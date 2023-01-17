Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bigg Kitchen 25722 SR226

review star

No reviews yet

25722 SR226

North Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Order Again

Breakfast

Apples

$2.50
Bacon 2

Bacon 2

$2.50

2 Crispy Slices of Bacon

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way on Toast w/ Cheese and Bacon

BiGG Country Ham

$4.00

BiGG Slice of Country Ham

BiGG French Toast 2 Pieces

$4.00

2 Slices of Golden Texas Toast & Powdered Sugar

BiGG Grits

BiGG Grits

$3.00

6oz of Butter Cheese Grits

Bigg Kitchen Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

3 Eggs Cooked Your Way Your Choice of Meat, Fried Potatoes, Your Choice of Cheese, On 3 slices of Buttered Toasted Bread

BiGG Platter

$12.25

2 Eggs Cooked your Way, Your Choice of Meat, Fried Potatoes, Grits or Oatmeal With Toast

Biscuit

$0.50

Boiled Eggs

$0.75

One Boiled Egg

Corn Beef Hash

Corn Beef Hash

$3.00

Savory 4oz Serving

Bacon Sandwich

$3.50

Country Ham Egg And Cheese

$8.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way on Toast w/ Cheese

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way on Toast

Eggs

$1.50

One Single Egg Cooked Your Way

Fat Back

Fat Back

$4.00

Crackling Fatback

Fried Potatoes and Onions

Fried Potatoes and Onions

$3.00

Fresh Cut Potatoes with Onions

Mom Nita Platter

$14.25

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way, 1 Salmon Cake, 2 Slices Bacon, Fried Potatoes with Toast

Pancake 1

$1.50

One Fluffy Pancake

Quiche

$3.25

Fat Back 1

$0.75
Red Link Mild Sausage 1

Red Link Mild Sausage 1

$3.50

1 Red Link Sausage

Salmon Cake 1

$1.75
Salmon Cake Sandwich

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$3.50

1 5oz Homemade Seasoned Pattie

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

2 Eggs Cooked Your Way on Toast w Cheese and Sausage

Sausage Gravy and 1 Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage Link 3

$3.00

2 Country Sausage

Sausage Patties / Links 1

$1.50

Omlet

$4.00

2 Slices

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

2 Patties

White Toast 1

$0.50

2 Slices of White Toast

EC/Biscuit

$2.50

BEC/Biscuit

$3.50

SEC/Biscuit

$3.50

BiGG Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT

$4.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

BiGG Beef Bologna Burger Lettuce Tomato Mayo

$5.00

Thick Sliced Fried Bologna on Hamburger Bun Lettuce Tomato White Onion Mayo

BiGG Burger

$5.00

Hand Made Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle

BiGG Chicken

BiGG Chicken

$7.00

Hand Breaded Golden Deep Fried Breast Or Grilled

Bigg Chicken Philly

$8.00

Chopped Fresh Chicken Breast with American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato

Bigg Steak Philly

$8.00

Chopped Fresh Steak with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Amerian Cheese

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.00

Hand Breaded Deep Fried BiGG Seasoned or Grilled

The BiGG Club

The BiGG Club

$8.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey BLT

$5.00

Turkey bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Whiting Fish Sandwich 1

$5.00

Pulled Pork BBQ

$4.50

BiGG Chicken

Breast

$4.00

Crispy Golden Fried

Gizzards

$4.50

Battered and Fried

Legs

$2.00

Crispy Golden Fried

Livers

$4.50

Battered and Fried

Tenders 5

$7.00

3 Hand Breaded Fresh Cut Breast Tenders

Thighs

$2.25

Crispy Golden Fried

Wing Dings 6 pieces

$7.50

Crispy Golden Fried

Wings

$2.00

Crispy Golden Fried

BiGG Entrees

BBQ Chicken/Baked 2 Pieces

$11.99

Leg and Thight with 2 sides

Beef Hamburgers and Gravy (2)

$12.99

2 Hamburgers with 2 sides

Beef Liver and Onions

$11.99

Large Portion with 2 sides

Beef Tips and Gravy

$13.99

Chicken Liver and Onions

$10.99

Large Portion with 2 sides

Fried Chicken 2 Pieces

$12.99

Fried Pork Chop

$11.99

Large Portion with 2 sides

Gizzard Meal

$9.99

Pepper Steak

$13.99

Pepper Steak Half Portion

$7.99

Pork BBQ Ribs

$13.99

Pulled Pork Dinners

$10.99

Smothered Pork Chop 2Pieces

$12.99

Tenders Meal 5 Piece

$10.99

Turkey Wing Dinner

$12.99

Turkeyburgers and Gravy (2)

$12.99

2 Turkeyburger with 2 sides

Whiting Dinner Fried (2)

$13.99

Meatballs and Gravy (4)

$12.99

Meatball & Gravy 3

$3.25

Pig Tails

$12.50

Pig Feet

$13.99

Veggie Plate

$8.99

Desserts

Slice Of Cake

$3.00

Delicious Homemade Cakes Ask For Flavors

Lemon Tart

$2.50

Sweet Potato Tart

$2.75

Coconut Tart

$2.50

Pecan Tart

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Traditional Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Cabbage

$3.00

Fresh Cabbage

Candied Yams

$3.00

Homemade Candied Yams

Chicken & Brocoli Casserole

$3.50

Secret Recipie Chicken and Brocoli Casserole

Corn On Cob

$1.00

Fresh Collard Greens

$3.00

Fresh Collards Prepared With Smoked Turkey

Fried Corn

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Prepared with Onions and potatoes

Hush Puppies 3

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Homemade Mac & Cheese Made with 5 Quality Cheeses

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potato Wedges

$3.00

Homemade Fresh Cut

Stuffing

$3.00

White Rice

$1.50

Fluffy White Rice

Add Ons

1 Breast

$4.00

1 Leg

$2.00

1 Piece Of Fish

$2.25

1 Pork Chop

$3.00

1 Thigh

$2.25

1 Wing

$2.00

Beef Liver

$3.75

Chicken Gizzards

$4.00

Chicken Livers

$3.00

Chicken Tenders 2

$3.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Hamburgers

$2.50

Pork BBQ Rib

$7.99

Roll

$1.00

Turkey Burgers

$2.00

Turkey Wing

$6.00

Dumplings

$6.99

Dumplings 2

$12.99

Beef Tips & Rice

$6.99

Add Ons

1 Pork Chop (Smother or Fried)

$3.00

1 Turkey Wing

$5.50

1 Fried Fish

$2.25

1 Leg

$2.00

1 Wing

$2.00

1 Breast

$4.00

1 Thigh

$2.25

Gizzards

$4.00

1 Turkeyburger

$2.00

Chicken Livers

$3.50

Hamburger

$2.50

Beef Liver

$3.00

Salmon

Soup Large

$7.00

Soup Small

Chicken Salad

$3.00

Tuna Salad

$3.00

Pig Feet

$6.99

Pigtails

$3.50

Sweet Potatoe

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

SNACK BOX

2 Piece Dark With Bread

$4.99

2 Piece White With Bread

$5.99

3 Piece Mix With Bread

$7.99
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Mouth watering "Up-South Cooking!! Bigg Kitchen Serves the best home cooked favorites. All dishes are prepared daily with the highest quality and the best customer service to match. Bigg Kitchen looks forward to giving you the best "Golden Fried Chicken" for your personal, family gathering and larger catering style events. We have delicious sides, casseroles, as well deserts. We look forward to building a better relationship with this local community.

25722 SR226, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803

