oyster Sliders

$12.00

Buttermilk fried blue point oyster topped with a sriracha cole slaw.

Steakhouse Sliders

$10.00

Seasoned ground beef topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and a veal reduction sauce.

Spicy Chick Burger Sliders

$9.00

Cajun spiced chicken burger topped with pepper jack and chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Diced chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and ranch drizzle.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Hickory bbq pulled pork over tortilla chips and cheese sauce with black beans, jalapenos, red onions.

Chipotle Cheeseburger Nachos

$14.00

Taco spiced ground beef over tortilla chips and cheese sauce, diced pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo drizzle.

Turkey Chili Nachos

$12.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$13.00

Tater tots topped with cheddar, mozzarella, diced bacon, scallions and sriracha sour cream over cheese sauce.

HH Loaded Potato Wedges

$6.00

Quartered potatoes seasoned then topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

HH Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Six cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce

HH Fire Cracker Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a spicy Thai mayo

HH Fried Calamari

$8.00

Calamari lightly battered fried and served with spicy tomato sauce and garlic mayo.

Rib Eye Quesadilla

$18.50

Sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, provolone, and roasted peppers pressed in a tomato flour tortilla with a side of avocado and lime sour cream.

Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$13.50

Honey wheat crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with sautéed shrimp, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, and minced garlic.

Sun Dried Tomato Pizza

$10.75

Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella.

Basil Eggplant Pizza

$13.00

Garlic butter, ricotta, and mozzarella topped with basil, marinara and breaded eggplant.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Hickory BBQ sauce, red onion slices, mozzarella, cheddar, scallions, and diced, grilled chicken.

Catering Menu

Fried Calamari- Half Tray

$60.00

Freshly cut calamari rings, lightly battered, fried and served with our homemade spicy tomato sauce, garlic mayo and fresh lemons.

Thai Chili Calamari- Half Tray

$60.00

Fried calamari lightly tossed in our homemade sweet, but spicy Thai chili sauce.

Tuna Tacos- Dozen

$85.00

Flour tortillas filled with seared Ahi Tuna, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and wasabi mayo.

Coconut Shrimp- 2 Dozen

$60.00

Two dozen shrimp, beer battered, tossed in coconut flakes and fried. Served with our apricot dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings- Half Tray

$45.00

Three dozen breaded, grilled, or naked wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, Thai chili, teriyaki or bbq sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip- Half Tray

$48.00

A creamy mixture of spinach, parmesan and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella cheese and fried onions. served with tortilla chips.

Loaded Potato Wedges- Half Tray

$35.00

Quartered potatoes seasoned, fried crispy, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon & scallions. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Steamed Mussels- Half Tray

$45.00

Fresh mussels steamed in a choice of our marinara, Fra Diavolo or our signature white wine garlic and butter broth.

Stuffed Shrimp- Half Tray

$45.00

Butterflied shrimp stuffed with crab meat, Italian oregano, and buttery bread crumbs served over lemon butter.

Biggie’s Salad- Half Tray

$30.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with dried, sweet cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and our sweet house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad- Half Tray

$27.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Garden Salad- Half Tray

$27.00

Iceberg and romaine mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and black olives with your choice of dressing.

Seafood Fiesta- Half Tray

$85.00

Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, crab meat and linguini tossed with your choice of our pink cream and plum tomato Fiesta sauce or our spicy, garlic and tomato Fra Diavolo broth.

Rigatoni Arrabiatta- Half Tray

$60.00

Rigatoni tossed with either sausage or chicken in a pink cream sauce with peas, onions and red pepper flakes.

Penne Vodka- Half Tray

$35.00

Penne tossed in a pink cream vodka sauce with peas topped with parmesan cheese.

Linguini Clam Sauce- Half Tray

$70.00

Fresh steamed clams sautéed with chopped clams in garlic, oil and clam juice sauce over linguini

Chicken, Shrimp and Rabe- Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken, shrimp, broccoli rabe and linguini simmered in a garlic chicken broth.

Lobster Mac and Cheese- Half Tray

$79.00

Lobster knuckle and claw meat simmered in a homemade cheese sauce, tossed with rigatoni and topped with oreganata bread crumbs and broiled.

Linguini and Meatballs- Half Tray

$50.00

House made meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served over linguini.

Shrimp Scampi- Half Tray

$65.00

Fresh shrimp simmered in a white wine garlic sauce. Served over linguini.

Sausage, Peppers and Onions- Half Tray

$50.00

Sliced sweet Italian sausage cooked with oil, peppers and onions. Served with Italian bread.

Sausage & Rabe- Half Tray

$55.00

Sliced sweet Italian sausage with sautéed broccoli rabe and garlic.

Baby Back Ribs- 3 Racks

$70.00

Slow cooked pork ribs basted with bbq sauce on our char grill.

Chicken Parmesan- Half Tray

$48.00

Breaded chicken cutlets topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Marsala- Half Tray

$48.00

Chicken breasts and Portobello mushrooms sautéed in Marsala wine.

Chicken Francese- Half Tray

$48.00

Filleted chicken breast, egg battered and simmered in a lemon butter sauce.

Biggie’s Flounder- 6 Fillets

$65.00

Six flounder fillets, either panko and parmesan crusted then sautéed or topped with oreganata bread crumbs and broiled. Served over a homemade lemon butter.

Seafood with a Lobster Cream Sauce- Half Tray

$80.00

Shrimp, scallops and mussels simmered in a homemade lobster cream sauce served over white rice.

Fried Shrimp- 2 Dozen

$60.00

Two dozen butterflied shrimp, lightly breaded & fried. Served with marinara and tartar sauce.

Baked Potatoes- Dozen

$24.00

One dozen baked Idaho potatoes served with sour cream and butter.

Broccoli Rabe- Half Tray

$40.00

Broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic and oil.

Rice Pilaf- Half Tray

$25.00

White rice cooked with diced carrots, corn, broccoli and peas.

Broccoli- Half Tray

$30.00

Broccoli sautéed in garlic and oil.

Bacon & Brussels- Half Tray

$30.00

Chopped bacon and Brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic and oil. (Advanced notice required)

Roasted Red Peppers- Half Tray

$25.00

Red bell peppers roasted on our open fire grill and marinated in olive oil.

Mixed Vegetables- Half Tray

$30.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables

Italian Bread- 1 Loaf

$3.00

Hoboken’s own sliced Italian bread.

Cheeseburger Sliders- Dozen

$30.00

All-beef burgers topped with American cheese and fried onions. Other cheeses and toppings available.

Pulled Pork Sliders- Dozen

$30.00

Pulled pork simmered in a smoked hickory bbq sauce with cole slaw.

Spicy Chicken Burger Sliders- Dozen

$30.00

Seasoned ground chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, spicy remoulade sauce and crispy fried onions.

Surf and Turf Sliders- Dozen

$36.00

Lobster knuckle meat sautéed in butter on top of grilled rib eye steak.

Sautéed Lobster and Shrimp- Dozen

$44.00

Lobster meat and shrimp sautéed in garlic and oil.

Fried Oyster Sliders- Dozen

$50.00

East Coast oyster, fried and topped with Sriracha cole slaw.

Mozzarella Sticks- Half Tray

$45.00

Three dozen cheesy breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with our marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders- Half Tray

$40.00

Two dozen chicken tenderloins fried until crispy. Served with a homemade Dijon dipping sauce.

Mac & Cheese- Half Tray

$40.00

Rigatoni tossed in a homemade cheese sauce.

Hot Dogs- Dozen

$36.00

One dozen all-beef hot dogs served on hot dog buns, plain or with peppers & onions.

Carrot Cake- Whole PIe

$35.00

Moist cinnamon spice cake, shredded carrots, raisins, sweetened cream cheese frosting and carrot cake crumbs.

Apple Crumb Cake- Whole Pie

$35.00

Granny Smith apples baked with cinnamon streusel, brown sugar and a sweetened cookie crust.

NY Cheesecake- Whole Pie

$35.00

A smooth cream cheese concoction on top of a Sweetened graham cracker crust with strawberry preserve topping.

Rack (1), Water Tray (1), Sternos (2).

$5.00

Extra Sternos- Each

$1.00

Serving Utensils- Each

$1.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Sierra Mist Botle

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Decafinated Espresso

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaffeinated Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family Owned and Operated Since 1946. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

430 New Jersey 17, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

