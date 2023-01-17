Bigg Kitchen 25722 SR226
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Mouth watering "Up-South Cooking!! Bigg Kitchen Serves the best home cooked favorites. All dishes are prepared daily with the highest quality and the best customer service to match. Bigg Kitchen looks forward to giving you the best "Golden Fried Chicken" for your personal, family gathering and larger catering style events. We have delicious sides, casseroles, as well deserts. We look forward to building a better relationship with this local community.
25722 SR226, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
