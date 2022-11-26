A map showing the location of Biggie's Yardbird - Round Rock 113 W Main StView gallery

Biggie's Yardbird - Round Rock

113 W Main St

Round Rock, TX 78664

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

sauce on the side

Extra Patty

$2.50

To Go

No Fries or Side

SPECIAL

$7.00

RANCH

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

BIGGIE Sauce

$0.50

Like Canes sauce but better

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$8.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

ADD JALAPENOS

$0.50

MUNCHIES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

BASKET-O-FRIES

$8.00+

GAS STATION BURRITO

$4.00

A West Texas favorite

BOTTLE CAPS

$8.00

1\2 & 1\2

$9.00

Half Fried Pickles Half Fried Jalapenos

NUGGETS & MORE

JESUS NUGGETS

$10.00+

Cajun Brined Thigh nuggets, fried golden brown, get em tossed or with all your favorite dipping sauce!

SKINNY BIGGIE BOWL

$11.00

NAPA SLAW TOPPED WITH THICK & JUICY CHICKEN

sauce on the side

HANDHELDS

THAT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

BRINED BUTTERMILK SOAKED THIGH, DEEP FRIED, WITH PICKLE, BIGGIE SAUCE, NAPA SLAW ON A POTATO BUN

THE SINGLE

$10.00

1/4 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

THE DOUBLE

$12.00

1/2 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

Single Smashburger A la Carte

$7.00

Double Smashburger A la carte

$9.00

Andrew Special

$20.00

SIDES & SWEETS

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
113 W Main St, Round Rock, TX 78664

