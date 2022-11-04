Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bigg's At The Bridge

6659 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638

Tacos

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$7.19

3 of our special blended shredded chicken tacos served with diced onions, cilantro and homemade green salsa. Served on corn tortillas.

Steak Tacos

$8.09

3 of our chopped marinated ribeye served with diced onions, cilantro and homemade green salsa. Served on corn tortillas.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.39

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$5.39

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions served with your choice of dressing

Wings

5 Bone-in Wings

$8.09

Traditional bone in wings (breaded or naked)

10 Bone-in Wings

$14.39

Traditional bone in wings (breaded or naked)

5 Boneless Wings

$7.19

Boneless wings (breaded or naked)

10 Boneless Wings

$12.59

Boneless wings (breaded or naked)

Sandwiches

Gyro

$6.29

Kronos gyro meat with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese in a warm pita topped with Tzatziki sauce

Maxwell Polish Sausage

$4.94

Smoked polish sausage with mustard, grilled onions and sport peppers served on a steamed hot dog bun

Maxwell Pork Chop

$5.39

Bone-in pork chop with mustard, grilled onions and sport peppers served on a steamed hamburger bun

Maxwell Hot Dog

$3.14

All beef hot dog with mustard, grilled onions and sport peppers served on a steamed hot dog bun

Hot Dog

$1.79

All beef hot dog on a steamed hot dog bun

Hamburger

$2.69

All beef 1/4lb burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise

Double Hamburger

$5.84

Two all beef 1/4lb patties with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise

Philly Steak Sandwich

$6.29

Marinated steak with sautéed green peppers, onions and melted white American cheese on fresh baked french bread

Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Grilled or blackened marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a steamed hamburger bun

Chicken Wrap

$6.29

Grilled or blackened marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise in a flour wrap

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Battered and fried chicken breast, your choice of one of our wing sauces with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or blue cheese on side served on a steamed hamburger bun

Fried Chicken Wrap

$6.29

Battered and fried chicken breast, your choice of one of our wing sauces with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or blue cheese on side served in a flour wrap

Italian Beef

$6.29

Fontanini’s thinly sliced roast beef in their secret blend au jus on fresh baked french bread served with sweet peppers

The Biggie

$5.84

Fontanini’s famous Italian sausage on fresh baked french bread served with sweet peppers

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$8.09

Fontanini’s famous Italian beef and sausage in their secret blend au jus on fresh baked french bread served with sweet peppers

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$9.89

Tenderized ribeye steak breaded, fried and tossed in our homemade marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese served with sweet peppers on fresh baked french bread

BLT Sandwich

$4.49

Crispy hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoe and mayonnaise on buttered texas toast

BLT Wrap

$4.49

Crispy hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise in a flour wrap

Grilled Cheese

$2.69

American cheese grilled to perfection on buttered texas toast

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Sautéed peppers and eggs on fresh baked french bread

Sides

Soup Of The Day

$3.59

Homemade Chili

$3.59

Bigg’s Fries Lg

$3.14

Crispy golden fries tossed in our homemade Bigg’s sauce

Fries Lg

$2.69

Cajun Fries Lg

$3.14

Sweet Potato Fries Lg

$3.59

Mac and Cheese

$3.59

Gravy bread

$1.79

Fresh baked french bread dipped in our beef gravy served with sweet peppers

Bigg's Fries Sm

$2.24

Fris Sm

$1.79

Fries Sm

$1.79

Cajun Fries Sm

$2.24

Sweet Potato Fries Sm

$2.69

Cheese Sauce

$0.86

Marinana Sauce

$0.45

BBQ Sauce

$0.45

Bigg's Sauce

$0.45

Spicy Bigg's Sauce

$0.45

Cholula

$0.45

Sour cream

$0.45

Green Salsa

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Bleu Cheese

$0.45

Italian dressing

$0.45

Tzatziki sauce

$0.45

Mango Habanero

$0.45

Steaming BBQ

$0.45

Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

$0.45

Buffalo Hot

$0.45

Buffalo Mild Sauce

$0.45

Grilled onions

Sport Peppers

$0.45

Hot giardiniera

$0.45

Sweet peppers

$0.45

Extra bacon

$1.79

Shredded Cheese For Chili

$0.45

Diced Onion For Chili

Appetizer

Pizza Puff

$3.14

Deep fried dough pocket with sausage, cheese and tomato sauce

Bosco Sticks

$3.59

Cheese filled deep fried bread sticks topped with grated Parmesan and served with marina sauce

Soft Pretzels

$3.59

Warm soft pretzels sticks served with cheddar cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49Out of stock

Beer battered and served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$4.49

Beer battered and served with ranch

Soft Drinks

Small Soft Drink

$1.79

Multiple flavors!

Large Soft Drink

$2.69

Multiple flavors!

Coffee

Small Coffee

$0.89

Large Coffee

$1.79

Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.49

Choice of tender ribeye steak, italian sausage, smoked polish sausage, or bacon with fresh scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with picante sauce

Bagel

Bagel Sandwich

$4.49

Render ribeye steak, italian sausage or smoked polish sausage served with egg and cheese on a buttered toasted bagel

Hashbrowns

$1.79

Bacon

$1.79

Desserts

Ice Cream Cone

$2.69

Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl

Small Ice Cream Cup

$2.69

Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl

Large Ice Cream Cup

$3.59

Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl

6 Classic Mini Donuts

$2.69

6 mini donuts with multiple unique flavors!

12 Classic Mini Donuts

$3.59

12 mini donuts with multiple unique flavors!

6 Speciality Mini Donuts

$3.59

6 mini donuts with multiple unique flavors!

12 Specialty Mini Donuts

$4.49

Shake

$4.04

Chocolate or vanilla

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
ALL Toast Online Orders Are 10% Off! The 10% is automatically deducted from the item's listed price. Enjoy!

Location

6659 S Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

Directions

