  Biggies Yardbird Warrens Backyard - 2901 Weatherford Hwy
Biggies Yardbird Warrens Backyard 2901 Weatherford Hwy

No reviews yet

2901 Weatherford Hwy

GRANBURY, TX 76049

Order Again

Quick sale

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

sauce on the side

Extra Patty

$2.50

To Go

No Fries or Side

SPECIAL

$7.00

RANCH

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

BIGGIE Sauce

$0.50

Like Canes sauce but better

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$8.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

ADD JALAPENOS

$0.50

MINI CORNDOGS N FRIES

$8.00

CORN DOGS ALA CARTE

$5.00

PIZZA ROLLS

$5.00

SAUSAGE ON A STICK

$4.00

Pork Chop Night

$16.00

Side Butter

$1.00

Extra Baked P

$2.00

2Pc Shrimp

$5.00

MUNCHIES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

BASKET-O-FRIES

$5.00+

GAS STATION BURRITO

$4.00

A West Texas favorite

BOTTLE CAPS

$8.00

1\2 & 1\2

$9.00

Half Fried Pickles Half Fried Jalapenos

NUGGETS & MORE

JESUS NUGGETS

$10.00+

Cajun Brined Thigh nuggets, fried golden brown, get em tossed or with all your favorite dipping sauce!

SKINNY BIGGIE BOWL

$11.00

NAPA SLAW TOPPED WITH THICK & JUICY CHICKEN

sauce on the side

open item

HANDHELDS

THAT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

BRINED BUTTERMILK SOAKED THIGH, DEEP FRIED, WITH PICKLE, BIGGIE SAUCE, NAPA SLAW ON A POTATO BUN

THE SINGLE

$10.00

1/4 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

THE DOUBLE

$12.00

1/2 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

Single Smashburger A la Carte

$6.00

Double Smashburger A la carte

$8.00

Andrew Special

$20.00

SIDES & SWEETS

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2901 Weatherford Hwy, GRANBURY, TX 76049

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

